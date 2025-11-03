CNN’s Abby Phillip Says She Talks to MAGA Voters Every Day in NYC...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on November 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We hope you all had a good Halloween, but the horror is not over because … it's Monday. Yes, the day of the week that makes us all want to scream like you have to give Elizabeth Warren a foot massage. Spooky season is behind us. Allow us to be the first to wish you a Merry Christmas! Just kidding.

We don't have any candy to give you (you'll have to raid the kids' or grandkids' stash), but we do have a fresh batch of memes, jokes, and clips to share with you.

So sit back, relax, and let's get this week started off right!

Been there. Done that. The key is to … concentrate. 😬

We're not sure what it was this week, but the dogs and cats invaded our feed.

Must be Scattish.

That may be the most cantankerous possum we've ever seen! 😂

We're pretty sure this is true. Guys?

You know how people say 'I can feel that in my bones'? Well, that's definitely true here.

LOL! That dog is like 'Ay Chihuahua!' 😂

No, seriously, we never once in our young lives saw quicksand, but we were sure it was out there, somewhere, waiting for us.

As you might have guessed, there were a lot of Halloween-themed memes and jokes. Here are some of our favorites.

(Language Warning.)

'What do you mean they just open their doors?!?!' 😂

Realizing how far you've fallen at 2:00 am after your 7th Snack Size Butterfinger while trying not to wake up your six-year-old can be a humbling experience. And yes, the solution is to remove their Halloween bag from their room BEFORE you start eating their candy.

Candy corn is an acquired taste. 😂

Bwahaha! That's messed up.

Y'all are sick for laughing at that! 😂

True story. You know how you avoid that?

LOL.

It's perfect! 😂

HAHA! Kazoos should be used for enhanced interrogation.

And then came this legendary Halloween post from the VP …

LOLOLOL!

He did the meme! 😂💀

Twitter/X absolutely loved Vance's 'costume'.

The U.S. Mint needs to produce a commemorative dollar coin featuring the VP Vance meme. 😂

It was a good laugh. The Left will never get the self-deprecating humor.

Vance followed up with a video before he took his kids trick-or-treating while still in character.

Thank you, Mr. Vice President!

Okay, that's enough Halloween.

Never mind! Bring back Halloween! 😂

Seriously, that lady's crazy, but in all the good ways.

It's coming!

Oh, SNAP! 😂

LOL. Admit it, you sang that.

No? Okay, how about this one?

We KNOW you sang that one! 😂

The eyebrows! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Thoughts and prayers. 😂

Now that's talent!

We know what you're thinking. Shut up!

Legend. 😂

Hey, some of us need our 5th-grade boy humor fix. LOL.

We've always wondered how that would work! 😂

We totally see it. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Exactly!

Speaking of daylight savings time, our classic comedy clip this week comes from the legendary show Cheers.

Making your way in the world Mondays takes everything you've got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot.

And that's what we're here for!

We really hope you all have a good Monday today. We don't know how it can be much worse than a guy who decided to roll around in the 'fluffy blankets' he discovered in the attic. 😂

As always, thanks for starting your day with us, and we'll see you back here next Monday, reloaded with more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile.

Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

