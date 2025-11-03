Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all had a good Halloween, but the horror is not over because … it's Monday. Yes, the day of the week that makes us all want to scream like you have to give Elizabeth Warren a foot massage. Spooky season is behind us. Allow us to be the first to wish you a Merry Christmas! Just kidding.

Advertisement

We don't have any candy to give you (you'll have to raid the kids' or grandkids' stash), but we do have a fresh batch of memes, jokes, and clips to share with you.

So sit back, relax, and let's get this week started off right!

Been there. Done that. The key is to … concentrate. 😬

We're not sure what it was this week, but the dogs and cats invaded our feed.

This is why i pay for the internet pic.twitter.com/hr1D3N25oD — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 27, 2025

Must be Scattish.

That may be the most cantankerous possum we've ever seen! 😂

Perfect video showing how men cook pic.twitter.com/STgD0FlMbC — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) November 1, 2025

We're pretty sure this is true. Guys?

You know how people say 'I can feel that in my bones'? Well, that's definitely true here.

His soul literally left his body 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cTNqJrwsuV — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 2, 2025

LOL! That dog is like 'Ay Chihuahua!' 😂

I am still scared of quicksand and nuclear war. I now wield Daddy’s belt. pic.twitter.com/nJSHvlu4Wn — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) November 3, 2025

No, seriously, we never once in our young lives saw quicksand, but we were sure it was out there, somewhere, waiting for us.

As you might have guessed, there were a lot of Halloween-themed memes and jokes. Here are some of our favorites.

(Language Warning.)

today is a hard day for jehovah's witnesses pic.twitter.com/OxOokBlrLq — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 31, 2025

'What do you mean they just open their doors?!?!' 😂

Realizing how far you've fallen at 2:00 am after your 7th Snack Size Butterfinger while trying not to wake up your six-year-old can be a humbling experience. And yes, the solution is to remove their Halloween bag from their room BEFORE you start eating their candy.

Make sure when you’re stocking up on clearance aisle Candy Corn this weekend that you grab enough to tide you over until next Halloween season. Better to end up with too much than too little and remember that Candy Corn never goes bad!



Get to the store early to beat the rush! pic.twitter.com/iwXpFhcPur — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2025

Candy corn is an acquired taste. 😂

Bwahaha! That's messed up.

Y'all are sick for laughing at that! 😂

Me: “I got some good workouts in this week, and I’m feeling pretty good.”



My kid’s Halloween candy: “LOL…Get wrecked.” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 3, 2025

True story. You know how you avoid that?

Ready for Halloween pic.twitter.com/YQvqItSdWm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 31, 2025

LOL.

Winner of the best halloween costume 😂 pic.twitter.com/jERXdsCuRs — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) November 2, 2025

Advertisement

It's perfect! 😂

father of 2 goes on murder spree after his sons bring home kazoos from church Trunk or Treat — Magills (@magills_) October 29, 2025

HAHA! Kazoos should be used for enhanced interrogation.

And then came this legendary Halloween post from the VP …

LOLOLOL!

He did the meme! 😂💀

Twitter/X absolutely loved Vance's 'costume'.

The U.S. Mint needs to produce a commemorative dollar coin featuring the VP Vance meme. 😂

My entire timeline right now… ☠️ pic.twitter.com/3t04Z2jnjx — Nick’s Dank Memes (@Nicksdankmemes3) October 31, 2025

It was a good laugh. The Left will never get the self-deprecating humor.

Vance followed up with a video before he took his kids trick-or-treating while still in character.

Vice President Vance on TikTok:



“Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” pic.twitter.com/YoKhKmeP6w — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2025

Thank you, Mr. Vice President!

Okay, that's enough Halloween.

This is so me it’s not just Utah moms!!



Already got the stockings up. 🎄 https://t.co/XLECJi7wYV pic.twitter.com/HkcbkynNMp — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) November 2, 2025

Never mind! Bring back Halloween! 😂

Seriously, that lady's crazy, but in all the good ways.

This is for Ziggy and you cats and kittens out there! pic.twitter.com/uBzjUJbiSR — 🎃 Duchess of Ghosts 👻 (@AnnaDsays) November 2, 2025

Advertisement

It's coming!

Oh, SNAP! 😂

LOL. Admit it, you sang that.

No? Okay, how about this one?

We KNOW you sang that one! 😂

CONFIRMED: Head Empty pic.twitter.com/Q3uBLyz1vT — Cats That Make You Go Awww (@CuteAdorableCat) November 1, 2025

The eyebrows! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Please pray for my daughter who had to empty the dishwasher when she "just did this yesterday and she's tired." — mariana Z (@mariana057) November 1, 2025

Thoughts and prayers. 😂

Now that's talent!

We know what you're thinking. Shut up!

the greatest plot twist of all time 💀 pic.twitter.com/eVAMb8snes — HODL HUMOR (@Hodllhumor) November 2, 2025

Legend. 😂

Hey, some of us need our 5th-grade boy humor fix. LOL.

We've always wondered how that would work! 😂

Gotta stop smoking weed thought that pipe was rafiki off lion king pic.twitter.com/E1GPqDgBKp — Cjay (@ced_jayy) November 1, 2025

Advertisement

We totally see it. LOL.

This is how you know you raised your kid right!!🤣🤣🤣



Check out the dad's reaction!!!



Priceless!!😂 pic.twitter.com/ckGz3ez1aV — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 2, 2025

Bwahaha!

Exactly!

Speaking of daylight savings time, our classic comedy clip this week comes from the legendary show Cheers.

Lmao, the only good thing about ending daylight savings time! pic.twitter.com/0S5OYvv9nq — 🇺🇸Steve2A🇺🇸God🇺🇸Family🇺🇸Country🇺🇸 (@lakemonstercl1) November 2, 2025

Making your way in the world Mondays takes everything you've got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot.

And that's what we're here for!

We really hope you all have a good Monday today. We don't know how it can be much worse than a guy who decided to roll around in the 'fluffy blankets' he discovered in the attic. 😂

As always, thanks for starting your day with us, and we'll see you back here next Monday, reloaded with more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile.

Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.