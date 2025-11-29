No, Kids Should Not Be Trusted to Decide They're Transgender

Twitter/X users called out the account of Dr. Rachel Saunders for insisting that kids can determine their gender.

They can't. (Nobody can in reality.)

Trust trans kids to know their own identities. They know better than anyone else. — Dr Rachel Saunders (@rejserin) November 28, 2025

Kids specifically are not mature enough to fully understand these topics, nor make decisions that would do permanent damage to their bodies.

Children fundamentally do not know their own identity. We live well into our 20's before settling on who we are.



Children know who they are told to be. They imagine possibilities and they require years of learning.



This is what adults tell themselves to feel morally justified. https://t.co/6mkRevhIkd — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 28, 2025

Exactly.

There are countless decisions we don't trust children to make. They can't drive. They can't consume alcohol. They're not allowed to marry. We don't trust them to wander aimlessly without attending school. We don't trust them to manage which media and entertainment they view. And the list goes on and on.

Despite this obvious, common-sense fact, transgender activists insist that life-altering decisions about gender identity should be left to children who we wouldn't let cross the street alone.

It's absurd.

Why then are people like Dr. Rachel Saunders so committed to this claim?

This angers me, of course they don’t and they are influenced by parents and their ideology. This is just wrong. — WarrenB (@WarrenBonathan) November 28, 2025

It almost always looks to us like the proponents of such nonsense are wielding an agenda that is focused on the world they want rather than the best interests of the children involved.

Dr. Rachel is a doctor in the way that Jill Biden is a doctor. Saunders has a PhD in law research (not a lawyer or a medical doctor).

Also, she is a he.

No, they do not. You are absolutely ridiculous. https://t.co/pI77l0gRNN — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) November 29, 2025

Saunders began transitioning at the age of 17 and started HRT (hormone replacement therapy) at the age of 18.

Saunders has also been an activist for transgender participation in sports with members of the opposite sex, saying that he wouldn't 'feel safe being forced to play alongside men'. He is the goalie on a women's field hockey team.

There are no "trans kids". They are children. There are no "trans" persons. We are all either male or female, as determined by biology. — Dermot Kearney (@DermotKearney3) November 28, 2025

In a society that, rightfully, doesn't trust young children to make most decisions on their own, let alone life-changing decisions, it's difficult to interpret the insistence that these same children can make decisions about gender identity as anything other than activists who want to grow their numbers and increase acceptance of their choices.

Children should not be used as pawns to provide comfort, assurance, or community for adults.

If they really believe they want to live as the opposite gender, they can make those decisions in adulthood.

For a whole year, my son insisted he was a pirate.



He ran around with a plastic sword and pretended everything was a dang ship.



Still, I never cut off his leg, poked out his eye, and handed him a parrot.



Because I'm not delusional enough to believe everything children say. https://t.co/XmT4skK2B0 — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) November 28, 2025

Until then, the rational approach is for parents to affirm their child's biological sex and help them be comfortable with their bodies, instead of injecting them with confusion to appease adults.

Parents who want to appear 'woke' and folks like Rachel Saunders expose their motives when they deny the most reasonable stance, which is that such decisions should be delayed until maturity.

