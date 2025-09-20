Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right...
Jimmy Kimmel, Groypers, and Israel, OH MY: The Left's Desperate Attempt to Characterize a Killer

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 9:00 AM on September 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

We hit some new lows over the past week with the Left desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

From the moment Tyler Robinson was identified as a white male with a seemingly normal conservative family, the Left went into full conspiracy mode to make him a right-wing MAGA murderer.

As early as September 12, two days after Charlie Kirk was murdered, Utah Governor Spencer Cox told the Wall Street Journal, 'It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.' It was also reported that Kirk was described as 'full of hate and spreading hate' in a conversation between Tyler Robinson and another family member. The messages engraved on shell casings were also described.

Finally, we had the most important piece of evidence: The assassin murdered conservative icon, Charlie Kirk.

We still don't have all the information needed to fully characterize the political leanings of Charlie Kirk's assassin, but the official information we had within two days pointed to an individual who was influenced by left-wing ideology. At least, that would be the conclusion of reasonable and honest observers.

Enter the Democrat spin machine.

New York Times writer, Wajahat Ali, was one of the leading voices who began pushing the 'Groyper' theory, immediately following the Spencer Cox press conference, where it was revealed that investigators found evidence of 'leftist ideology'.

The Groypers are the far-right followers of Nick Fuentes, who can be seen lurking Twitter/X with the Groyper frog on their profiles, posting antisemitic 'Jew' memes, and questioning the Holocaust. And, yes, they hate Charlie Kirk, considering him to have been insufficiently conservative.

What was the hard evidence to support this claim, despite no mention of Groypers from the people conducting the investigation?

Internet conspiracy theorists were the primary source. First, there were the cryptic messages on the shell casings.

The gamer community was quick to correctly pick up on the fact that the engravings were mostly echoes of internet and gamer culture. The most damning phrase, to the outside observer, was the 'Hey fascist! Catch!' engraving. That shell casing also had a command sequence from the game Helldivers 2.

The engravings did provide solid evidence of an individual deeply entrenched in online and gaming culture, and this gave the conspiracy theorists something to work with.

Those peddling the theory could be seen throughout social media claiming Helldivers 2 is a very popular game among the Groypers, without citing any evidence for the claim. What we found is that Helldivers 2 is a parody of a fascist state; in other words, the intent of the developer was to make an anti-fascist statement. In fact, a 2024 article from TheGamer calls the game 'The Anti-Fascist Answer To Call Of Duty'.

According to those pushing the Groyper theory, Nick Fuentes called Charlie Kirk a fascist - a claim we were unable to verify, despite trying. That doesn't strike us as a Groyper thing.

Exactly.

The accurate revelations about the engravings on the shell casings (which very few understood at the time) were used to lend credence to the next leap (that it was a 'Groyper thing'), which was not based on evidence at all.

The 'Bella Ciao' markings referred to a song, and a link to the song was found on a Groyper Spotify playlist.

Yes, the song appears on a Groyper playlist, along with many other songs, such as the SpongeBob Goofy Goobers song. Is this hard evidence the shooter was a Groyper? We don't think so.

The song originated as an anti-fascist theme and has been used by anti-fascist movements as well. It has also appeared in video games that were casually linked to 'the Groypers' by the same people pushing the Groyper theory (again with no evidence).

In fact, protestors of a Charlie Kirk vigil following his death even used the song to disrupt the event.

Disgusting people.

But wait, they had yet more damning evidence to tie the assassin to the Groypers.

Tyler Robinson's mother posted a photo of the then 15-year-old posing as 'some guy from a meme' for Halloween.

Just wait … this one's even more hilarious than the stretch they made with the shell casing engravings.

Why is this Halloween outfit a clear link to the Groypers? Well, it comes from a meme that was popular at the time, the Slavic Squat.

The exact image Robinson appeared to be mimicking appears on the website KnowYourMeme. In 2016, A Redditor named Stannisthebest posted a version of the meme featuring Pepe the Frog, which was also used by the alt-right crowd … and Katy Perry … and Nicki Minaj … and Wendy's.

The group known as 'the Groypers', however, didn't exist until 2019, after this photo was taken.

Robinson wasn't obviously posing as a frog, so what's the hard link between the Slavic Squat meme he was emulating and the Groypers? Well, again, we turn to the KnowYourMeme website, which actually does record that the meme has been linked to the Groypers.

According to the site, the Groyper connection to the meme was made on September 12, 2025:

For instance, on September 12th, 2025, X user @ArtCandee tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook post, paired with a cropped version of the abovementioned Pepe the Frog art, captioning them, 'MAGA has a groyper problem and they can’t cope,' gaining over 3,200 likes in three hours.

Sherlock Holmes has nothing on these folks.

How did they sum up all these little tidbits of hopeful fantasy?

Robinson was 'steeped in Groyper culture'. What?

This is the hard-hitting evidence Wajahat Ali and others were depending on while telling the world Charlie Kirk's killer was a Groyper, despite the real evidence that was already reported.

They also relied heavily on this post from journalist David Shuster, which hasn't been substantiated by anyone, including Shuster.

Wajahat Ali and others were convinced, despite such shaky evidence.

The Groyper theory even lived on after the Spencer Cox press conference, and even after it was revealed that Robinson was involved in a romantic relationship with his transgender boyfriend.

'If we look at all the evidence so far … ' Excluding the actual evidence reported by law enforcement personnel, of course.

Ali was still bitterly clinging.

'Groyper language' was apparently whatever they wanted it to be.

We know Groyper language. It's 'you're a Jew!' and 'Christ is King, Jew!'. It's not 'I have a trans Furry boyfriend'.

The release of the text messages between Robinson and his partner was even worse for the MAGA killer crowd.

For those who don't know, Groypers aren't exactly fans of the rainbow gang.

Although if you were listening to the left-wing conspiracy peddlers last week …

Even the killer's mom's words weren't enough to convince poor Wajahat.

Again, we couldn't find Fuentes calling Kirk a fascist. If you listen to Fuentes speak about Israel, it's nearly indistinguishable from AOC's gal pals, Tlaib and Omar.

In fact, the Groyper play wasn't the only one in the book. Some on the Left and some on the Right tried to blame Israel, because of course they did.

As you might have guessed, they had just as much evidence for this claim as the Groyper ploy.

They're not gonna name names though!

It's all so exhausting.

Yes, the current trajectory seems to be to paint Tyler Robinson as defending his transgender boyfriend against the hatred of Charlie Kirk.

It's now a love story.

They'll be chanting 'Free Tyler' by next week.

This was the state of leftist social media that Jimmy Kimmel walked into when he appeared on stage and made the statement that resulted in his cancellation from ABC.

Wherever he got it from, it seems clear that Kimmel's working understanding was that Charlie Kirk's killer was a MAGA guy.

Perhaps he knew the facts and was simply lying, or possibly he was getting his news from the desperate left-wing conspiracy mill.

We think he knew exactly what he was doing, but if it was the latter, Jimmy Kimmel partly owes his demise to one of his own.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM

