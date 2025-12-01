Dem Chris Van Hollen Breathes Life Into Years Old Hoax in Aftermath of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on December 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving, but Monday is back, so we've got to get back to fighting this evil weekday with humor.

We're going to have to try extra hard because the Monday after Thanksgiving is one of the worst. You, hopefully, enjoyed a long weekend … just long enough to get comfortable … and then you're dumped right back into the grind, but slowed down by the extra five pounds you put on in two days. Do we sound bitter? That's because we are.

We need these memes, jokes, and funny clips more than ever today, so let's get to it!

We feel attacked.

Classic! 😂

Sorry, turkeys.

Yes, there are going to be a lot of Thanksgiving posts, but Christmas memes are picking up steam. 😂

We witnessed the release of location data on Twitter/X last week, and it was a bit wild, to say the least.

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Look, we don't know if it was all an act or not, but it was still hilarious! LOL.

LOL. That's definitely how we're going to be this Monday.

LOLOLOL!

We have the same response to fingernails on a chalkboard, the thought of biting tinfoil, and anything at all to do with Tim Walz.

'Elmo does not want to be next!' 😂

Splitting food with siblings created some of the biggest arguments ever.

Okay, full disclosure, at least one of us might be from Appalachia, and this is absolutely accurate. 😂

We love this so much.

To be clear, the producer was creating a bit to highlight his ability to work with difficult actors, and Robin Williams performed the role amazingly.

You just never know. Be careful out there, everyone! 😂

(Language Warning)

There's a fine line between brave and stupid, and we're pretty sure that guy just crossed it. 😂

LOL. Oh no!

Good times.

HAHA! Excellent point. 😂

Seriously, imagine being called a 'three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce' and being cool with it.

Bwahaha! That solemn moment took an unexpected turn.

LOL.

'A full emotional support system covered in cheese.' Ha! We want pizza now.

LOLOLOL! That is just flat out wrong! Dying! 😭

Come get your grandma! She's acting up again.

Yes, it's a joke. Yes, we laughed.

He's in pure emotional pain. 😂

Please make it stop! LOL.

Sometimes, in polite company, men act like they've matured past such things, but it's all a front. We never do. 😂

We're convinced some of you are going to start trying to figure out where you can buy this.

Danny Trejo is on our list of Hollywood celebrities we're sure we wouldn't hate in real life. (It's a short list.)

That's the crossover we absolutely don't need. It already feels like 'The Christmas Story' never ends when the big day is near. 😂

LOL. Well done.

'Man arrested after trying to fight cousin for swapping real turkey with vegan substitute.'

He did nothing wrong.

Music dubbing perfection! 😂

HAHA! Points awarded for creativity.

We're going to have to start using this. LOL.

We don't know who Craig is, but he should be arrested.

We're not sure if we're appalled or jealous.

That's just wrong. 😂

Our classic comedy clip from this week is this joke delivered by Buddy Hackett on Johnny Carson's show.

There were actually multiple layers of humor here that made Hackett's delivery just perfect. First, he created a bit of discomfort immediately with the threat of making an improper joke. You could see it in Carson's reaction. Next, he followed up with the joke that was poking fun at stereotypes, and finished it off with the silly wordplay.

Hopefully, you all have a better day than that! 😂

That's a wrap for us this week, but we'll be back to do it again before you know it! Until then, hang in there and keep laughing!

Until we meme again …

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

