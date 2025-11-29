YOWZA: Scott Wiener Dials Up the Cringe-Ometer to Eleven

California's pervy politician, Scott Wiener, borrowed a TikTok trend but managed to make it equal parts creepy and cringeworthy.

The viral trend borrows song lyrics, including Nicki Minaj's 'Beez In the Trap'. According to Minaj, the meaning of her words is essentially about continually being busy and grinding towards success.

After countless bigoted attacks, hateful rhetoric, and several threats of bodily harm from the right, here's what I have to say: pic.twitter.com/NLRIcyGbX3 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 28, 2025

In other words, Wiener is creepily committing to continued efforts to push his LGBTQ agenda on Californians.

The state senator has successfully pushed legislation to decriminalize loitering, making it more difficult for law enforcement officers to prevent sex trafficking, pursued legislation to make criminals of healthcare workers who don't toe the trans activist line, allowed men into women's prisons, decriminalized intentionally exposing someone to HIV, and has attempted to decriminalize the use of ketamine (an infamous date rape drug).

Read more at the link provided by this X user.

Wiener's weirdness was particularly directed at Megyn Kelly, who highlighted the recent questioning of the politician by an angry woman who said she was assaulted by a man claiming to be a woman in a women's locker room. The crowd turned hostile to the woman when she stated that 'trans women' are not women.

Politicians trying to mimic social media trends is bad enough. Weiner somehow made it worse than normal.

Have you considered acting like a normal adult instead of a narcissistic tween girl? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 28, 2025

Normal is not exactly in his repertoire, Holly.

You and your pervert friends are disgusting, but you’re right in the mainstream of the Democrats https://t.co/zFtWhck5sY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 28, 2025

Truth.

Stop being such a wiener, Wiener.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

