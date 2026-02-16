Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday once again, but this time it's also Presidents' Day. We have to wonder if George Washington got ripped off with birthday presents because his birthday was so close to Presidents' Day.

(Don't you dare even try to correct us on that one! We KNOW. That's the joke. Grammar and spelling corrections … fine. Keep 'em coming. We cringe every time we mess up, but you all make us better!)

*** Editor's Note ***

Hey all! I was recently convicted that I've been sharing some content with you that doesn't pass the standard I expect of myself as a Christian man. I reached that conclusion on my own, not because anyone complained. I apologize for not giving you my best. Going forward, I'll do my best to make it so you can read your Monday memes without worrying about how high the volume is on your phone or if the kids or grandkids are looking over your shoulder. — Chimp

**********************

Now let's get on with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!

I’m watching curling and all I can think about is how fast these people probably vacuum their house — greg (@greg16676935420) February 10, 2026

Yes, the Winter Olympics are ongoing, and the every-four-years interest in curling has taken the internet by storm.

Curling seems like the kind of game Mr. Miyagi would’ve made up to trick Daniel into cleaning his floors. — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) February 12, 2026

LOL. Exactly!

Frankly, a lot of the winter sports seem a bit odd to us. 😂

I can’t tell if this guy is an Olympian or if someone just pushed him down the hill? pic.twitter.com/gl52qmG4Ws — Sovey (@SoveyX) February 9, 2026

This is pretty much how it would look if we tried to ski … with much less falling.

Women’s bobsled is all about who hits the fewest curbs. — Mostly Harmless Research Monkey (@dangitdale66) February 16, 2026

Shots fired! 😂

Paul Revere and General Washington (Happy Birthday, good sir!).

At least all these countries joining up to play in the snow reminds us of how good we have it in the good old USA.

Ahhh, poor doggo! We remember shaking that way when mom used to make tuna noodle casserole (insert whichever dish you hated as a kid).

LOL.

We also endured … er … enjoyed Valentine's Day this week.

That sad moment when you realize even your milk has a Valentine’s date but you don’t pic.twitter.com/KgTZPok5mr — greg (@greg16676935420) February 10, 2026

Poor Greg. 😂

Maybe you're picking the wrong men? LOL.

When she said 'I got you beef jerky' … 💀💀💀

It was the exact opposite of Valentine's Day for an entire year. 😂

You never realise how long a minute is until you're exercising. — 𐌁𐌉Ᏽ 𐌕𐌉𐌌𐌉 (@OrevaZSN) February 9, 2026

We've never seen a truer sentence in our entire lives.

HAHA! It's right up there with your wife carrying a drill and a step ladder (which is code for 'you said you would fix this 5 years ago'). 😂

Nicely played!

HA!

I once dated a girl who had a twin, and people always asked how I could tell them

apart.



Simple - Alison painted her nails red and Jerry had a beard. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) February 10, 2026

'She sounds hideous!' 😂

This is a judgment-free zone.

If only it were that easy. 😂

Every. Single. Time. LOL.

What a wonderful phrase!

We're not sure why, but this kept getting funnier and funnier. 😂

Your joke of the day from my little brother’s joke calendar gifted to him by ME! :



Why did Beethoven get rid of his chickens?



BC they kept saying BACH, BACH, BACH! — An-gee: Sensei of Sarcasm (@SenseiOfSarcasm) February 15, 2026

LOL. Speaking of Bach …

We love it! 😂

Having a good laugh with a complete stranger is definitely one of the finer things in life 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TESz45k94y — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) February 14, 2026

We know we've shared this before, but it came up in our feed again, and we laugh every time. It's just so good!

Humanity's worst inventions, ranked



1. QR code menus

2. Tiktok

3. Sin

4. OneDrive

5. Unskippable cutscenes in video games

6. Ohio

7. Mustard gas

8. The designated hitter rule

9. Zoom meetings

10. Communism — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) February 12, 2026

Okay, we have some questions about the order here. Ohio is much too low (those of us from Ohio would prefer to keep people away). Also, Sin and TikTok are definitely the top two spots. The order of those is negotiable.

LOL.

We see what you did there.

I'm crying...this dude's voiceovers crack me up. Poor Boo Boo 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VuLT6H4V95 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) February 15, 2026

LOLOLOL!

We just want to know if he got the ice cream! 😂

I asked my daughter to give me a phone book. She laughed at me, called me a boomer and lent me her iPhone. So, now the spider is dead, her iPhone is broken & my daughter is furious… — Hillbilly Highlander (@HillbillyHighl1) February 12, 2026

Bwahaha!

While sweeping up fallen leaves with a blower, an unexpected object popped out, leaving Dad in shock.



pic.twitter.com/c64vAbPxZ8 — The Best (@Thebestfigen) February 15, 2026

Dad nearly had a heart attack. 😂

Now, that's funny!

Boyfriend: have you seen the dog bowl



Me: is he any good? — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) February 14, 2026

That one got us good. 😂

This really changed my life❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q0rjNcsf39 — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) February 15, 2026

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Would it hurt the makers of avocados to put a different toy inside? I have like 50 wooden balls already. — Gramps (@GrandpaHarris65) February 14, 2026

HAHAHA!

Guys will be guys. The best part is how he's already laughing when he knows his fate is sealed. 😂

Accurate. 😂

In honor of the Olympic Games, our classic comedy post of the week comes from this SNL skit featuring John Belushi.

If only that diet could get us into the Olympics. 😂😂😂

Last night, I finally found the courage and pulled out a nose hair to see if it really hurt…



Judging by how fast my wife woke up screaming, it seemed like it was pretty painful! — 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) February 12, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Try to have a better Monday than that guy's going to have. We'll see you next week for more fun!

Until we meme again …

