Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless

Mike Rowe recently interviewed James Woods on his YouTube show People You Should Know.

It's hard to find better examples of celebrities who are authentic individuals you'd like to share a meal and conversation with.

Rowe spoke admirably of Woods following their meeting.

Years from now, long after the final credits roll, this actor will be remembered for his incredible contribution to film and television. And based on his latest work, I think it's likely he'll also be remembered for his contribution to music. But thanks to his affection for the… pic.twitter.com/G77Cul5EQo — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) January 24, 2026

But thanks to his affection for the first amendment, his unapologetic patriotism, and the principled stand he took 10 years ago that caused Hollywood to permanently lose his number, he will be remembered for something a lot more important. Courage, for starters. And character.

Those of us who have followed James Woods for years on Twitter/X were all too aware of the actor's blacklisting by his industry.

Mike Rowe has also been a favorite of 'normal folks' for years, and while we might have suspected him to have this common-sense opinion of Hollywood's treatment of Woods (and the politics behind it), it was refreshing to see him say it.

Woods was touched by the acknowledgement.

I’m speechless, and that’s a first.



I can only say thank you, thank you, thank you to a great American and yes, a new friend. Mike, you have me in tears. https://t.co/sUYazBTNC3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 25, 2026

Don't worry, the speechless part probably only lasted a few seconds.

Fans were quick to weigh in with their praise for both men.

I love you @RealJamesWoods. All the great movies, voice acting, and now music...you're an amazing artist and I appreciate and thank you so much. — David (@dsrhokie) January 25, 2026

Like recognizing Like. @mikeroweworks is a real as them. Like you. — Wil (@WilPollock) January 25, 2026

It’s simple you’re just a great great man. That’s it. Whatever you do will therefore be great. And we are grateful for you. I’ve been a fan since I was a kid. I’m 59. Looking forward to all you do! — Patriot-MamaDonna (@Donna60795738) January 25, 2026

James Woods - you are an amazing actor. Every role you played was superb! Most impressive was your ability to play all different types of movies!! — Chris Garcia (@jagdan01) January 25, 2026

Couldn't agree with you more, Mike. And I think the same can be said about you. Thanks for YOUR courage and character! — DasWryte (@DasWryte) January 25, 2026

@RealJamesWoods is a friend and a hero to so many of us who admire his talent and his courage for standing up to the Hollyweird establishment and having zero regrets about doing so. — Travis Tritt (@TravisTritt) January 25, 2026

Rowe also noticed the outpouring of love and support for his new friend.

Then I scrolled through a few hundred comments and learned that I wasn’t alone. Lots of people are fascinated by his remarkable journey through Tinseltown, his triumphs, his banishment, and more recently, his foray into the music business, where his new albums, (both of them) are… — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) January 25, 2026

In the full interview, Rowe and Woods dive deep into events that have shaped the screen star's life and new music career. They discuss his Hollywood blacklisting, how he found himself taking this new direction as a songwriter, the tragic death of his beloved brother, and much more.

We even got to learn a bit about his wife, Sara, who many of us were fans of on Twitter long before she became Mrs. James Woods.

It's a truly interesting interview with a remarkable man.

The world could use more people like James Woods and Mike Rowe.

