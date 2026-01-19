Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived. Maybe you have the day off for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, or maybe you have to work. Either way, we need some funny stuff to kick the week off!

Let's dig into the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw this week!

Yep, that's pretty much how the return to work felt. 😂

LOL!

We were way too amused by that one. 😂

That was the signal 😆 pic.twitter.com/RJ2mAISX4u — G-PA INDY (@GPAIndiana) January 16, 2026

HAHA! This is 100-percent accurate.

I threw my dog a ball. Extravagant I know, but she looks gorgeous in an evening gown. — Louise Jensen Duffy (writing as Ernest Jensen) (@LouiseWeebe) January 13, 2026

Nicely done!

This couple had me in stitches.🤣 pic.twitter.com/VYtCMCaXxo — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) January 18, 2026

Find someone to laugh with.

You met a man on the Oregon Trail.



His name is Terry.



You laugh and tell him "That's a girl name!"



Terry shoots you.



You have died of dissin' Terry. — Jum (@JesterJum) January 14, 2026

LOLOLOL! We love this so much.

🤣Funniest cat clip ever. I watched this thing 5 times! pic.twitter.com/grIDxS3Ehu — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) January 17, 2026

Cats can sometimes be so diabolical that they'll even make you feel sorry for … cats. 😂

HAHAHA!

Dong … dong … dong … DONG! 😂

That's how you feel by about 5:00 pm on Monday.

Dudes rock 😂 pic.twitter.com/aSa39jixxo — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 16, 2026

Bwahaha!

True story!

No suspicious activity here... 😂 pic.twitter.com/FQJrxi0a71 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 18, 2026

Hey, you have to resist tyranny in all its forms.

pic.twitter.com/UJrRHK4xU1 — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) January 18, 2026

LOLOLOL! That's dark. Poor monkeys. 😂

When you wear a new pair of shoes but you're an adult so nobody even asks you if you can run fast in them. pic.twitter.com/m5oyDOPYEW — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 18, 2026

Nobody ever tells us we're growing like a weed these days, either.

How to wake up a 95-year old man 😂 pic.twitter.com/YuvjSFAr2h — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 12, 2026

There is no age limit on men pranking each other.

That's disturbing! 😂

TOMBSTONE vs THE THREE AMIGOS 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/f8VYc3x1QK — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) January 18, 2026

It was only a matter of time before someone did this. LOL.

Abigail Spanburger looks like she’s about to offer me Turkish Delight to flip on my siblings https://t.co/9VcMwQzMwO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 18, 2026

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Its rude to assume you think you know who someone is based on their appearance: 🤔😂pic.twitter.com/LSRcUB6TMB — AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 10, 2026

Ha! Ricky Berwick always makes us laugh.

Now there's a true meme lover!

We've got another with that meme …

A meme with a dad joke combo! Yes! 😂

We might as well stick with the dad jokes.

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

I experience this situation with glasses. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SeqexgcsXU — The Figen (@TheFigen_) January 18, 2026

We don't have to have any idea what language they're speaking to know the terror this dad is experiencing. 😂

Been there. Done that.

LOL. Did any of you hear Gary meowing in your head, or was that just us?

The noise you hear coming from your kids room: 👀pic.twitter.com/I1tYrlACdO — AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 17, 2026

We can't possibly explain to you how incredibly true this is, unless you've witnessed it yourself. 😂

Oh, how times have changed.

(Language Warning)

Can you grab me a beer from the cooler while you're there? 🤣🐍 pic.twitter.com/56d3C4uR0T — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) January 18, 2026

The reactions had us dying. 💀

In our defense, the deep carpet cleaning is hypnotic. 😂

HAHA.

Those were just great.

Next Monday sucked.

Kids today: Finds out school is canceled via text.



Me: Had to wake up at 6am and watch the bottom of the TV screen like an NBA draft. — LaughBreak: Dad Jokes ‘N More (@MediocreJoker85) January 18, 2026

We're not gonna lie. It was much more exciting.

Yeah, we're stretching a bit for our 'classic comedy' clip of the week, but we like this, and we make the rules around here! This guy's kids and his poor wife photobombing his big interview were hilarious.

Remember these kids? This is them now pic.twitter.com/SZUM4fNBeB — Today In History (@historigins) January 17, 2026

It's been seven years, and it's still funny!

That's a photo from Sunday evening. 😂

That's all, folks! It's always fun to spend Monday morning with our Twitchy readers. We'll see you next week!

Until we meme again …

