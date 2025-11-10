Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday is here. It's the day we hate about as much as Bernie Sanders hates the thought of physical labor.
We have to admit, however, that this Monday is a little bit different. Don't get us wrong, it's still Monday, and Monday sucks, but there's no way our Monday is going to suck as bad as Chuck Schumer's Monday. That makes today just a little bit (maybe a lot bit) more tolerable.
With that said, we've been holding a fresh batch of memes, jokes, and clips hostage all week, and it's time to release them!
monday Lisa is coming tomorrow💀 pic.twitter.com/tGfrFWHQlF— 𝗩𝗜𝗝𝗔𝗬 (@relatablevijay) November 9, 2025
Monday Lisa is the perfect mascot for Monday. 😂
I would never go to a drive through safari, but I’m glad they did.— CeCe (@cecegkh) November 3, 2025
I laughed till I had tears 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRRQmL7omm
There's a socialism metaphor in there somewhere. LOL.
LOL pic.twitter.com/UBxFdHGFex— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 3, 2025
HA! It sounds like the vegan sister was going to have quite a beef with them.
November 6, 2025
Person: 'Is this mushroom edible?'
AI: 'Yes' 😂😂😂
Trust but verify when you're using the AI, folks.
🦃 Got guests for Thanksgiving? Time for some turkey-themed dad jokes! 🍁 ThanksgivingHumor DadJokes https://t.co/qxYhZOtLhA pic.twitter.com/W7k5WKOR5q— Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) November 6, 2025
We love these guys so much.
And now, feeling more like myself. ❤️— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 5, 2025
Thank you :) pic.twitter.com/VxTUg8jY4Z
Give them a reason. We like it!
Richard Simmons on Whose Line is literally one of the funniest things I've ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dg5j5W6QwS— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) November 6, 2025
Yes, we know we've shared this in the past, but it came across our Twitter/X feed again this week, and it's just funny every time. 😂
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/yB4fkjy0wP— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) November 9, 2025
HA! Brain freeze!
(Language Warning)
Joe Rogan's stand-up is great. The man is very funny. Im starting to think he's good at everything. 💯🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yc6FBeVDDB— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) November 7, 2025
The Prince Harry bit had us dying! 😂
November 9, 2025
LOLOLOL! Okay, that caught us off guard. That's like drink-out-the-nose funny right there. 😂
Word of the day ! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sdSCEC82xF— 𝐿𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝒱 🥀 (@V_Lady2024) November 6, 2025
HAHA! In Mamdani's New York, you'll be able to get that knee looked at for free … next September.
November 8, 2025
Bwahaha!
I. Am. Wheezing. pic.twitter.com/igkU4vz8U3— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 7, 2025
And we're dead! 💀💀💀
November 9, 2025
That ride is about to get real bumpy. 😂
November 7, 2025
The Nog Lobby™ is not gonna find that one funny.
November 7, 2025
We're glad we're not the only ones. LOL.
November 9, 2025
'Graphic design is my passion.'
November 6, 2025
LOL! That cat is like, 'I am snek!'
November 9, 2025
Perfect! 😂
(Language Warning)
Great Prank!! 😂🤣😂🤣— Iris Seraphina (@iris_seraphina) November 7, 2025
"Are you out of your mind??"
Proceeds to explain why…
"I wanna be Jason's stepdad.".
" oh that would be hysterical!!!"
"when does the flight leave?"
All jokes aside the way he treated the mom to a beautiful vacation was super sweet and she is having the… pic.twitter.com/khr5xsXXzv
Be careful when trash-talking your friends.
November 5, 2025
Y'all are sick for laughing at that. That's why we're friends.
November 9, 2025
True story. 😂
This deer call should work 🗣🦌 😂 pic.twitter.com/4XV1bU3kiN— PeachProof (@PeachProof23) November 9, 2025
This is what we think it would be like hunting with all of you.
November 9, 2025
LOL.
November 9, 2025
HAHA! We've all been there.
lol pic.twitter.com/bneOWZAa0T— KeriA (@KeriA1776again) November 8, 2025
Don't even try to argue with that, cat lovers. 😂
November 9, 2025
'We'll be in touch.'
"My poo hole aches every step you take" pic.twitter.com/oVEAEXlJmL— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) November 8, 2025
If you liked any of those songs we just ruined for you, we're sorry. 😂
November 9, 2025
We keep reprocessing that one and laughing all over again.
November 3, 2025
LOLOLOL!!!
Nailed it pic.twitter.com/d4DCimEB8t— Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) November 9, 2025
Tearing up over here. 😂
We are so thankful for people who have no shame.
Me: I’m terrified of random letters— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 9, 2025
Therapist: You are?
Me: (screams)
Therapist: I see
Me: (scream intensifies)
Yes! We needed a solid dad joke.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aN9Es0DKom— ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) November 8, 2025
If says: 'I hiked seven days straight for this view.' 😂
The beginning of the end of the Schumer shutdown is a late-breaking development, but we've got a few funnies for you.
😭 pic.twitter.com/iBc2Eq5Hcg— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) November 10, 2025
Bwahaha! Love it!
November 10, 2025
Ouch! 😂
https://t.co/4SmRM8ITQL pic.twitter.com/deFTiFYjyW— Joe (@JoeC1776) November 10, 2025
Feel the burn, Bern.
Our classic comedy throwback this week goes all the way back to the All in the Family TV show.
The origin of meathead 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JYgjbI7NMG— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 7, 2025
File that one under 'shows they couldn't make today'.
For our younger audience: This is why everyone calls Rob Reiner 'Meathead'.
If you say 'Who's Rob Reiner?' we will go off! 😂
November 9, 2025
That early alarm is coming awfully soon for the meme crew. 😂
That's another much-needed Monday laugh session in the history books. Now get out there and seize this day like you're Elizabeth Warren taking SNAP from a baby. We'll meet you back here next week for another round of fun!
Until we meme again …
