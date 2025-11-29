Drag Them! The Atlantic Takes a Righteous Ratio for Victim Blaming the National...
YOWZA: Scott Wiener Dials Up the Cringe-Ometer to Eleven

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 9:00 AM on November 29, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California's pervy politician, Scott Wiener, borrowed a TikTok trend but managed to make it equal parts creepy and cringeworthy.

The viral trend borrows song lyrics, including Nicki Minaj's 'Beez In the Trap'. According to Minaj, the meaning of her words is essentially about continually being busy and grinding towards success.

In other words, Wiener is creepily committing to continued efforts to push his LGBTQ agenda on Californians.

The state senator has successfully pushed legislation to decriminalize loitering, making it more difficult for law enforcement officers to prevent sex trafficking, pursued legislation to make criminals of healthcare workers who don't toe the trans activist line, allowed men into women's prisons, decriminalized intentionally exposing someone to HIV, and has attempted to decriminalize the use of ketamine (an infamous date rape drug).

Read more at the link provided by this X user.

Wiener's weirdness was particularly directed at Megyn Kelly, who highlighted the recent questioning of the politician by an angry woman who said she was assaulted by a man claiming to be a woman in a women's locker room. The crowd turned hostile to the woman when she stated that 'trans women' are not women.

Politicians trying to mimic social media trends is bad enough. Weiner somehow made it worse than normal.

Normal is not exactly in his repertoire, Holly.

Truth.

Stop being such a wiener, Wiener.

