Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday. Your driveway might be clear, or it might be whiter than the crowd at a Minnesota anti-ICE rally. It's simply a matter of whether your Monday's gonna suck or really suck.
Yep, you guessed it … we have a plan! Let's get this post-snowstorm Monday rolling the right way, with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found in the past week.
January 25, 2026
Life would be so much better if everyone had a shot at a snow day.
He gave the dog 3 seconds to voluntarily leave his house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/ctIKUTe1Lh— We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) January 24, 2026
Wow, that 'deportation' was so quick we thought a liberal might show up to protest 'Orange Kitler'.
Then they be like “cant believe they got yall working today!” https://t.co/Ly0b1obymb— dookie (@babadoookie) January 20, 2026
LOL. True story.
This child. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/tdpvP8WHIo— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 25, 2026
Bwahaha! He's not wrong.
Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/uspKuRw4lo— Baltimore Memes (@BaltimoreMemes) January 20, 2026
The lead-up to the snowstorm felt a lot like that.
Marco Rubio finding out he's now in charge of snow removal for the United States❄️🥶🤣🫢🫣 pic.twitter.com/nH3jbzlheY— Invisible Memes On X (@w2071d) January 24, 2026
LOL. He can handle it.
This is so spot on. 😂😂😂— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 25, 2026
Close your eyes and listen. pic.twitter.com/BERxR5fDkx
HA! That guy is good! 😂
Just a fun fact: The Sun is approximately 8 CVS receipts from Earth.— Stelynn (@Lifeofstelynn) January 24, 2026
The math checks out.
January 19, 2026
Ouch! Got him!
Son: I’m going to go out and bring home a pizza.— The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) January 25, 2026
My wife: No, the storm has made the roads too treacherous. You could crash and die. Let your father go get it.
This is accurate.
What a bungee class really looks like 😂 pic.twitter.com/ifSRD3nKIx— Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) January 23, 2026
This raises the obvious question: WHY??? 😂
Maybe so we can laugh, because we were dying. LOL.
People be like "bear with me" and they don't even have a bear with them— 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 (@Arealmfngl) January 18, 2026
False advertising! LOL.
January 25, 2026
Ha! Well done.
January 19, 2026
'I … am … Catman.'
January 25, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Live look in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/yZ9vltKmRb— Chas (@frazmoney93) January 25, 2026
That one got us smiling. 😂
January 25, 2026
Same, bro.
I wonder if the person who invented trail mix actually discovered it when they were cleaning out their car and moved their kid’s car seat. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Hn9rnqXovp— Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) January 20, 2026
LOL! Needs more hair.
January 20, 2026
Poor puppy! 😂
January 20, 2026
Stop it!
Disturbing their peace the same way they disturb mine— Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) January 24, 2026
pic.twitter.com/hrnsucsfVy
Have you ever trolled your cat like this?
January 20, 2026
Our money's on Pig-Pen.
Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/tnQMoXJ39o— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) January 25, 2026
LOL. Nice.
A look outside my window pic.twitter.com/G3f4fR1uJc— Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) January 25, 2026
Possibly just a slight exaggeration. 😂
Last night on my evening walk, I was bitten by my neighbors pit bull. 😟— Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) January 25, 2026
My wife said, "My God, what if it had been a child?!"
I replied, "I could have fought off a small child honey..."
Yes, we laughed.
(Language Warning)
Fighting mean goats in a Zorb Ball!— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 24, 2026
Legs are going to hurt in the morning! pic.twitter.com/UW5ZqsdgHf
LOLOLOL! He got goated. 😂
How about a drive-thru toy store where you buy a wrapped present on your way to a kid's bday party. I don't care what's inside.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) January 25, 2026
We NEED this!
my dad once said "do what you hate first thing in the morning to get it out of the way" then 3 months later he called me to say happy birthday at 6am— 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 (@Arealmfngl) January 24, 2026
HAHA!
in case anyone was wondering how the roads are pic.twitter.com/mBCnVdAfr9— IntellectualDorkWeb (@Intel_Dork) January 25, 2026
It's about time somebody considered the road's condition. 😂
Two words: "Water Cannons." 🥶 pic.twitter.com/J5V5mOLZxi— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 25, 2026
Now that's one way to deal with the nonsense in Minnesota!
January 24, 2026
Yes, please!
Lmao pic.twitter.com/dygfjhWv5k— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 25, 2026
It's a great shadow. Possibly the greatest shadow people have ever seen. That's what they're saying.
January 25, 2026
Exactly! 😂
(Language Warning)
I am literally sobbing/cackling rn pic.twitter.com/705qmL6hZJ— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) January 22, 2026
None other than the Great Hambino himself had us laughing all the way through! 😂
“Sorry, Lady. Blame Netflix.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/as2aKsVloQ— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 25, 2026
Oh yeah, as if the week wasn't weird enough, some dude free climbed a skyscraper on Netflix.
Sending my wife a selfie from the kitchen after I put two dirty plates in the dishwasher pic.twitter.com/wG9vWdx3YD— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) January 25, 2026
This is the appropriate response. 😂
Our classic humor throwback this week is this set of Ameriquest commercials that challenge you not to judge a situation too quickly because … well … just watch.
LOLOLOL! The guy with the brownie in his teeth had us cracking up. 💀💀💀
Remember who you're really providing for... 👇 pic.twitter.com/mEkPUElpx8— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 23, 2026
That is painfully true. 😂
That's a wrap, folks! Whether you're snowbound or making your way to the job, we hope you have some laughs today. We'll keep fighting Mondays as hard as progressive protestors fight bathing.
Until we meme again …
