Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday. A lot of you had to drag yourselves to work in freezing temperatures, we're on the slow march to that made-up Hallmark holiday, a lot of us probably have to finally start that New Year's diet resolution, and who knows what that little terrorist in Punxsutawney is going to do to us.

In other words, we need some laughs because this is going to be a rough Monday.

Let's get it started right with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!

How I feel about Monday. pic.twitter.com/iQ9J5FfqVv — Ah Lah na (@XOnlyFrecklesX) January 26, 2026

Welcome! You have found your tribe. 😂

Some of us are weirdos who love winter. The rest of you would gladly put Phil in a stew if he gives the wrong answer today.

If he sees his shadow Monday, he’s going on the grill. pic.twitter.com/wl63g99lJt — Oldtimers (@Oldtimers365) February 1, 2026

See?! We told you! 😂

LOL!

This is so important pic.twitter.com/yvmEratxjk — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) January 27, 2026

HAHA! Well done.

We're going to apologize for this next one in advance, but …

… we just couldn't stop laughing. 😂

Fine, maybe we have a sense of humor that is a bit immature, so we might as well get this one out of the way right now …

That after colonoscopy fart hits different pic.twitter.com/SZUaFuoBCK — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) January 31, 2026

LOLOLOL!

We're clearly not going to grow up at this point. That ship has sailed.

LOL. You know you laughed.

😂🤣 The Teacher Asked What Our Favorite Animal Was 🤩😆 pic.twitter.com/Gn2ns3PW5g — Bee 🐝🌿 (@BeeAwake1) January 27, 2026

HAHA.

'I'm having problems with my hearing.' 😂😂😂

That's false advertising!

I think every man can relate to this, even if they wont admit it: 😭 pic.twitter.com/zizcVzNWup — AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 28, 2026

She just had to let some things out. So did he.

Bwahaha!

That reminds us of this classic.

(Language Warning)

An Irish man named Shay Bradley leaves funny recording at his funeral.



Andrea Bradley, his daughter, explained that making his family laugh at the end of his life was her dad’s “dying wish”. pic.twitter.com/ijbBT43C8H — internet archiva (@internetarchiva) January 28, 2026

Now, that is an admirable commitment to getting a laugh.

We also can't help but add … that was probably a Monday. 😂

You had me at Gravy Hot Tub. pic.twitter.com/nOmid9BN3G — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 26, 2026

Honestly, we're really curious about those 32-inch eggs.

We're sorry, but you might have to click through if you want to see Merlin's legs.

Also, if you clicked through to see Merlin's legs, you have problems. 😂

Genius! LOL.

Yesterday one of my good friends told me I often make people uncomfortable by violating their personal space.



It was a really hurtful thing to say and completely ruined our bath. — mariana Z (@mariana057) January 26, 2026

HAHAHA!

LOLOLOL!

That reminds us of 'Honey, why you no have boyfren?' (see here)

We enjoyed that one way too much. 😂

The Blue Crested Loon has been named the new state bird of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/GpzWEVZxyV — Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) February 2, 2026

Seems right.

Don’t even tell me if you drive one of these “cars”. pic.twitter.com/EgSsS9OU8K — Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) January 29, 2026

LOL. 'Smart Car' always felt like they were trying too hard to convince themselves.

We love it! 😂

We always get stuck behind this guy on the freeway.

Apparently, its rude to ask the parents of a kid on a leash if it was a rescue. — mariana Z (@mariana057) January 30, 2026

Bwhaha!

The struggle is real.

Hey, sometimes you just eat whatever you can find.

I think I’m gonna be sick, can’t believe this pic.twitter.com/uqttIwsI68 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 1, 2026

LOL. We always thought Barney was a bit of a creeper. 😂

BOOM!

The editing is perfect, in our opinion.

It took us a minute, and then we laughed out loud. 😂

Yes!

At least it would be an entertaining gender reveal party. 😂

Now we feel bad for laughing. 😂

True story. 😂

Back in 1983 hardcore feminists were outraged with the portrayal of Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi.



Especially after she strangled one of them. pic.twitter.com/vCCHrFyc0C — Klara (@klara_sjo) February 1, 2026

We are wheezing! 💀💀💀

Our throwback video this week is more of a remembrance in honor of Staten Island Chuck, taken from us all too soon at the murderous hands of Bill de Blasio.

On this day in history:



Groundhog Day 2014



NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck. The groundhog died a few days later.



RIP Chuck pic.twitter.com/Jwg9pO55kQ — KayGee1 (@Gee1Kay) February 2, 2023

However bad your Monday is, don't let it turn into an 'I killed a rodent icon' kind of Monday. 😂

Definitely a Monday.

Hang in there today, friends! We're predicting six more weeks of memes (at least). Stay warm and keep laughing. We'll see you back here next week to do it all over again.

Until we meme again …

