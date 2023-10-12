NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks

Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

As this editor asked in a recent post, what has happened to NBC News? They've just gone full-out liberal propaganda while fighting a war against dangerous disinformation spread on social media. We had to click to see if this piece was written by Ben Collins because it certainly sounds like something he'd be concerned with. The mainstream media can't handle the fact that people are getting their news from social media.

As Twitchy reported the other day, the head of Hamas went on TV and called for an international "Day of Jihad" on Friday. Apparently, conservative social media influencers are saying that Hamas sleeper cells are planning attacks within the U.S. border. The FBI knows nothing, though. Ever notice how whenever there's a mass shooting, the killer is always "known" to the FBI? We don't trust the FBI's radar much anymore.

So, who are these influencers? David Ingram reports:

The FBI said this week it had no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the United States, but social media pundits who have been raising the alarm for days aren’t backing down. 

Conservative social media influencers have been filling platforms such as X and Truth Social with speculation not backed by any evidence that attacks on civilians in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in major U.S. cities and that people should begin preparing — including by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms.

We didn't need an attack on Israel to know that we should prepare by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms — that's great advice.

The "influencers" turn out to be Laura Loomer and "Gunther Eagleman."

The same FBI that sat on Hunter Biden's laptop for almost two years, despite all the evidence of corruption and possible sex trafficking on it?

The same FBI that will not acknowledge whether it had agitators in the crowd on January 6, 2021?

The same FBI that lied to the FISA Court in order to get warrants to spy on a presidential candidate and his campaign personnel, based upon information they knew was fraudulent?

That FBI?

NBC News is just upset because Donald Trump called on President Biden on Truth Social for letting terrorists stream into the country over the southern border.

Maybe the FBI didn't see that video.

So the purpose of this piece is apparently to cover for Biden's open border policy since Trump criticized it.

***

