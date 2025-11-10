Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday is here. It's the day we hate about as much as Bernie Sanders hates the thought of physical labor.

We have to admit, however, that this Monday is a little bit different. Don't get us wrong, it's still Monday, and Monday sucks, but there's no way our Monday is going to suck as bad as Chuck Schumer's Monday. That makes today just a little bit (maybe a lot bit) more tolerable.

With that said, we've been holding a fresh batch of memes, jokes, and clips hostage all week, and it's time to release them!

monday Lisa is coming tomorrow💀 pic.twitter.com/tGfrFWHQlF — 𝗩𝗜𝗝𝗔𝗬 (@relatablevijay) November 9, 2025

Monday Lisa is the perfect mascot for Monday. 😂

I would never go to a drive through safari, but I’m glad they did.

I laughed till I had tears 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRRQmL7omm — CeCe (@cecegkh) November 3, 2025

There's a socialism metaphor in there somewhere. LOL.

HA! It sounds like the vegan sister was going to have quite a beef with them.

Person: 'Is this mushroom edible?'

AI: 'Yes' 😂😂😂

Trust but verify when you're using the AI, folks.

🦃 Got guests for Thanksgiving? Time for some turkey-themed dad jokes! 🍁 ThanksgivingHumor DadJokes https://t.co/qxYhZOtLhA pic.twitter.com/W7k5WKOR5q — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) November 6, 2025

We love these guys so much.

And now, feeling more like myself. ❤️



Thank you :) pic.twitter.com/VxTUg8jY4Z — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 5, 2025

Give them a reason. We like it!

Richard Simmons on Whose Line is literally one of the funniest things I've ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dg5j5W6QwS — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) November 6, 2025

Yes, we know we've shared this in the past, but it came across our Twitter/X feed again this week, and it's just funny every time. 😂

HA! Brain freeze!

(Language Warning)

Joe Rogan's stand-up is great. The man is very funny. Im starting to think he's good at everything. 💯🤣 pic.twitter.com/Yc6FBeVDDB — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) November 7, 2025

The Prince Harry bit had us dying! 😂

LOLOLOL! Okay, that caught us off guard. That's like drink-out-the-nose funny right there. 😂

Word of the day ! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sdSCEC82xF — 𝐿𝒶𝒹𝓎 𝒱 🥀 (@V_Lady2024) November 6, 2025

HAHA! In Mamdani's New York, you'll be able to get that knee looked at for free … next September.

Bwahaha!

And we're dead! 💀💀💀

That ride is about to get real bumpy. 😂

The Nog Lobby™ is not gonna find that one funny.

We're glad we're not the only ones. LOL.

'Graphic design is my passion.'

LOL! That cat is like, 'I am snek!'

Perfect! 😂

(Language Warning)

Great Prank!! 😂🤣😂🤣



"Are you out of your mind??"

Proceeds to explain why…

"I wanna be Jason's stepdad.".

" oh that would be hysterical!!!"

"when does the flight leave?"



All jokes aside the way he treated the mom to a beautiful vacation was super sweet and she is having the… pic.twitter.com/khr5xsXXzv — Iris Seraphina  (@iris_seraphina) November 7, 2025

Be careful when trash-talking your friends.

Y'all are sick for laughing at that. That's why we're friends.

True story. 😂

This deer call should work 🗣🦌 😂 pic.twitter.com/4XV1bU3kiN — PeachProof (@PeachProof23) November 9, 2025

This is what we think it would be like hunting with all of you.

LOL.

HAHA! We've all been there.

Don't even try to argue with that, cat lovers. 😂

'We'll be in touch.'

"My poo hole aches every step you take" pic.twitter.com/oVEAEXlJmL — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) November 8, 2025

If you liked any of those songs we just ruined for you, we're sorry. 😂

We keep reprocessing that one and laughing all over again.

LOLOLOL!!!

Tearing up over here. 😂

We are so thankful for people who have no shame.

Me: I’m terrified of random letters

Therapist: You are?

Me: (screams)

Therapist: I see

Me: (scream intensifies) — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 9, 2025

Yes! We needed a solid dad joke.

If says: 'I hiked seven days straight for this view.' 😂

The beginning of the end of the Schumer shutdown is a late-breaking development, but we've got a few funnies for you.

Bwahaha! Love it!

Ouch! 😂

Feel the burn, Bern.

Our classic comedy throwback this week goes all the way back to the All in the Family TV show.

The origin of meathead 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JYgjbI7NMG — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 7, 2025

File that one under 'shows they couldn't make today'.

For our younger audience: This is why everyone calls Rob Reiner 'Meathead'.

If you say 'Who's Rob Reiner?' we will go off! 😂

That early alarm is coming awfully soon for the meme crew. 😂

That's another much-needed Monday laugh session in the history books. Now get out there and seize this day like you're Elizabeth Warren taking SNAP from a baby. We'll meet you back here next week for another round of fun!

Until we meme again …

