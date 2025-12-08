Monday Morning Meme Madness

Congratulations! We've made it to yet another Monday. The weekend is over, and the daily grind is upon us, but it doesn't have to be that bad.

We can still get it started with a laugh. Here are some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X since last Monday!

This is, sadly, all too accurate. 😂

(Language Warning)

10/10 best elevator music pic.twitter.com/PlAmnT6DTZ — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 1, 2025

Oh no! LOL.

The December birthday people are angrily nodding. 😂

HAHA! He deserved that.

LOLOLOL!

We've definitely integrated our wake-up alarm right into our dreams before. 😂

Ha! Well played.

Granny finally reveals who the real favorite is pic.twitter.com/LX1om5cknn — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 7, 2025

We've probably shared that one before, but we love it!

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

This will never not be hilarious to us!

It does seem like that.

I painted some Prehistoric Sesame Street pic.twitter.com/HAHl0s0kXS — Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) December 1, 2025

Honestly, we'd be hunting down that giant bird. 😂

We love this lady.

Just rolled a joint. It was my ankle. — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) December 1, 2025

HA! Been there. Done that … the ankle part, we mean.

Her husband before getting hit by a car 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7rxGeXf6lh — Chidimma (@The_Chidimma) December 7, 2025

LOL!

'Day 15: I finished a bag of Doritos that expired in July 2023. Two out of ten stars.' 😂

We were way too amused by that one.

LOL! Harsh but fair.

GenX came up with some of the craziest stuff you've ever heard of. 😂

We have no words.

(Language Warning)

Listen.. I dont blame him. We all have that inner kid inside of us. pic.twitter.com/6Zrt7LNlfK — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 7, 2025

Sometimes, you just have to go for it. 😂

Three golf clubs walk into a bar.



The putter orders a beer.



The wedge orders a tequila.



The third one says, "Nothing for me. I'm the driver". — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 7, 2025

Fine, we laughed. 😂

Dog walking fails 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zoysmoG2Ux — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 6, 2025

Sometimes you walk the dog. Other times, the dog walks you.

Every darn time we write it. LOL

HA! Perfection.

(Language Warning)

Good Sunday! Granny on love lol pic.twitter.com/L5QrLfuxFx — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) December 7, 2025

Granny's a bit of a wild one. 😂

Crikey!

'Tis the season … to eat Harry.

If you've experienced it, you know.

I don't want to brag, but I've already started my holiday weight gain. 😎 — Judianna (@Judianna) December 7, 2025

We've been working hard at it for months.

This could go on for an hour and I would laugh the entire time. pic.twitter.com/ldCDHOOd9k — 🇺🇸 & 🔥 (@FlagAndFire) December 6, 2025

This sort of gives us a bit of a 'Who's on First' vibe. We like it!

It's so corny that it's funny! 😂

We've NEVER done that! 😬

Are you even playing board games if nobody flips the table, or you don't make a kid cry?

@fuzzychimpcom



Muhammad Ali Roast Redd Foxx Like They Hate Each Other. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/xDVaFpj5Ra via @YouTube — mke394 (@mke394) December 5, 2025

How could you not laugh at these two clowning on each other? 😂

Oops! LOL.

Missouri morning news anchor Carissa Codel reads comments from trolls about her appearance.



The 26-year-old anchors for “Ozark’s First” morning news on Fox 49.



“I ain't never worked as hard as them ankles,” one commenter said.



“Why have fake news when you can have cake… pic.twitter.com/jb6bxcpLEI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2025

Pretty and a great sense of humor. She's great!

If they did a reboot of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, would she still be allowed to throw off her head covering in downtown Minneapolis? pic.twitter.com/L3SevWSDhd — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 5, 2025

Nice!

For our classic comedy selection this week, check out this video of Peter O'Toole on Letterman's show.

One of the greatest TV entrances ever: Peter O’Toole shows up on a camel, smoking a cigarette, then gives the camel a beer that it downs in seconds. pic.twitter.com/WnOZkMgUC9 — Cigarette Nostalgia (@CigsMake) December 7, 2025

Late-night TV used to be entertaining, we promise! 😂

We totally see it! 😂😂😂

That's all we have this week. Thanks for joining us to usher in another Monday.

Now get out there and seize this Monday like you're a Minnesota Democrat stealing from taxpayers! We'll be right back here next week to do it again.

Until we meme again …

