SNAP Backlash: Dems' Shutdown Gamble Exposes Entitlement Abuse and Kills Public Sympathy
Schumer's Shutdown Sideshow: Votes 'No' to Save Face While Forcing His Dem Lapdogs...
JoJoFromJerz Blames GOP for 'Mass Starvation'—Dems Voted to Keep It Going, Hypocrite Hag
Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fun...
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died
Young Commies Rev Up to Maul the Old Dem Dogs—Mamdani Desperately Tries to...
First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone...
Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on November 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Monday is here. It's the day we hate about as much as Bernie Sanders hates the thought of physical labor.

We have to admit, however, that this Monday is a little bit different. Don't get us wrong, it's still Monday, and Monday sucks, but there's no way our Monday is going to suck as bad as Chuck Schumer's Monday. That makes today just a little bit (maybe a lot bit) more tolerable.

With that said, we've been holding a fresh batch of memes, jokes, and clips hostage all week, and it's time to release them!

Monday Lisa is the perfect mascot for Monday. 😂

There's a socialism metaphor in there somewhere. LOL.

HA! It sounds like the vegan sister was going to have quite a beef with them.

Person: 'Is this mushroom edible?'

AI: 'Yes' 😂😂😂

Trust but verify when you're using the AI, folks.

We love these guys so much.

Give them a reason. We like it!

Yes, we know we've shared this in the past, but it came across our Twitter/X feed again this week, and it's just funny every time. 😂

HA! Brain freeze!

(Language Warning)

The Prince Harry bit had us dying! 😂

LOLOLOL! Okay, that caught us off guard. That's like drink-out-the-nose funny right there. 😂

HAHA! In Mamdani's New York, you'll be able to get that knee looked at for free … next September.

Bwahaha!

And we're dead! 💀💀💀

That ride is about to get real bumpy. 😂

The Nog Lobby™ is not gonna find that one funny.

We're glad we're not the only ones. LOL.

'Graphic design is my passion.'

LOL! That cat is like, 'I am snek!'

Perfect! 😂

(Language Warning)

Be careful when trash-talking your friends.

Y'all are sick for laughing at that. That's why we're friends.

True story. 😂

This is what we think it would be like hunting with all of you.

LOL.

HAHA! We've all been there.

Don't even try to argue with that, cat lovers. 😂

'We'll be in touch.'

If you liked any of those songs we just ruined for you, we're sorry. 😂

We keep reprocessing that one and laughing all over again.

LOLOLOL!!!

Tearing up over here. 😂

We are so thankful for people who have no shame.

Yes! We needed a solid dad joke.

If says: 'I hiked seven days straight for this view.' 😂

The beginning of the end of the Schumer shutdown is a late-breaking development, but we've got a few funnies for you.

Bwahaha! Love it!

Ouch! 😂

Feel the burn, Bern.

Our classic comedy throwback this week goes all the way back to the All in the Family TV show.

File that one under 'shows they couldn't make today'.

For our younger audience: This is why everyone calls Rob Reiner 'Meathead'.

If you say 'Who's Rob Reiner?' we will go off! 😂

That early alarm is coming awfully soon for the meme crew. 😂

That's another much-needed Monday laugh session in the history books. Now get out there and seize this day like you're Elizabeth Warren taking SNAP from a baby. We'll meet you back here next week for another round of fun!

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile.

Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

