Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on January 19, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from U.S. Marine Corps photo by US Government, public domain)

Monday has arrived. Maybe you have the day off for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, or maybe you have to work. Either way, we need some funny stuff to kick the week off!

Let's dig into the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw this week!

Yep, that's pretty much how the return to work felt. 😂

LOL!

We were way too amused by that one. 😂

HAHA! This is 100-percent accurate.

Nicely done!

Find someone to laugh with.

LOLOLOL! We love this so much.

Cats can sometimes be so diabolical that they'll even make you feel sorry for … cats. 😂

HAHAHA!

Dong … dong … dong … DONG! 😂

That's how you feel by about 5:00 pm on Monday.

Bwahaha!

True story!

Hey, you have to resist tyranny in all its forms.

LOLOLOL! That's dark. Poor monkeys. 😂

Nobody ever tells us we're growing like a weed these days, either.

There is no age limit on men pranking each other.

That's disturbing! 😂

It was only a matter of time before someone did this. LOL.

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

Ha! Ricky Berwick always makes us laugh.

Now there's a true meme lover!

We've got another with that meme …

A meme with a dad joke combo! Yes! 😂

We might as well stick with the dad jokes.

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

We don't have to have any idea what language they're speaking to know the terror this dad is experiencing. 😂

Been there. Done that.

LOL. Did any of you hear Gary meowing in your head, or was that just us?

We can't possibly explain to you how incredibly true this is, unless you've witnessed it yourself. 😂

Oh, how times have changed.

(Language Warning)

The reactions had us dying. 💀

In our defense, the deep carpet cleaning is hypnotic. 😂

HAHA.

Those were just great.

Next Monday sucked.

We're not gonna lie. It was much more exciting.

Yeah, we're stretching a bit for our 'classic comedy' clip of the week, but we like this, and we make the rules around here! This guy's kids and his poor wife photobombing his big interview were hilarious.

It's been seven years, and it's still funny!

That's a photo from Sunday evening. 😂

That's all, folks! It's always fun to spend Monday morning with our Twitchy readers. We'll see you next week!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

