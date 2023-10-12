NBC News worried about conservative social media influencers warning of attacks

As this editor asked in a recent post, what has happened to NBC News? They've just gone full-out liberal propaganda while fighting a war against dangerous disinformation spread on social media. We had to click to see if this piece was written by Ben Collins because it certainly sounds like something he'd be concerned with. The mainstream media can't handle the fact that people are getting their news from social media.

As Twitchy reported the other day, the head of Hamas went on TV and called for an international "Day of Jihad" on Friday. Apparently, conservative social media influencers are saying that Hamas sleeper cells are planning attacks within the U.S. border. The FBI knows nothing, though. Ever notice how whenever there's a mass shooting, the killer is always "known" to the FBI? We don't trust the FBI's radar much anymore.

Conservative social media influencers have shared speculation with no evidence that attacks in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in the U.S.



The FBI says it has no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the U.S. https://t.co/uZtGdli8rv — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2023

So, who are these influencers? David Ingram reports:

The FBI said this week it had no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the United States, but social media pundits who have been raising the alarm for days aren’t backing down. Conservative social media influencers have been filling platforms such as X and Truth Social with speculation not backed by any evidence that attacks on civilians in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in major U.S. cities and that people should begin preparing — including by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms.

We didn't need an attack on Israel to know that we should prepare by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms — that's great advice.

The "influencers" turn out to be Laura Loomer and "Gunther Eagleman."

"The FBI" ...



Would this be the same FBI that missed the 19 terrorists who flew planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon?



The same FBI that got intel about the Tsarnaev brothers from Russia (RUSSIA!!??) and did nothing about it?



The same FBI that sat on Hunter… — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 12, 2023

The same FBI that sat on Hunter Biden's laptop for almost two years, despite all the evidence of corruption and possible sex trafficking on it? The same FBI that will not acknowledge whether it had agitators in the crowd on January 6, 2021? The same FBI that lied to the FISA Court in order to get warrants to spy on a presidential candidate and his campaign personnel, based upon information they knew was fraudulent? That FBI?

Other than Hamas calling for a worldwide day of rage? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 12, 2023

It’s sad and dangerous just how out of touch with reality you choose to be. — Mary (@secretkiska) October 12, 2023

NO ONE trusts the FBI — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 12, 2023

Here's what actual reporting looks like:



Thousands of ‘Fighting Age Men’ from Middle East Have Crossed Into US During Biden’s Border Crisishttps://t.co/UWxnljNHGd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 12, 2023

NBC News is just upset because Donald Trump called on President Biden on Truth Social for letting terrorists stream into the country over the southern border.

That's a relief. I know the FBI is always on top of these things. — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) October 12, 2023

“With no evidence”



“Journalism”



🤣😀🤣🤣🤣😀🤣🤣 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 12, 2023

Except for the leader of Hamas living comfortably in Qatar, calling for a day of Jihad Friday. I must have missed the part where he said don't include the U.S. — F.X. Regan (@FXRegan) October 12, 2023

Maybe the FBI didn't see that video.

The FBI is really busy right now with PTA moms so maybe they just didn’t have a chance to look into the fact that the NYPD has ordered all their officers in uniform tomorrow.



Or does that not count as evidence of any credible threat? — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) October 12, 2023

So the purpose of this piece is apparently to cover for Biden's open border policy since Trump criticized it.

***

