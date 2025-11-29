Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because...
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing i...
Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes
Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence...
CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the...
NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali...
Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting...
WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks...
Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth
VIP
Timing of UN's Lecture About Welcoming Refugees Is the Latest Reason Their HQ...
Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who...
No, Kids Should Not Be Trusted to Decide They're Transgender
Thanksgiving: America's Pilgrim Roots and Christian Heritage
House Oversight Drops MORE Biden Aide Testimony Showing the True Extent of the...

Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 4:30 PM on November 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Another day, another Trump-hating journalist displaying signs of election-induced dementia.

This time, the 'victim' is Peter Baker from the New York Times.

Advertisement

We imagine a scenario where all the left-wing journalists are gathered up by Will Smith when a Republican takes office for a collective mind wipe.

Right? We can't even imagine a President of the United States threatening to imprison a former president.

Actually, we can because we weren't born yesterday.

Less impressive than Biden's throwaway comment about locking Trump up is Baker's ability to ignore the behavior of the Democrats and the left-wing establishment for the past decade.

They've literally been threatening and trying to imprison Trump the entire time.

It's nearly inconceivable that a person can be this clueless.

We're sure Peter was quite worried about threats to jail President Trump.

Recommended

NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm
justmindy
Advertisement

Let's check …

Baker dutifully crafted Democrat-friendly narratives based on the Democrats' lawfare against Trump. It was clear he was rooting to see Trump in chains.

Today, you'd think Peter had been in a coma during the entire Biden presidency.

GenX has entered the chat. Well played.

People like Baker aren't actually opposed to the idea of imprisoning political opponents. They just want the jailing to be limited to their political enemies.

Advertisement

They loved the thought of Trump being marched into federal prison.

Ha! Called it!

Baker also ignores that attempting to jail Trump was the second major phase of Democrats trying to use the government to punish their political rival.

The first major phase was multiple attempts to impeach and convict Trump.

We're not even counting the numerous other attempts to override the People's choice. Just to name a few, they attempted to get 'faithless electors' in the Electoral College to elect someone else, they accused him of rigging the election with the Russians, they activitated Tom Arnold to hunt down the 'pee tape', they supercharged the #MeToo movement to try to get Trump (which boomeranged on Hollywood), they impeached him over the Russia nonsense and tried to convict him while COVID was reaching our shores, they blamed him for COVID, they impeached him again, they sent the creepy porn lawyer after him, they appointed Kamala Harris without a single vote in a last ditch effort to beat Trump, they immediately turned to lawfare, they raided his house, they trumped up weak charges, and a couple of their wackiest adherents even tried to assassinate him.

Advertisement

It sounds so over-the-top you'd think it was the script for a political comedy.

This is why the media have been entirely unsuccessful in making people care about Trump's threats.

Crazy Pete, indeed.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm
justmindy
Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes
Brett T.
Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because They Tried to Lock Him Up
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes
Doug P.
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing is Un-American
Doug P.
Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence Delusion
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm justmindy
Advertisement