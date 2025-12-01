Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving, but Monday is back, so we've got to get back to fighting this evil weekday with humor.

We're going to have to try extra hard because the Monday after Thanksgiving is one of the worst. You, hopefully, enjoyed a long weekend … just long enough to get comfortable … and then you're dumped right back into the grind, but slowed down by the extra five pounds you put on in two days. Do we sound bitter? That's because we are.

Advertisement

We need these memes, jokes, and funny clips more than ever today, so let's get to it!

We feel attacked.

Never forget when Hank Hill struggled to remove the cap on a can of WD-40, he grabbed a smaller can of WD-40 to loosen it 😭 pic.twitter.com/JGBXAMyb3k — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 24, 2025

Classic! 😂

Sorry, turkeys.

Yes, there are going to be a lot of Thanksgiving posts, but Christmas memes are picking up steam. 😂

Indian accounts logging back into X with VPN enabled: pic.twitter.com/hWiLmnFriI — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 24, 2025

We witnessed the release of location data on Twitter/X last week, and it was a bit wild, to say the least.

pic.twitter.com/duKfzJkM5V — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 24, 2025

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Look, we don't know if it was all an act or not, but it was still hilarious! LOL.

LOL. That's definitely how we're going to be this Monday.

Empty your bladder before you watch this 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/xnqq64dQuU — Nobunny (@Nobunny333) November 24, 2025

LOLOLOL!

We have the same response to fingernails on a chalkboard, the thought of biting tinfoil, and anything at all to do with Tim Walz.

pic.twitter.com/5oq6Ikpi55 — Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) November 24, 2025

'Elmo does not want to be next!' 😂

POV: me at age 8 because my mom said if I cut it my brother gets to choose which half



pic.twitter.com/FXLfN5uirA — Josh Cirre (@joshcirre) November 25, 2025

Splitting food with siblings created some of the biggest arguments ever.

Christmas is just around the corner🤣 pic.twitter.com/lAwL3HEMpP — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) November 25, 2025

Okay, full disclosure, at least one of us might be from Appalachia, and this is absolutely accurate. 😂

Robin Williams shooting a commercial with a director completely lacking a sense of humour.



“Do you want me to get another actor?” pic.twitter.com/XVFUeHOsgW — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) November 24, 2025

We love this so much.

To be clear, the producer was creating a bit to highlight his ability to work with difficult actors, and Robin Williams performed the role amazingly.

Be careful of Black Friday scams!



I ordered my wife expensive jewelry for Christmas and instead I received a new rifle and 6 boxes of ammo. — BuffaloRon (@BuffaloRon) November 25, 2025

You just never know. Be careful out there, everyone! 😂

(Language Warning)

This is what a healthy relationship looks like👩‍❤️‍👨💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/kNXp3TjetR — Jubu Malik (@jubu_malik) November 25, 2025

There's a fine line between brave and stupid, and we're pretty sure that guy just crossed it. 😂

These really are the worst urinals I’ve ever used. https://t.co/3H5TGx1xhR — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) November 26, 2025

Advertisement

LOL. Oh no!

In Friends, the iconic “PIVOT!” scene was almost impossible to film.



David Schwimmer yelled so absurdly that Aniston and Perry kept breaking, everyone was literally crying from laughter.



He later said: “I think it’s the hardest I’ve laughed in my life.”pic.twitter.com/YYVKCULfc2 — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) November 25, 2025

Good times.

HAHA! Excellent point. 😂

Seriously, imagine being called a 'three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce' and being cool with it.

Ads just let me know what products not to buy. pic.twitter.com/YON6MM0Yp2 — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 26, 2025

Bwahaha! That solemn moment took an unexpected turn.

I read this 3 times before I got it 😂 pic.twitter.com/mdNr1Bht8Q — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 26, 2025

LOL.

“It’s disrespectful” is the best description of American pizza I’ve ever heard 🥹🙌 pic.twitter.com/QCfwrTgZiR — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 26, 2025

'A full emotional support system covered in cheese.' Ha! We want pizza now.

LOLOLOL! That is just flat out wrong! Dying! 😭

Elderly woman pulls off insane double back flip 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gXX7JDt9r6 — Gizmo Memes (@GizmoMemes) November 26, 2025

Come get your grandma! She's acting up again.

Just installed precut stringers for this backyard staircase.



My amish carpenter is pumped at how fast these install.



A few 18 gauge brad nails and you’re done! pic.twitter.com/VWfOGaBeKn — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) November 26, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, it's a joke. Yes, we laughed.

Bro died right there in that moment🤣 pic.twitter.com/brcZKtnxrw — Childrenoftolkien (@Tolkienlegacy) November 26, 2025

He's in pure emotional pain. 😂

Please make it stop! LOL.

Dustin Hoffman farts mid-interview and Tom Cruise completely loses it pic.twitter.com/h0SQc94oQW — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) November 26, 2025

Sometimes, in polite company, men act like they've matured past such things, but it's all a front. We never do. 😂

We're convinced some of you are going to start trying to figure out where you can buy this.

When a customer says “you should smile more” 😠 @TrejosTacos pic.twitter.com/0TUP9SUG2a — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) November 28, 2025

Danny Trejo is on our list of Hollywood celebrities we're sure we wouldn't hate in real life. (It's a short list.)

That's the crossover we absolutely don't need. It already feels like 'The Christmas Story' never ends when the big day is near. 😂

This type of art belonged on Vine pic.twitter.com/kG0vsbmC4I — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) November 30, 2025

LOL. Well done.

'Man arrested after trying to fight cousin for swapping real turkey with vegan substitute.'

Advertisement

He did nothing wrong.

Music dubbing perfection! 😂

HAHA! Points awarded for creativity.

This is a good answer why not to help,,,., pic.twitter.com/XtxsjhZQDf — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) November 27, 2025

We're going to have to start using this. LOL.

What the libs who disowned their Trump-voting relatives (who know how to cook) had for Thanksgiving dinner. The rest of us were relieved and had a lovely time. @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/HlvqWUYWpR — Jerry Nadler’s Underwear 💩💩💩💩💩 (@JNadlersBriefs) November 30, 2025

We don't know who Craig is, but he should be arrested.

Is this a good idea for Thanksgiving dinner? pic.twitter.com/OhmGo3l7ZH — AlphaFox (@alphafox) November 27, 2025

We're not sure if we're appalled or jealous.

This year’s parade was wild pic.twitter.com/9svw1NsyQX — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) November 27, 2025

That's just wrong. 😂

Our classic comedy clip from this week is this joke delivered by Buddy Hackett on Johnny Carson's show.

Can't stop laughing at this joke pic.twitter.com/9ljAjyvN4V — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) November 29, 2025

There were actually multiple layers of humor here that made Hackett's delivery just perfect. First, he created a bit of discomfort immediately with the threat of making an improper joke. You could see it in Carson's reaction. Next, he followed up with the joke that was poking fun at stereotypes, and finished it off with the silly wordplay.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers looks like he tried to rob Kevin McCallister’s house pic.twitter.com/7XVhuQCXY5 — Boston Globe Pitchbot (@BostonSatire) November 30, 2025

Hopefully, you all have a better day than that! 😂

That's a wrap for us this week, but we'll be back to do it again before you know it! Until then, hang in there and keep laughing!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!