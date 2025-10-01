Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:30 PM on October 01, 2025

Dame Jane Morris Goodall, who spent a lifetime befriending and studying chimpanzees, has died at the age of 91.

Considered the world's leading expert on chimpanzees and their behavior, Goodall began studying the animals in Tanzania in 1960. Her unique approach to learning about chimpanzee behavior would continue for over 60 years, including nearly a year and a half as an accepted member of a chimpanzee troop in the Gombe National Park.

Goodall chose to name, rather than number, many of the chimps in the Kasekela chimpanzee community she observed - a novel, and sometimes criticized, practice because some said she risked becoming too personal with the animals or ascribing other human traits to them.

Goodall was eventually ejected from chimp society by an alpha male she named Frodo, who was known to attack the researcher.

During her time at Gombe, Jane Goodall made multiple groundbreaking discoveries about chimpanzee behavior, including their ability to use simple tools, that they were not vegetarian, and that they exhibited aggressive behavior under the right conditions in their 'society'.

She founded the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) in 1977 with the mission of improving the understanding and habitat of the primates she loved.

A humorous anecdote was recorded when JGI objected angrily to a Far Side comic that depicted a female chimp confronting her male's closeness to 'that Jane Goodall tramp'. The JGI complaint fell apart when Goodall viewed the comic herself and said she found it amusing.

Goodall was also an activist for more left-leaning causes, such as animal rights, climate change, and 'voluntary population optimization' (i.e., not forced population control), but we will focus on her most notable work - the study of chimpanzees.

A champion to chimps, indeed.

Jane Goodall passed away due to natural causes while on a speaking tour in the United States.

Our condolences to her friends, family, and all those who loved her - including the fuzzy chimps.

