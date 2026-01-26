Hotel Horror: Rampaging Rioters Attack Twin Cities Hilton Believing ICE Agents Are Sleepin...
Gun Gaslighting: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With...
Glazed and Misused: Tim Walz Deploys Yellow-Vested Minnesota National Guard for Degrading...
Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s...
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling...
ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active...
VIP
Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies
Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts...
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What...
Bill Kristol: 'Dems Can Say It’s the Republicans’ Bill'
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on January 26, 2026
Fuzzy

It's Monday. Your driveway might be clear, or it might be whiter than the crowd at a Minnesota anti-ICE rally. It's simply a matter of whether your Monday's gonna suck or really suck.

Advertisement

Yep, you guessed it … we have a plan! Let's get this post-snowstorm Monday rolling the right way, with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found in the past week.

Life would be so much better if everyone had a shot at a snow day.

Wow, that 'deportation' was so quick we thought a liberal might show up to protest 'Orange Kitler'.

LOL. True story.

Bwahaha! He's not wrong.

The lead-up to the snowstorm felt a lot like that.

LOL. He can handle it.

HA! That guy is good! 😂

Recommended

Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The math checks out.

Ouch! Got him!

This is accurate.

This raises the obvious question: WHY??? 😂

Maybe so we can laugh, because we were dying. LOL.

False advertising! LOL.

Ha! Well done.

'I … am … Catman.'

LOLOLOL!

That one got us smiling. 😂

Same, bro.

Advertisement

LOL! Needs more hair.

Poor puppy! 😂

Stop it!

Have you ever trolled your cat like this?

Our money's on Pig-Pen.

LOL. Nice.

Possibly just a slight exaggeration. 😂

Yes, we laughed.

(Language Warning)

LOLOLOL! He got goated. 😂

Advertisement

We NEED this!

HAHA!

It's about time somebody considered the road's condition. 😂

Now that's one way to deal with the nonsense in Minnesota!

Yes, please!

It's a great shadow. Possibly the greatest shadow people have ever seen. That's what they're saying.

Exactly! 😂

(Language Warning)

None other than the Great Hambino himself had us laughing all the way through! 😂

Oh yeah, as if the week wasn't weird enough, some dude free climbed a skyscraper on Netflix.

Advertisement

This is the appropriate response. 😂

Our classic humor throwback this week is this set of Ameriquest commercials that challenge you not to judge a situation too quickly because … well … just watch.

LOLOLOL! The guy with the brownie in his teeth had us cracking up. 💀💀💀

That is painfully true. 😂

That's a wrap, folks! Whether you're snowbound or making your way to the job, we hope you have some laughs today. We'll keep fighting Mondays as hard as progressive protestors fight bathing.

Until we meme again …

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...
Aaron Walker
Hotel Horror: Rampaging Rioters Attack Twin Cities Hilton Believing ICE Agents Are Sleeping Inside
Warren Squire
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
FuzzyChimp
Glazed and Misused: Tim Walz Deploys Yellow-Vested Minnesota National Guard for Degrading ‘Donut Duty’
Warren Squire
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants
Grateful Calvin
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem... Aaron Walker
Advertisement