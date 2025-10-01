Jane Goodall: Champion to Chimps Everywhere, Dead at 91

Dame Jane Morris Goodall, who spent a lifetime befriending and studying chimpanzees, has died at the age of 91.

Considered the world's leading expert on chimpanzees and their behavior, Goodall began studying the animals in Tanzania in 1960. Her unique approach to learning about chimpanzee behavior would continue for over 60 years, including nearly a year and a half as an accepted member of a chimpanzee troop in the Gombe National Park.

JUST IN: Jane Goodall, the trailblazing primatologist who taught the world about chimpanzees and their striking similarities to humans, has died at the age of 91. pic.twitter.com/HQ9C7nFBxz — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2025

Goodall chose to name, rather than number, many of the chimps in the Kasekela chimpanzee community she observed - a novel, and sometimes criticized, practice because some said she risked becoming too personal with the animals or ascribing other human traits to them.

Goodall was eventually ejected from chimp society by an alpha male she named Frodo, who was known to attack the researcher.

Jane Goodall was one of a few people to earn a PhD without an undergraduate degree.



It was thought that her lack of formal academic training would allow her to remain unbiased by traditional thought and study the chimps with an open mind.



It worked. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3eCi2oDTJ8 — Encyclopaedia Britannica (@Britannica) October 1, 2025

During her time at Gombe, Jane Goodall made multiple groundbreaking discoveries about chimpanzee behavior, including their ability to use simple tools, that they were not vegetarian, and that they exhibited aggressive behavior under the right conditions in their 'society'.

Primatologist, conservationist, animal advocate, educator, and National Geographic Explorer Jane Goodall has died at age 91. Goodall’s decades of research into the lives of wild chimpanzees transformed our understanding of these intelligent apes. https://t.co/i3qzfDIAzg pic.twitter.com/7uCK30uwwr — National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 1, 2025

She founded the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) in 1977 with the mission of improving the understanding and habitat of the primates she loved.

Dame Jane Goodall has passed away at 91. A pioneer, a dreamer, a voice for animals and the planet. She taught us to see ourselves in chimpanzees and hope in nature, and the world feels less friendly without her. pic.twitter.com/kGLWtzUYVG — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 1, 2025

A humorous anecdote was recorded when JGI objected angrily to a Far Side comic that depicted a female chimp confronting her male's closeness to 'that Jane Goodall tramp'. The JGI complaint fell apart when Goodall viewed the comic herself and said she found it amusing.

In 1987, newspapers ran this Far Side comic.



The director of the Jane Goodall Foundation wrote an angry letter over it, but Jane Goodall herself loved it.



"Wow! Fantastic! Real fame at last! Fancy being in a Gary Larson cartoon!"



She later wrote a forward for a Larsen book. pic.twitter.com/nOJPTsdsPG — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 1, 2025

Goodall was also an activist for more left-leaning causes, such as animal rights, climate change, and 'voluntary population optimization' (i.e., not forced population control), but we will focus on her most notable work - the study of chimpanzees.

Rescued chimpanzee thanks Jane Goodall by giving her a hug pic.twitter.com/GWeF8SykSZ — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 1, 2025

A champion to chimps, indeed.

Harambe meeting Jane Goodall at the gates of heaven. https://t.co/FWWYFgrBL5 pic.twitter.com/5gSsJJH1tr — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 1, 2025

Jane Goodall passed away due to natural causes while on a speaking tour in the United States.

Our condolences to her friends, family, and all those who loved her - including the fuzzy chimps.

