Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday. Your driveway might be clear, or it might be whiter than the crowd at a Minnesota anti-ICE rally. It's simply a matter of whether your Monday's gonna suck or really suck.

Yep, you guessed it … we have a plan! Let's get this post-snowstorm Monday rolling the right way, with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found in the past week.

Life would be so much better if everyone had a shot at a snow day.

He gave the dog 3 seconds to voluntarily leave his house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/ctIKUTe1Lh — We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) January 24, 2026

Wow, that 'deportation' was so quick we thought a liberal might show up to protest 'Orange Kitler'.

Then they be like “cant believe they got yall working today!” https://t.co/Ly0b1obymb — dookie (@babadoookie) January 20, 2026

LOL. True story.

Bwahaha! He's not wrong.

The lead-up to the snowstorm felt a lot like that.

Marco Rubio finding out he's now in charge of snow removal for the United States❄️🥶🤣🫢🫣 pic.twitter.com/nH3jbzlheY — Invisible Memes On X (@w2071d) January 24, 2026

LOL. He can handle it.

This is so spot on. 😂😂😂



Close your eyes and listen. pic.twitter.com/BERxR5fDkx — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 25, 2026

HA! That guy is good! 😂

Just a fun fact: The Sun is approximately 8 CVS receipts from Earth. — Stelynn (@Lifeofstelynn) January 24, 2026

The math checks out.

Ouch! Got him!

Son: I’m going to go out and bring home a pizza.



My wife: No, the storm has made the roads too treacherous. You could crash and die. Let your father go get it. — The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) January 25, 2026

This is accurate.

What a bungee class really looks like 😂 pic.twitter.com/ifSRD3nKIx — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) January 23, 2026

This raises the obvious question: WHY??? 😂

Maybe so we can laugh, because we were dying. LOL.

People be like "bear with me" and they don't even have a bear with them — 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 (@Arealmfngl) January 18, 2026

False advertising! LOL.

Ha! Well done.

'I … am … Catman.'

LOLOLOL!

Live look in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/yZ9vltKmRb — Chas (@frazmoney93) January 25, 2026

That one got us smiling. 😂

Same, bro.

I wonder if the person who invented trail mix actually discovered it when they were cleaning out their car and moved their kid’s car seat. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Hn9rnqXovp — Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) January 20, 2026

LOL! Needs more hair.

Poor puppy! 😂

Stop it!

Disturbing their peace the same way they disturb mine



pic.twitter.com/hrnsucsfVy — Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) January 24, 2026

Have you ever trolled your cat like this?

Our money's on Pig-Pen.

Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/tnQMoXJ39o — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) January 25, 2026

LOL. Nice.

A look outside my window pic.twitter.com/G3f4fR1uJc — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) January 25, 2026

Possibly just a slight exaggeration. 😂

Last night on my evening walk, I was bitten by my neighbors pit bull. 😟

My wife said, "My God, what if it had been a child?!"

I replied, "I could have fought off a small child honey..." — Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) January 25, 2026

Yes, we laughed.

(Language Warning)

Fighting mean goats in a Zorb Ball!



Legs are going to hurt in the morning! pic.twitter.com/UW5ZqsdgHf — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 24, 2026

LOLOLOL! He got goated. 😂

How about a drive-thru toy store where you buy a wrapped present on your way to a kid's bday party. I don't care what's inside. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) January 25, 2026

We NEED this!

my dad once said "do what you hate first thing in the morning to get it out of the way" then 3 months later he called me to say happy birthday at 6am — 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 (@Arealmfngl) January 24, 2026

HAHA!

in case anyone was wondering how the roads are pic.twitter.com/mBCnVdAfr9 — IntellectualDorkWeb (@Intel_Dork) January 25, 2026

It's about time somebody considered the road's condition. 😂

Now that's one way to deal with the nonsense in Minnesota!

Yes, please!

It's a great shadow. Possibly the greatest shadow people have ever seen. That's what they're saying.

Exactly! 😂

(Language Warning)

I am literally sobbing/cackling rn pic.twitter.com/705qmL6hZJ — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) January 22, 2026

None other than the Great Hambino himself had us laughing all the way through! 😂

Oh yeah, as if the week wasn't weird enough, some dude free climbed a skyscraper on Netflix.

Sending my wife a selfie from the kitchen after I put two dirty plates in the dishwasher pic.twitter.com/wG9vWdx3YD — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) January 25, 2026

This is the appropriate response. 😂

Our classic humor throwback this week is this set of Ameriquest commercials that challenge you not to judge a situation too quickly because … well … just watch.

LOLOLOL! The guy with the brownie in his teeth had us cracking up. 💀💀💀

Remember who you're really providing for... 👇 pic.twitter.com/mEkPUElpx8 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 23, 2026

That is painfully true. 😂

That's a wrap, folks! Whether you're snowbound or making your way to the job, we hope you have some laughs today. We'll keep fighting Mondays as hard as progressive protestors fight bathing.

Until we meme again …