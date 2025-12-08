Monday Morning Meme Madness

Congratulations! We've made it to yet another Monday. The weekend is over, and the daily grind is upon us, but it doesn't have to be that bad.
We can still get it started with a laugh. Here are some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X since last Monday!
December 1, 2025
This is, sadly, all too accurate. 😂
(Language Warning)
10/10 best elevator music pic.twitter.com/PlAmnT6DTZ— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 1, 2025
Oh no! LOL.
Happy Advent. pic.twitter.com/LXqEjEMuVC— Wes Huff (@WesleyLHuff) December 1, 2025
The December birthday people are angrily nodding. 😂
Wait for end 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UXNnHkWUnf— Yãsh.êxe (@Wrong_Yash) December 1, 2025
HAHA! He deserved that.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bT84T2Mm76— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 1, 2025
LOLOLOL!
June 18, 2024
We've definitely integrated our wake-up alarm right into our dreams before. 😂
December 1, 2025
Ha! Well played.
Granny finally reveals who the real favorite is pic.twitter.com/LX1om5cknn— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 7, 2025
We've probably shared that one before, but we love it!
It’s. Not. Me. https://t.co/NHFmesR6Az— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 30, 2025
Bwahaha! 😂😂😂
This will never not be hilarious to us!
Mann I swear 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YP45jaKEH7— Ms.Birdgang86💚🦅🔥 (@MsBirdgang86) December 7, 2025
It does seem like that.
I painted some Prehistoric Sesame Street pic.twitter.com/HAHl0s0kXS— Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) December 1, 2025
Honestly, we'd be hunting down that giant bird. 😂
She absolutely nailed this! pic.twitter.com/6A5ypp2Ik4— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 6, 2025
We love this lady.
Just rolled a joint. It was my ankle.— Bob Golen (@BobGolen) December 1, 2025
HA! Been there. Done that … the ankle part, we mean.
Her husband before getting hit by a car 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7rxGeXf6lh— Chidimma (@The_Chidimma) December 7, 2025
LOL!
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/N8e9YRscqT— 💂🏻♀️👋🏻вєαя🍻🇬🇧™ (@BigBearF1) December 1, 2025
'Day 15: I finished a bag of Doritos that expired in July 2023. Two out of ten stars.' 😂
December 1, 2025
We were way too amused by that one.
December 7, 2025
LOL! Harsh but fair.
December 7, 2025
GenX came up with some of the craziest stuff you've ever heard of. 😂
December 7, 2025
We have no words.
(Language Warning)
Listen.. I dont blame him. We all have that inner kid inside of us. pic.twitter.com/6Zrt7LNlfK— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 7, 2025
Sometimes, you just have to go for it. 😂
Three golf clubs walk into a bar.— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 7, 2025
The putter orders a beer.
The wedge orders a tequila.
The third one says, "Nothing for me. I'm the driver".
Fine, we laughed. 😂
Dog walking fails 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zoysmoG2Ux— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 6, 2025
Sometimes you walk the dog. Other times, the dog walks you.
December 7, 2025
Every darn time we write it. LOL
December 7, 2025
HA! Perfection.
(Language Warning)
Good Sunday! Granny on love lol pic.twitter.com/L5QrLfuxFx— Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) December 7, 2025
Granny's a bit of a wild one. 😂
December 7, 2025
Crikey!
December 7, 2025
'Tis the season … to eat Harry.
December 7, 2025
If you've experienced it, you know.
I don't want to brag, but I've already started my holiday weight gain. 😎— Judianna (@Judianna) December 7, 2025
We've been working hard at it for months.
This could go on for an hour and I would laugh the entire time. pic.twitter.com/ldCDHOOd9k— 🇺🇸 & 🔥 (@FlagAndFire) December 6, 2025
This sort of gives us a bit of a 'Who's on First' vibe. We like it!
December 7, 2025
It's so corny that it's funny! 😂
December 7, 2025
We've NEVER done that! 😬
December 7, 2025
Are you even playing board games if nobody flips the table, or you don't make a kid cry?
@fuzzychimpcom— mke394 (@mke394) December 5, 2025
Muhammad Ali Roast Redd Foxx Like They Hate Each Other. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/xDVaFpj5Ra via @YouTube
How could you not laugh at these two clowning on each other? 😂
December 7, 2025
Oops! LOL.
Missouri morning news anchor Carissa Codel reads comments from trolls about her appearance.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2025
The 26-year-old anchors for “Ozark’s First” morning news on Fox 49.
“I ain't never worked as hard as them ankles,” one commenter said.
“Why have fake news when you can have cake… pic.twitter.com/jb6bxcpLEI
Pretty and a great sense of humor. She's great!
If they did a reboot of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, would she still be allowed to throw off her head covering in downtown Minneapolis? pic.twitter.com/L3SevWSDhd— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 5, 2025
Nice!
For our classic comedy selection this week, check out this video of Peter O'Toole on Letterman's show.
One of the greatest TV entrances ever: Peter O’Toole shows up on a camel, smoking a cigarette, then gives the camel a beer that it downs in seconds. pic.twitter.com/WnOZkMgUC9— Cigarette Nostalgia (@CigsMake) December 7, 2025
Late-night TV used to be entertaining, we promise! 😂
Good morning pic.twitter.com/xAQScLmACM— 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🎄 (@SweetVaBreezy) December 7, 2025
We totally see it! 😂😂😂
That's all we have this week. Thanks for joining us to usher in another Monday.
Now get out there and seize this Monday like you're a Minnesota Democrat stealing from taxpayers! We'll be right back here next week to do it again.
Until we meme again …
