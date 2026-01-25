Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless

From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 10:00 PM on January 25, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Mike Rowe recently interviewed James Woods on his YouTube show People You Should Know.

It's hard to find better examples of celebrities who are authentic individuals you'd like to share a meal and conversation with.

Rowe spoke admirably of Woods following their meeting.

But thanks to his affection for the first amendment, his unapologetic patriotism, and the principled stand he took 10 years ago that caused Hollywood to permanently lose his number, he will be remembered for something a lot more important.

Courage, for starters. And character.

Those of us who have followed James Woods for years on Twitter/X were all too aware of the actor's blacklisting by his industry.

Mike Rowe has also been a favorite of 'normal folks' for years, and while we might have suspected him to have this common-sense opinion of Hollywood's treatment of Woods (and the politics behind it), it was refreshing to see him say it.

Woods was touched by the acknowledgement.

Grateful Calvin
Don't worry, the speechless part probably only lasted a few seconds.

Fans were quick to weigh in with their praise for both men.

Rowe also noticed the outpouring of love and support for his new friend.

In the full interview, Rowe and Woods dive deep into events that have shaped the screen star's life and new music career. They discuss his Hollywood blacklisting, how he found himself taking this new direction as a songwriter, the tragic death of his beloved brother, and much more.

We even got to learn a bit about his wife, Sara, who many of us were fans of on Twitter long before she became Mrs. James Woods.

It's a truly interesting interview with a remarkable man.

The world could use more people like James Woods and Mike Rowe.

Editor’s Note: While Hollywood and other left-wing-dominated industries are doing their best to silence free speech of voices they don't like, we here at Twitchy are doing our best to amplify their voices. Help us fight back.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

