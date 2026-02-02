Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday. A lot of you had to drag yourselves to work in freezing temperatures, we're on the slow march to that made-up Hallmark holiday, a lot of us probably have to finally start that New Year's diet resolution, and who knows what that little terrorist in Punxsutawney is going to do to us.
In other words, we need some laughs because this is going to be a rough Monday.
Let's get it started right with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week!
How I feel about Monday. pic.twitter.com/iQ9J5FfqVv— Ah Lah na (@XOnlyFrecklesX) January 26, 2026
Welcome! You have found your tribe. 😂
Yup pic.twitter.com/cI5B0wQOT2— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) January 31, 2026
Some of us are weirdos who love winter. The rest of you would gladly put Phil in a stew if he gives the wrong answer today.
If he sees his shadow Monday, he’s going on the grill. pic.twitter.com/wl63g99lJt— Oldtimers (@Oldtimers365) February 1, 2026
See?! We told you! 😂
lol 😂! pic.twitter.com/eyBllnA04Q— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) February 1, 2026
LOL!
This is so important pic.twitter.com/yvmEratxjk— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) January 27, 2026
HAHA! Well done.
We're going to apologize for this next one in advance, but …
January 25, 2026
… we just couldn't stop laughing. 😂
Fine, maybe we have a sense of humor that is a bit immature, so we might as well get this one out of the way right now …
That after colonoscopy fart hits different pic.twitter.com/SZUaFuoBCK— Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) January 31, 2026
LOLOLOL!
We're clearly not going to grow up at this point. That ship has sailed.
Recommended
January 26, 2026
LOL. You know you laughed.
😂🤣 The Teacher Asked What Our Favorite Animal Was 🤩😆 pic.twitter.com/Gn2ns3PW5g— Bee 🐝🌿 (@BeeAwake1) January 27, 2026
HAHA.
January 27, 2026
'I'm having problems with my hearing.' 😂😂😂
January 26, 2026
That's false advertising!
I think every man can relate to this, even if they wont admit it: 😭 pic.twitter.com/zizcVzNWup— AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 28, 2026
She just had to let some things out. So did he.
January 27, 2026
Bwahaha!
That reminds us of this classic.
(Language Warning)
An Irish man named Shay Bradley leaves funny recording at his funeral.— internet archiva (@internetarchiva) January 28, 2026
Andrea Bradley, his daughter, explained that making his family laugh at the end of his life was her dad’s “dying wish”. pic.twitter.com/ijbBT43C8H
Now, that is an admirable commitment to getting a laugh.
We also can't help but add … that was probably a Monday. 😂
You had me at Gravy Hot Tub. pic.twitter.com/nOmid9BN3G— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 26, 2026
Honestly, we're really curious about those 32-inch eggs.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Somewhere in another dimension! 😁 pic.twitter.com/q8AOSZeeMO— Hilarion (@cheriofhilarion) January 26, 2026
We're sorry, but you might have to click through if you want to see Merlin's legs.
Also, if you clicked through to see Merlin's legs, you have problems. 😂
January 26, 2026
Genius! LOL.
Yesterday one of my good friends told me I often make people uncomfortable by violating their personal space.— mariana Z (@mariana057) January 26, 2026
It was a really hurtful thing to say and completely ruined our bath.
HAHAHA!
No way 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CWpRH5UZVk— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 30, 2026
LOLOLOL!
That reminds us of 'Honey, why you no have boyfren?' (see here)
January 29, 2026
We enjoyed that one way too much. 😂
The Blue Crested Loon has been named the new state bird of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/GpzWEVZxyV— Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) February 2, 2026
Seems right.
Don’t even tell me if you drive one of these “cars”. pic.twitter.com/EgSsS9OU8K— Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) January 29, 2026
LOL. 'Smart Car' always felt like they were trying too hard to convince themselves.
Perfection 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ysh91hvxrR— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) January 29, 2026
We love it! 😂
🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/ED2nx90gy8— Jayroo (@jayroo69) February 2, 2026
We always get stuck behind this guy on the freeway.
Apparently, its rude to ask the parents of a kid on a leash if it was a rescue.— mariana Z (@mariana057) January 30, 2026
Bwhaha!
It’s irresistible!😍 pic.twitter.com/taD3DTqFaO— 'The Ronster' (@BerisfordRon) February 1, 2026
The struggle is real.
February 1, 2026
Hey, sometimes you just eat whatever you can find.
I think I’m gonna be sick, can’t believe this pic.twitter.com/uqttIwsI68— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 1, 2026
LOL. We always thought Barney was a bit of a creeper. 😂
February 1, 2026
BOOM!
February 1, 2026
The editing is perfect, in our opinion.
February 1, 2026
It took us a minute, and then we laughed out loud. 😂
February 2, 2026
Yes!
February 1, 2026
At least it would be an entertaining gender reveal party. 😂
February 1, 2026
Now we feel bad for laughing. 😂
February 2, 2026
True story. 😂
Back in 1983 hardcore feminists were outraged with the portrayal of Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi.— Klara (@klara_sjo) February 1, 2026
Especially after she strangled one of them. pic.twitter.com/vCCHrFyc0C
We are wheezing! 💀💀💀
Our throwback video this week is more of a remembrance in honor of Staten Island Chuck, taken from us all too soon at the murderous hands of Bill de Blasio.
On this day in history:— KayGee1 (@Gee1Kay) February 2, 2023
Groundhog Day 2014
NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck. The groundhog died a few days later.
RIP Chuck pic.twitter.com/Jwg9pO55kQ
However bad your Monday is, don't let it turn into an 'I killed a rodent icon' kind of Monday. 😂
February 1, 2026
Definitely a Monday.
Hang in there today, friends! We're predicting six more weeks of memes (at least). Stay warm and keep laughing. We'll see you back here next week to do it all over again.
Until we meme again …
Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member