Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on February 16, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

It's Monday once again, but this time it's also Presidents' Day. We have to wonder if George Washington got ripped off with birthday presents because his birthday was so close to Presidents' Day.

(Don't you dare even try to correct us on that one! We KNOW. That's the joke. Grammar and spelling corrections … fine. Keep 'em coming. We cringe every time we mess up, but you all make us better!)

*** Editor's Note ***

Hey all! I was recently convicted that I've been sharing some content with you that doesn't pass the standard I expect of myself as a Christian man. I reached that conclusion on my own, not because anyone complained. I apologize for not giving you my best. Going forward, I'll do my best to make it so you can read your Monday memes without worrying about how high the volume is on your phone or if the kids or grandkids are looking over your shoulder. — Chimp

**********************

Now let's get on with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!

Yes, the Winter Olympics are ongoing, and the every-four-years interest in curling has taken the internet by storm.

LOL. Exactly!

Frankly, a lot of the winter sports seem a bit odd to us. 😂

This is pretty much how it would look if we tried to ski … with much less falling.

Shots fired! 😂

Paul Revere and General Washington (Happy Birthday, good sir!).

At least all these countries joining up to play in the snow reminds us of how good we have it in the good old USA.

Ahhh, poor doggo! We remember shaking that way when mom used to make tuna noodle casserole (insert whichever dish you hated as a kid).

LOL.

We also endured … er … enjoyed Valentine's Day this week.

Poor Greg. 😂

Maybe you're picking the wrong men? LOL.

When she said 'I got you beef jerky' … 💀💀💀

It was the exact opposite of Valentine's Day for an entire year. 😂

We've never seen a truer sentence in our entire lives.

HAHA! It's right up there with your wife carrying a drill and a step ladder (which is code for 'you said you would fix this 5 years ago'). 😂

Nicely played!

HA!

'She sounds hideous!' 😂

This is a judgment-free zone.

If only it were that easy. 😂

Every. Single. Time. LOL.

What a wonderful phrase!

We're not sure why, but this kept getting funnier and funnier. 😂

LOL. Speaking of Bach …

We love it! 😂

We know we've shared this before, but it came up in our feed again, and we laugh every time. It's just so good!

Okay, we have some questions about the order here. Ohio is much too low (those of us from Ohio would prefer to keep people away). Also, Sin and TikTok are definitely the top two spots. The order of those is negotiable.

LOL.

We see what you did there.

LOLOLOL!

We just want to know if he got the ice cream! 😂

Bwahaha!

Dad nearly had a heart attack. 😂

Now, that's funny!

That one got us good. 😂

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

HAHAHA!

Guys will be guys. The best part is how he's already laughing when he knows his fate is sealed. 😂

Accurate. 😂

In honor of the Olympic Games, our classic comedy post of the week comes from this SNL skit featuring John Belushi.

If only that diet could get us into the Olympics. 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL!

Try to have a better Monday than that guy's going to have. We'll see you next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …

