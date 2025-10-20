Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived, and we still don't have a king. Democrats have successfully thwarted their imaginary king. Perhaps next they'll take on the Tooth Fairy.

We don't think they're going to dial down their insanity, so it's more important than ever to kick each week off by laughing at the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we find on Twitter/X throughout the week.

By royal decree, let the memes begin!

Dude … that point on Sunday evening when it suddenly hits you is the worst! 😂

It's like …

Yep, that's the feeling.

But, hey, not all costumes have to be creepy …

I LAUGHED SO HARD 😭 pic.twitter.com/rz2Ht8efJQ — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 15, 2025

LOL!

She left a note on the refrigerator saying, 'This isn't working, goodbye.'

HAHA.

This is hilarious because it's true 😂 pic.twitter.com/kJopJcmUm8 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 18, 2025

That about sums it up. 😂

Ouch. 😂

Yeah, we know it's fake, but we still laughed.

Admit it!! We all have a friend who could use this Tshirt. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWFpHWbyci — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 12, 2025

Yep … a friend … sure … that's who we'd get this shirt for.

Dog appears out of nowhere when he hears the sound of whipped cream. pic.twitter.com/2HvGBdjU9i — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) October 19, 2025

LOL. It's like magic.

Whoa. That's dark. 😂💀

This is awesome, the kids will love it! 😂🎃🍂🍁🎢🙌 pic.twitter.com/qQY5eF7mem — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) October 19, 2025

We need our own rollercoaster for Mondays.

LOLOLOL! Here's the backstory on that one:

Aaron Rodgers was NOT happy getting tackled from behind by his 300 lb OT pic.twitter.com/lTA3XmXWYu — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 17, 2025

Whether you watch the NFL or not, that is funny. 😂

Cats being cats. 😂

He clearly had one too many Pedialytes.

“I’m looking at a girl, with a diaper…she’s asking for a diaper change..”



Sung to Michael Jackson’s CHANGE. 😂🤣



Guys… this is GOLD!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/FshtLXtehp — Maddie Evans (@EstieMaddie) October 19, 2025

HA! That guy's good, though.

'Sometimes I wonder … ' 😂

That was just a well-done comedy bit.

HAHA! That's exactly how it is!

This family posts jokes like this often, and they're great! 😂

Bwahaha!

(Language Warning)

THE WAY THEY ALL GAGGED LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2N98j37qEX — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) October 18, 2025

Halloween is coming!

LOLOLOL! Now that's funny! 😂

Chinese prodigy vs me pic.twitter.com/cJWFBeeyxK — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) October 19, 2025

We can relate, unfortunately.

Nice one, Dad.

Every day in #Florida feels like someone rolled the dice in Jumanji again 😆👇 pic.twitter.com/GELCYaF2Wp — Tom Valentino (@TomValentinoo) October 18, 2025

We are dying! We didn't even know there were monkeys in Florida! 😂😂😂

Raise your hand if you've owned one of those. ✋

LOL! Poor possum.

Spooky story time with Princess.

Me examining the crowds at every No Kings Rally today: https://t.co/AkNfwCAJvI pic.twitter.com/bPQqPfjjb7 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 19, 2025

There was an unsurprising lack of color among the Dork Quixote crowd.

The best nickname for the gray-haired No Kings protesters I've heard is "Grantifa." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 19, 2025

Sounds about right. 😂

Your lesbian aunt showing up for Thanksgiving after everybody in the family text chat agreed not to get political this year pic.twitter.com/iYdPzBx5mp — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 18, 2025

LOLOLOL. George was the perfect poster child for the No Kings nonsense.

I absolutely love this show 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/B8udEuv73a — S.M.K (@SeniormanKelzz) October 19, 2025

Impractical Jokers is always a safe bet for a good laugh! 😂

Okay, this is funny pic.twitter.com/XT3cG5PvEa — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 18, 2025

LOL.

Dang! 😂

HAHA!

Here's our classic comedy selection for the week. We give you Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., or as we knew him, simply Gallagher.

My favorite English teacher 👨‍🏫😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dU7Jj4hmwy — PeachProof (@PeachProof23) October 19, 2025

He was a true legend with a unique style.

That's how Monday feels. We're frustrated just looking at it. 😂

That's gonna do it for us today. Get out there and be the Kings and Queens of your own Mondays, and meet us back here next week for some royally good laughs!

Until we meme again …

