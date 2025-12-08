Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:05 AM on December 08, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (RDNE Stock project from Pexels)

Congratulations! We've made it to yet another Monday. The weekend is over, and the daily grind is upon us, but it doesn't have to be that bad.

We can still get it started with a laugh. Here are some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we saw on Twitter/X since last Monday!

This is, sadly, all too accurate. 😂

(Language Warning)

Oh no! LOL.

The December birthday people are angrily nodding. 😂

HAHA! He deserved that.

LOLOLOL!

We've definitely integrated our wake-up alarm right into our dreams before. 😂

Ha! Well played.

We've probably shared that one before, but we love it!

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

This will never not be hilarious to us!

It does seem like that.

Honestly, we'd be hunting down that giant bird. 😂

We love this lady.

HA! Been there. Done that … the ankle part, we mean.

LOL!

'Day 15: I finished a bag of Doritos that expired in July 2023. Two out of ten stars.' 😂

We were way too amused by that one.

LOL! Harsh but fair.

GenX came up with some of the craziest stuff you've ever heard of. 😂

We have no words.

(Language Warning)

Sometimes, you just have to go for it. 😂

Fine, we laughed. 😂

Sometimes you walk the dog. Other times, the dog walks you.

Every darn time we write it. LOL

HA! Perfection.

(Language Warning)

Granny's a bit of a wild one. 😂

Crikey!

'Tis the season … to eat Harry.

If you've experienced it, you know.

We've been working hard at it for months.

This sort of gives us a bit of a 'Who's on First' vibe. We like it!

It's so corny that it's funny! 😂

We've NEVER done that! 😬

Are you even playing board games if nobody flips the table, or you don't make a kid cry?

How could you not laugh at these two clowning on each other? 😂

Oops! LOL.

Pretty and a great sense of humor. She's great!

Nice!

For our classic comedy selection this week, check out this video of Peter O'Toole on Letterman's show.

Late-night TV used to be entertaining, we promise! 😂

We totally see it! 😂😂😂

That's all we have this week. Thanks for joining us to usher in another Monday.

Now get out there and seize this Monday like you're a Minnesota Democrat stealing from taxpayers! We'll be right back here next week to do it again.

Until we meme again …

