Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on October 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

Monday has arrived, and we still don't have a king. Democrats have successfully thwarted their imaginary king. Perhaps next they'll take on the Tooth Fairy.

We don't think they're going to dial down their insanity, so it's more important than ever to kick each week off by laughing at the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we find on Twitter/X throughout the week.

By royal decree, let the memes begin!

Dude … that point on Sunday evening when it suddenly hits you is the worst! 😂

It's like …

Yep, that's the feeling.

But, hey, not all costumes have to be creepy …

LOL!

She left a note on the refrigerator saying, 'This isn't working, goodbye.'

HAHA.

That about sums it up. 😂

Ouch. 😂

Yeah, we know it's fake, but we still laughed.

Yep … a friend … sure … that's who we'd get this shirt for.

LOL. It's like magic.

Whoa. That's dark. 😂💀

Harry Sisson’s Plea Over Trump’s AI Poop-Dropping Video Sparks Hilarious VP Response and Meme Frenzy
justmindy
We need our own rollercoaster for Mondays.

LOLOLOL! Here's the backstory on that one:

Whether you watch the NFL or not, that is funny. 😂

Cats being cats. 😂

He clearly had one too many Pedialytes.

HA! That guy's good, though.

'Sometimes I wonder … ' 😂

That was just a well-done comedy bit.

HAHA! That's exactly how it is!

This family posts jokes like this often, and they're great! 😂

Bwahaha!

(Language Warning)

Halloween is coming!

LOLOLOL! Now that's funny! 😂

We can relate, unfortunately.

Nice one, Dad.

We are dying! We didn't even know there were monkeys in Florida! 😂😂😂

Raise your hand if you've owned one of those. ✋

LOL! Poor possum.

Spooky story time with Princess.

There was an unsurprising lack of color among the Dork Quixote crowd.

Sounds about right. 😂

LOLOLOL. George was the perfect poster child for the No Kings nonsense.

Impractical Jokers is always a safe bet for a good laugh! 😂

LOL.

Dang! 😂

HAHA!

Here's our classic comedy selection for the week. We give you Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., or as we knew him, simply Gallagher.

He was a true legend with a unique style.

That's how Monday feels. We're frustrated just looking at it. 😂

That's gonna do it for us today. Get out there and be the Kings and Queens of your own Mondays, and meet us back here next week for some royally good laughs!

Until we meme again …

