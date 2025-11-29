Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration

Another day, another Trump-hating journalist displaying signs of election-induced dementia.

This time, the 'victim' is Peter Baker from the New York Times.

Another day, another threat from Trump to prosecute and imprison a former president. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 28, 2025

We imagine a scenario where all the left-wing journalists are gathered up by Will Smith when a Republican takes office for a collective mind wipe.

How ever could this happen 😐 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 28, 2025

Right? We can't even imagine a President of the United States threatening to imprison a former president.

Actually, we can because we weren't born yesterday.

Joe Biden on Trump: "We gotta lock him up." https://t.co/sZ4Uhi9luK pic.twitter.com/oaKduUWbFv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2025

Less impressive than Biden's throwaway comment about locking Trump up is Baker's ability to ignore the behavior of the Democrats and the left-wing establishment for the past decade.

They've literally been threatening and trying to imprison Trump the entire time.

Nobody is this clueless for free. You are going to find out the cost is higher than your price — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 28, 2025

It's nearly inconceivable that a person can be this clueless.

I know and it’s really just awful, we lived through it for the last three years. Every day was a threat to imprison President Donald J Trump. I don’t remember you fussing about it perhaps I could go back and look at your timeline and see if there’s this level of angst — @Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) November 28, 2025

We're sure Peter was quite worried about threats to jail President Trump.

It wasn't too long ago when people like Baker were gleefully counting the number of trumped-up felonies that were hung around the neck of a former president. https://t.co/QLByNwsV4o pic.twitter.com/wakLPOZ00c — Beorn (@Beorn2000) November 29, 2025

Let's check …

Trump himself has been convicted of 34 felonies and is the first criminal elected president. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 11, 2025

Will Trump be locked up after being found guilty of 34 felonies? A ⁦@nytimes⁩ study finds that 42% of convictions on the same charge in New York State led to jail or prison time. ⁦@KateChristobek⁩ ⁦@benprotess⁩ ⁦@WRashbaum⁩ https://t.co/1HnPj94NOn — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 13, 2024

For the fourth time in as many months, Trump was charged with serious crimes and what was once unprecedented has now become surreally routine. https://t.co/b491khMrwX — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 15, 2023

Baker dutifully crafted Democrat-friendly narratives based on the Democrats' lawfare against Trump. It was clear he was rooting to see Trump in chains.

Today, you'd think Peter had been in a coma during the entire Biden presidency.

He learned it from you, okay? He learned it by watching you. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) November 29, 2025

GenX has entered the chat. Well played.

Hmm why would he do that pic.twitter.com/6dGvnpjXNm — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 28, 2025

People like Baker aren't actually opposed to the idea of imprisoning political opponents. They just want the jailing to be limited to their political enemies.

Reminder that they don't object to these things because they're opposed to abuse of power.



They're just pissed that they're briefly not the ones getting to abuse power. https://t.co/vEAjZb4gKF — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 29, 2025

They loved the thought of Trump being marched into federal prison.

Ha! Called it!

That’s weird, I don’t recall similar media hyperventilating when Trump was running for a second term and Biden said “we got to lock him up.” https://t.co/wnmO0rrQYi — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 28, 2025

Baker also ignores that attempting to jail Trump was the second major phase of Democrats trying to use the government to punish their political rival.

The first major phase was multiple attempts to impeach and convict Trump.

We're not even counting the numerous other attempts to override the People's choice. Just to name a few, they attempted to get 'faithless electors' in the Electoral College to elect someone else, they accused him of rigging the election with the Russians, they activitated Tom Arnold to hunt down the 'pee tape', they supercharged the #MeToo movement to try to get Trump (which boomeranged on Hollywood), they impeached him over the Russia nonsense and tried to convict him while COVID was reaching our shores, they blamed him for COVID, they impeached him again, they sent the creepy porn lawyer after him, they appointed Kamala Harris without a single vote in a last ditch effort to beat Trump, they immediately turned to lawfare, they raided his house, they trumped up weak charges, and a couple of their wackiest adherents even tried to assassinate him.

It sounds so over-the-top you'd think it was the script for a political comedy.

I wonder where he got the idea of prosecuting former presidents https://t.co/vEAjZb4gKF — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 28, 2025

“…prosecute and imprison a former president.”



That sounds pretty norm-shattering. What Administration would even conceive of such a thing? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 28, 2025

This is why the media have been entirely unsuccessful in making people care about Trump's threats.

Your selective memory is astounding — Beau (@Capacitor1776) November 29, 2025

Crazy Pete, indeed.

