Jimmy Kimmel, Groypers, and Israel, OH MY: The Left's Desperate Attempt to Characterize a Killer

We hit some new lows over the past week with the Left desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

Advertisement

From the moment Tyler Robinson was identified as a white male with a seemingly normal conservative family, the Left went into full conspiracy mode to make him a right-wing MAGA murderer.

As early as September 12, two days after Charlie Kirk was murdered, Utah Governor Spencer Cox told the Wall Street Journal, 'It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.' It was also reported that Kirk was described as 'full of hate and spreading hate' in a conversation between Tyler Robinson and another family member. The messages engraved on shell casings were also described.

Finally, we had the most important piece of evidence: The assassin murdered conservative icon, Charlie Kirk.

We still don't have all the information needed to fully characterize the political leanings of Charlie Kirk's assassin, but the official information we had within two days pointed to an individual who was influenced by left-wing ideology. At least, that would be the conclusion of reasonable and honest observers.

Enter the Democrat spin machine.

It looks like lot of people are going to learn about Groypers now... — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 12, 2025

New York Times writer, Wajahat Ali, was one of the leading voices who began pushing the 'Groyper' theory, immediately following the Spencer Cox press conference, where it was revealed that investigators found evidence of 'leftist ideology'.

The Groypers are the far-right followers of Nick Fuentes, who can be seen lurking Twitter/X with the Groyper frog on their profiles, posting antisemitic 'Jew' memes, and questioning the Holocaust. And, yes, they hate Charlie Kirk, considering him to have been insufficiently conservative.

What was the hard evidence to support this claim, despite no mention of Groypers from the people conducting the investigation?

Internet conspiracy theorists were the primary source. First, there were the cryptic messages on the shell casings.

He f-ing inscribed Helldivers commands on his bullets https://t.co/VjLKI1Szwi — Grummz (@Grummz) September 12, 2025

The gamer community was quick to correctly pick up on the fact that the engravings were mostly echoes of internet and gamer culture. The most damning phrase, to the outside observer, was the 'Hey fascist! Catch!' engraving. That shell casing also had a command sequence from the game Helldivers 2.

The engravings did provide solid evidence of an individual deeply entrenched in online and gaming culture, and this gave the conspiracy theorists something to work with.

Well well well. The American Terrorist turned out to be as predicted: White. University aged gamer (Helldivers!) from a ultra Conservative family, used his own hunting rifle and now we find he is a #Groyper. That’s a radical extremist offshoot of the White supremacist teen army… — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 12, 2025

Those peddling the theory could be seen throughout social media claiming Helldivers 2 is a very popular game among the Groypers, without citing any evidence for the claim. What we found is that Helldivers 2 is a parody of a fascist state; in other words, the intent of the developer was to make an anti-fascist statement. In fact, a 2024 article from TheGamer calls the game 'The Anti-Fascist Answer To Call Of Duty'.

According to those pushing the Groyper theory, Nick Fuentes called Charlie Kirk a fascist - a claim we were unable to verify, despite trying. That doesn't strike us as a Groyper thing.

Groypers don't call people fascist they call people jews and that's how you know the shooter isn't a groyper.



This is my ted talk. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) September 12, 2025

Exactly.

The accurate revelations about the engravings on the shell casings (which very few understood at the time) were used to lend credence to the next leap (that it was a 'Groyper thing'), which was not based on evidence at all.

The 'Bella Ciao' markings referred to a song, and a link to the song was found on a Groyper Spotify playlist.

I've seen some Millennials saying that Bella Ciao being on the casing means that the 22-yr old shooter was a leftist.



Here is a remix of Bella Ciao on the "Groyper War" America First playlist. Groyper War refers to their targeting of CHARLIE KIRK. pic.twitter.com/TDIXuvl5cj — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, the song appears on a Groyper playlist, along with many other songs, such as the SpongeBob Goofy Goobers song. Is this hard evidence the shooter was a Groyper? We don't think so.

The song originated as an anti-fascist theme and has been used by anti-fascist movements as well. It has also appeared in video games that were casually linked to 'the Groypers' by the same people pushing the Groyper theory (again with no evidence).

Who had Will Stancil being the voice of reason on their bingo card. You won six squillion dollars. https://t.co/d0KqP2vPRa — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 15, 2025

In fact, protestors of a Charlie Kirk vigil following his death even used the song to disrupt the event.

Protesters sung the song written on the bullet casings which killed Charlie Kirk at the vigil mourning his death tonight at NYU.



They also threatened to kill NYU College Republican Club president Ryan Leonard.



They’re not looking for peace. pic.twitter.com/m9x8vuPHID — NYU College Republicans (@nyurepublicans) September 15, 2025

Disgusting people.

But wait, they had yet more damning evidence to tie the assassin to the Groypers.

MAGA has a groyper problem and they can’t cope. pic.twitter.com/sYdkn25vdG — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 12, 2025

Tyler Robinson's mother posted a photo of the then 15-year-old posing as 'some guy from a meme' for Halloween.

Just wait … this one's even more hilarious than the stretch they made with the shell casing engravings.

Why is this Halloween outfit a clear link to the Groypers? Well, it comes from a meme that was popular at the time, the Slavic Squat.

The exact image Robinson appeared to be mimicking appears on the website KnowYourMeme. In 2016, A Redditor named Stannisthebest posted a version of the meme featuring Pepe the Frog, which was also used by the alt-right crowd … and Katy Perry … and Nicki Minaj … and Wendy's.

The group known as 'the Groypers', however, didn't exist until 2019, after this photo was taken.

“Anyone who ever did internet memes is a Groyper”



The Gopnik Squat is an apolitical (and very popular) meme starting around 2010. Groypers started in 2019. This Halloween picture (2018) is pre-Groyper. — Bumpkin, Esq. (@BumpkinEsq) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

Robinson wasn't obviously posing as a frog, so what's the hard link between the Slavic Squat meme he was emulating and the Groypers? Well, again, we turn to the KnowYourMeme website, which actually does record that the meme has been linked to the Groypers.

According to the site, the Groyper connection to the meme was made on September 12, 2025:

For instance, on September 12th, 2025, X user @ArtCandee tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook post, paired with a cropped version of the abovementioned Pepe the Frog art, captioning them, 'MAGA has a groyper problem and they can’t cope,' gaining over 3,200 likes in three hours.

Sherlock Holmes has nothing on these folks.

How did they sum up all these little tidbits of hopeful fantasy?

Pretty clear that a lot of people jumped the gun on the motive behind Kirk’s assassination. The shooter:



1. Grew up in a Republican family

2. Loved guns

3. Was steeped in Groyper culture



This isn’t a simple “raging leftist hated Kirk” scenario. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 12, 2025

Robinson was 'steeped in Groyper culture'. What?

This is the hard-hitting evidence Wajahat Ali and others were depending on while telling the world Charlie Kirk's killer was a Groyper, despite the real evidence that was already reported.

According to Utah officials + police interviews with his family, Tyler Robinson hated Charlie Kirk because Kirk wasn't conservative enough. (Robinson reportedly admired Nick Fuentes). GOPer's now scrubbing X posts about dems faster than DOJ erases Trump name in Epstein files. — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 12, 2025

They also relied heavily on this post from journalist David Shuster, which hasn't been substantiated by anyone, including Shuster.

Tyler Robinson is one of yours, MAGA.



Curious what you do about the increasing violent radicalization of young MAGA men who are influenced by Nick Fuentes and Groypers and white nationalist conspiracy theories. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 12, 2025

left: it was a groyper

center: it was a groyper

Groypers: it was a groyper

Tyler Robinson: I’m a groyper



MAGA Republicans: it was RADICAL LEFT TRANS ANTIFA!!!! 🤤🥴 — Graham Bayer (@grahambayer108) September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Wajahat Ali and others were convinced, despite such shaky evidence.

So the current view of the Left is that a groyper (who the Left considers a fascist) killed Charlie Kirk (who the Left also considers a fascist) because the first fascist thought the other fascist was too much of a fascist.



Totally sound theory. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 12, 2025

The Groyper theory even lived on after the Spencer Cox press conference, and even after it was revealed that Robinson was involved in a romantic relationship with his transgender boyfriend.

If we look at all the evidence so far, it def points to being part of Nick Fuentes white nationalist Groypers who hate Charlie Kirk.



Tyler Robinson also from right-wing NRA family who gave Sniper 101 skills to carry an execution out. CK had MANY enemies across many quarters… pic.twitter.com/qhNzB4F7X1 — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) September 13, 2025

'If we look at all the evidence so far … ' Excluding the actual evidence reported by law enforcement personnel, of course.

A LOT of desperate, almost borderline pathetic and comical, coping by MAGA over the fact Kirk's alleged shooter is a white man from a conservative family who used Groyper language. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2025

Ali was still bitterly clinging.

When a journo finds out Charlie Kirk's murderer isn't a groyper after all pic.twitter.com/4LytsN8L3m — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2025

'Groyper language' was apparently whatever they wanted it to be.

We know Groyper language. It's 'you're a Jew!' and 'Christ is King, Jew!'. It's not 'I have a trans Furry boyfriend'.

Our “fact checkers” and “misinformation reporters” are curiously silent about left-wing journalists falsifying quotations and spreading the lie that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a far-right Groyper. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 15, 2025

The release of the text messages between Robinson and his partner was even worse for the MAGA killer crowd.

Totally something a right-wing groyper would say, right? pic.twitter.com/3jTz9baBDQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 16, 2025

Advertisement

"'I love you, my trans girlfriend'" is actually a common Groyper code. https://t.co/Bs7JDhM6AZ — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 16, 2025

For those who don't know, Groypers aren't exactly fans of the rainbow gang.

Although if you were listening to the left-wing conspiracy peddlers last week …

The only evidence I've seen Tyler Robinson was "left" was the statement allegedly made by his mom that he became more pro LGBTQ the past year and was dating a man. That was enough to suggest to her he was becoming more liberal.



Being LGBTQ or pro LGBTQ doesn't make you liberal… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2025

Even the killer's mom's words weren't enough to convince poor Wajahat.

Nick Fuentes called Charlie Kirk a neocon. A globalist. A fascist.



Loomer torched him for weeks.



But somehow MAGA is convinced the shooter was motivated by trans ideology?



Be serious. The real danger might’ve come from inside the house. pic.twitter.com/a2G1ahfaCi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 12, 2025

Again, we couldn't find Fuentes calling Kirk a fascist. If you listen to Fuentes speak about Israel, it's nearly indistinguishable from AOC's gal pals, Tlaib and Omar.

In fact, the Groyper play wasn't the only one in the book. Some on the Left and some on the Right tried to blame Israel, because of course they did.

Neo-Nazis, who despised Charlie Kirk and frequently called him a tool of Israel and the Jews, are widely suggesting, without evidence, that Jews and Israel played a role in his assassination. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 11, 2025

As you might have guessed, they had just as much evidence for this claim as the Groyper ploy.

Both posts below came Aug 13 before Charlie Kirk was murdered. And we’re just supposed to ignore this & related reports (Kirk turned down $150M from Israel); not investigate & just “trust” Kash Patel words & released texts? pic.twitter.com/dcTNa5mf0V — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) September 20, 2025

They're not gonna name names though!

It's all so exhausting.

This is the new narrative now that the “he was a groyper” thing fell apart.



Get ready. https://t.co/q2c44cn6aH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, the current trajectory seems to be to paint Tyler Robinson as defending his transgender boyfriend against the hatred of Charlie Kirk.

It's now a love story.

They'll be chanting 'Free Tyler' by next week.

This was the state of leftist social media that Jimmy Kimmel walked into when he appeared on stage and made the statement that resulted in his cancellation from ABC.

But it also doesn't feel like the center is holding. I'm not sure whether it's Bluesky or something else, but the progressive epistemic bubble is getting really bad. pic.twitter.com/srMp5iBdre — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 19, 2025

Wherever he got it from, it seems clear that Kimmel's working understanding was that Charlie Kirk's killer was a MAGA guy.

Perhaps he knew the facts and was simply lying, or possibly he was getting his news from the desperate left-wing conspiracy mill.

We think he knew exactly what he was doing, but if it was the latter, Jimmy Kimmel partly owes his demise to one of his own.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!