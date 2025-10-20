Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived, and we still don't have a king. Democrats have successfully thwarted their imaginary king. Perhaps next they'll take on the Tooth Fairy.
We don't think they're going to dial down their insanity, so it's more important than ever to kick each week off by laughing at the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we find on Twitter/X throughout the week.
By royal decree, let the memes begin!
Good morning all!— Danielle 🎃🎃🎃 (@daniellemerrim1) October 13, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/tMn2HV4Wr1
Dude … that point on Sunday evening when it suddenly hits you is the worst! 😂
It's like …
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vmxyj74en3— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) October 13, 2025
Yep, that's the feeling.
But, hey, not all costumes have to be creepy …
I LAUGHED SO HARD 😭 pic.twitter.com/rz2Ht8efJQ— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 15, 2025
LOL!
October 12, 2025
She left a note on the refrigerator saying, 'This isn't working, goodbye.'
HAHA.
This is hilarious because it's true 😂 pic.twitter.com/kJopJcmUm8— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 18, 2025
That about sums it up. 😂
Bruh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0d3dZzOLSr— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 13, 2025
Ouch. 😂
OMG! I’m dying. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VT9Mz6zfKu— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 30, 2024
Yeah, we know it's fake, but we still laughed.
Admit it!! We all have a friend who could use this Tshirt. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWFpHWbyci— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 12, 2025
Yep … a friend … sure … that's who we'd get this shirt for.
Dog appears out of nowhere when he hears the sound of whipped cream. pic.twitter.com/2HvGBdjU9i— Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) October 19, 2025
LOL. It's like magic.
October 13, 2025
Whoa. That's dark. 😂💀
This is awesome, the kids will love it! 😂🎃🍂🍁🎢🙌 pic.twitter.com/qQY5eF7mem— Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) October 19, 2025
We need our own rollercoaster for Mondays.
October 17, 2025
LOLOLOL! Here's the backstory on that one:
Aaron Rodgers was NOT happy getting tackled from behind by his 300 lb OT pic.twitter.com/lTA3XmXWYu— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 17, 2025
Whether you watch the NFL or not, that is funny. 😂
October 19, 2025
Cats being cats. 😂
October 17, 2025
He clearly had one too many Pedialytes.
“I’m looking at a girl, with a diaper…she’s asking for a diaper change..”— Maddie Evans (@EstieMaddie) October 19, 2025
Sung to Michael Jackson’s CHANGE. 😂🤣
Guys… this is GOLD!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/FshtLXtehp
HA! That guy's good, though.
Good morning— Danielle 🎃🎃🎃 (@daniellemerrim1) October 18, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/AQqnteSleI
'Sometimes I wonder … ' 😂
Fantastic customer service! 😁 pic.twitter.com/RbYRCpCSIH— Nigel (@NitoVibes) October 19, 2025
That was just a well-done comedy bit.
October 18, 2025
HAHA! That's exactly how it is!
The vanishing act 🪄✨️👀 pic.twitter.com/zIoP6XaDl5— PeachProof (@PeachProof23) October 19, 2025
This family posts jokes like this often, and they're great! 😂
October 18, 2025
Bwahaha!
(Language Warning)
THE WAY THEY ALL GAGGED LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2N98j37qEX— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) October 18, 2025
Halloween is coming!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😻😻 pic.twitter.com/s0wK1ouaKj— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) October 18, 2025
LOLOLOL! Now that's funny! 😂
Chinese prodigy vs me pic.twitter.com/cJWFBeeyxK— Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) October 19, 2025
We can relate, unfortunately.
🐘🚗😂 pic.twitter.com/KzV3OUX8z5— 🍀Louie Kerr 🇮🇪💚 (@LouieKerr8) October 18, 2025
Nice one, Dad.
Every day in #Florida feels like someone rolled the dice in Jumanji again 😆👇 pic.twitter.com/GELCYaF2Wp— Tom Valentino (@TomValentinoo) October 18, 2025
We are dying! We didn't even know there were monkeys in Florida! 😂😂😂
October 18, 2025
Raise your hand if you've owned one of those. ✋
🤣🤣🤣👻 pic.twitter.com/tGLhZTTKH0— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 20, 2025
LOL! Poor possum.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XwJ90cfP55— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) October 18, 2025
Spooky story time with Princess.
Me examining the crowds at every No Kings Rally today: https://t.co/AkNfwCAJvI pic.twitter.com/bPQqPfjjb7— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 19, 2025
There was an unsurprising lack of color among the Dork Quixote crowd.
The best nickname for the gray-haired No Kings protesters I've heard is "Grantifa."— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 19, 2025
Sounds about right. 😂
Your lesbian aunt showing up for Thanksgiving after everybody in the family text chat agreed not to get political this year pic.twitter.com/iYdPzBx5mp— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 18, 2025
LOLOLOL. George was the perfect poster child for the No Kings nonsense.
I absolutely love this show 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/B8udEuv73a— S.M.K (@SeniormanKelzz) October 19, 2025
Impractical Jokers is always a safe bet for a good laugh! 😂
Okay, this is funny pic.twitter.com/XT3cG5PvEa— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 18, 2025
LOL.
October 18, 2025
Dang! 😂
October 19, 2025
HAHA!
Here's our classic comedy selection for the week. We give you Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., or as we knew him, simply Gallagher.
My favorite English teacher 👨🏫😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dU7Jj4hmwy— PeachProof (@PeachProof23) October 19, 2025
He was a true legend with a unique style.
October 19, 2025
That's how Monday feels. We're frustrated just looking at it. 😂
That's gonna do it for us today. Get out there and be the Kings and Queens of your own Mondays, and meet us back here next week for some royally good laughs!
Until we meme again …
