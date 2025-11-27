Wajahat Ali: National Guard Who Were 'Unleashed' to 'Terrorize' Americans 'Deserve Better'

Political violence is wholly un-American. Our Constitution provides a framework with nearly unfettered freedom of speech, allowing us to address our grievances in the court of public opinion rather than shooting at each other.

When leftists like Wajahat Ali lament the violence in D.C. against members of the National Guard, it's important to remind people how they chose to use their words to frame the men and women of the National Guard in the weeks and months leading up to the attack.

More speech defeats bad speech. That's the American way.

National Guard members should never have been deployed in Washington, DC.



They deserve better.



All of us do. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 26, 2025

If your knowledge of Wajahat began yesterday, you'd see a man who appears to respect the National Guard but blames Trump for deploying them (a ridiculous stance on its own).

We weren't born yesterday, however, so we know the message he's been sending for months.

If this keeps up, one of these ICE agents or National Guard members is inevitably going to kill an unarmed person on camera.



All it takes is a spark.



I know that's what Trump, Miller, Hegseth and MAGA want, but curious if the big money behind the GOP has thought this… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 8, 2025

Do members of the National Guard deserve better than to be characterized as loose cannons who are going to 'inevitably' kill an unarmed person?

National Guard patrolling our capital is bad? — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) November 27, 2025

That's the insane messaging coming from the Left currently: Two guardsmen were shot because they were deployed in the nation's capital.

Really let that one sink in. We shouldn't have an expectation that the men and women who serve in uniform can be deployed to an American city safely? That's really what they're going with?

Who's going to house and feed the 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines who were taken from doing real security work to terrorize fellow American citizens?



MAGA, any answers? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 10, 2025

He began painting the deployment of these service members as a mission to 'terrorize' American citizens many months ago.

Republicans, you cool with Trump unleashing the National Guard on DC?



You know, the nation's capital?



Happens in dictatorships.



How's the economy? Feel great again?



Oh, yeah, where are the Epstein files? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 11, 2025

They were 'unleashed' on DC, according to Ali - participants in Trump's coming dictatorship.

The MAGA Coup Was Successful. What's Next? with Allison Gill



Trump is purging the government, enlisting recruits for his Gestapo, and unleashing the National Guard to set the stage for authoritarian rule. However, the resistance still has time to fight back.… pic.twitter.com/aBAugsa7B3 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 23, 2025

He went even further with ICE, calling the men and women who serve to enforce immigration law Trump's Gestapo, while including the National Guard as enabling an authoritarian takeover.

Trump is just lying about everything now, especially Washington DC.



Says businesses are booming and restaurants are coming back.



Nope, revenue is way down bc people aren't going out due to 2000 armed National Guard members.



No mention of Epstein Files...weird, right? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 2, 2025

In Wajahat's telling, DC businesses were struggling because people were, presumably, afraid of the presence of the National Guard. Where would they get the idea that men and women sworn to protect the citizens of the United States were scary? Thanks, Democrats.

My latest: "Hitler Also Manufactured A Crisis To Destroy Democracy"



Trump unleashing the military and national guard in L.A. is reminiscent of authoritarians like Hitler who deliberately created chaos as an excuse to erode democratic norms and gain more power.… pic.twitter.com/n96HN8FPoi — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 12, 2025

When Wajahat really wants to boost those clicks, he throws in a Hitler image and links the honorable service of National Guard members to the actions of Nazis.

Thanksgiving came early for hatemongers, nativists, and bigots who will use this to be anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim, but never have a word to say when shooters and terrorists are white men.



It's so odd. Can't qwhite put my finger on it.https://t.co/eoN02woOwN — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 27, 2025

It didn't take Wajahat long to get back on message, however. He quickly jumped back to playing the race card, given that reporting pointed to the attacker being an Islamic terrorist.

Good news.



Wajahat found the real victims in all this. It’s Muslims, of course. https://t.co/UoAfqKBdqL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2025

All we need now is Obama to come out and lecture us about Islamophobia.

I'm tired of responding to bad-faith MAGA outrage, which always distracts corporate media, centrists, & those who feel they must indulge their temper tantrums.



They're blaming all of us now for the National Guard shooting.



Just say: "F*** Off, Release the Epstein Files,… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 27, 2025

Yep, the guy who spent months disparaging the National Guard is tired of bad-faith outrage.

What about your outrage, Wajahat? Do we believe your months-long insult campaign against the National Guard was sincere, or was it all just hyperbole in your incessant over-the-top rhetoric to attack Trump? We really hope it's the latter, but you need to do better either way.

That's the proper way to file away Wajahat's opinion on this matter.

He should start by asking himself why National Guard troops aren't safe in the nation's capital, instead of looking for ways to fuel his Trump outrage.

Ultimately, individuals are responsible for their own actions, including violence, despite the narratives that are pushed by the political class. We'll be here exposing bad ideas from folks like Wajahat the American way - with our words.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

