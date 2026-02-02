Don Lemon Plays It Cool During Podcast Saying He Isn’t Worried About His...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on February 02, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

It's Monday. A lot of you had to drag yourselves to work in freezing temperatures, we're on the slow march to that made-up Hallmark holiday, a lot of us probably have to finally start that New Year's diet resolution, and who knows what that little terrorist in Punxsutawney is going to do to us.

In other words, we need some laughs because this is going to be a rough Monday.

Let's get it started right with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!

Welcome! You have found your tribe. 😂

Some of us are weirdos who love winter. The rest of you would gladly put Phil in a stew if he gives the wrong answer today.

See?! We told you! 😂

LOL!

HAHA! Well done.

We're going to apologize for this next one in advance, but …

… we just couldn't stop laughing. 😂

Fine, maybe we have a sense of humor that is a bit immature, so we might as well get this one out of the way right now …

LOLOLOL!

We're clearly not going to grow up at this point. That ship has sailed.

LOL. You know you laughed.

HAHA.

'I'm having problems with my hearing.' 😂😂😂

That's false advertising!

She just had to let some things out. So did he.

Bwahaha!

That reminds us of this classic.

(Language Warning)

Now, that is an admirable commitment to getting a laugh.

We also can't help but add … that was probably a Monday. 😂

Honestly, we're really curious about those 32-inch eggs.

We're sorry, but you might have to click through if you want to see Merlin's legs.

Also, if you clicked through to see Merlin's legs, you have problems. 😂

Genius! LOL.

HAHAHA!

LOLOLOL!

That reminds us of 'Honey, why you no have boyfren?' (see here

We enjoyed that one way too much. 😂

Seems right.

LOL. 'Smart Car' always felt like they were trying too hard to convince themselves.

We love it! 😂

We always get stuck behind this guy on the freeway.

Bwhaha!

The struggle is real.

Hey, sometimes you just eat whatever you can find.

LOL. We always thought Barney was a bit of a creeper. 😂

BOOM!

The editing is perfect, in our opinion.

It took us a minute, and then we laughed out loud. 😂

Yes!

At least it would be an entertaining gender reveal party. 😂

Now we feel bad for laughing. 😂

True story. 😂

We are wheezing! 💀💀💀

Our throwback video this week is more of a remembrance in honor of Staten Island Chuck, taken from us all too soon at the murderous hands of Bill de Blasio.

However bad your Monday is, don't let it turn into an 'I killed a rodent icon' kind of Monday. 😂

Definitely a Monday.

Hang in there today, friends! We're predicting six more weeks of memes (at least). Stay warm and keep laughing. We'll see you back here next week to do it all over again.

Until we meme again …

