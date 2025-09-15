We here at Twitchy discussed how best to deal with this particular Monday in light of the events of last week and the very heavy thoughts and feelings most of us have been working through. We decided to reserve our normal Monday Morning Meme Madness time slot at 6:00 am for our indefatigable Sam J to memorialize Charlie Kirk with positive memories and messages instead of much of the vitriol we've seen online in the past week. Please check out her post here if you haven't already.

What better way to start off the worst day of the week than with uplifting memories following some very dark days, followed by some laughs to reenergize our spirits?

You all know we value the power of humor to uplift, so we're going to start off this week's selection of memes, clips, and jokes with some of our favorite examples of Charlie's sense of humor.

HILARIOUS MOMENT FROM CHARLIE KIRK AND GAVIN NEWSWOM.



Charlie catches him at the 22 second mark, well played.pic.twitter.com/fudNQ0B6sK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 6, 2025

'You canceled schools for two years.' 😂

Maybe there's some hope yet for the Newsom family.

Charlie Kirk made fun of me being short on TV and I loved every bit of it because I love to clown around with my friends!



He was kind of enough to bring me a step stool lol. He was a funny guy, great sense of humor & full of life



Every time we crossed paths we joked and… pic.twitter.com/CUgZE26brI — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 12, 2025

LOL.

Charlie Kirk: "You can have men with low testosterone, those are called White Dudes for Harris."



Violation. pic.twitter.com/VW4B5mkyVL — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) November 28, 2024

BOOM! 😂

Charlie Kirk is having fun with his appearance on South Park 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/09byBOFMYl — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 7, 2025

He loved it!

🤣🤣 This just became my new favorite Charlie Kirk clip. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rV7GGL2ZVG — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) June 5, 2025

HAHA!

Charlie Kirk's many words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/UjaPEnESTR — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) September 13, 2025

The man had a quick wit. Rest in peace, Charlie.

Okay, folks. The memes must go on. We, of course, tried to find only the most tasteful and intellectually thought-provoking memes …

… or maybe not. 😂

"I just had a car crash"



"Ma'am can you please give me your card number"



Indian scammers really have no shame. pic.twitter.com/wD1Gd0drFr — Codex India (@Codex_India3) September 9, 2025

'Can you reach your card?' LOL.

Every time 😭 pic.twitter.com/HAIW3KcrC5 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 9, 2025

10 minutes seems a little generous. 😂

This is the funniest sh** I've seen today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rt9jODtKn5 — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) September 8, 2025

Been there. Done that.

HA! We love it when they fight.

Beautiful. 😂

That one couldn't be more accurate!

This is absolutely incredible. This kid is going places. His dad’s never been more afraid in his life. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/bwjZrJD76w — Dead End King (@deadend_king) September 12, 2025

Dad thought about keeping him in there for just a second. LOL.

HAHA!

"i've just taken one step off the escalator, I don't know if I'm going left or right so I'm gonna stop right here" pic.twitter.com/6bX3KTGLCk — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) September 12, 2025

We've seen every one of these.

Okay … we've probably done a few of them too.

"you can tell he's not left wing because he grew up in a normal family, is not visibly repulsive, and did well in school" pic.twitter.com/XmkgAJskmF — Aleph (@woke8yearold) September 12, 2025

LOLOLOL.

I do this in my 30's 😂 pic.twitter.com/k9AEM4IlzY — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) September 11, 2025

Guilty.

just got fired.



it wasnt related to online posting or anything. ive stolen thousands of dollars of office supplies. — doomer (@uncledoomer) September 12, 2025

It's not stealing if you work there! Who doesn't need 50 highlighters and 17 staplers?

He was speechless 😂 pic.twitter.com/yv1sFk4uAq — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) September 13, 2025

Hey, it was just that kind of week! 😂

Going to a gay baker to ask for a Charlie Kirk memorial cake. — tedfrank (@tedfrank) September 13, 2025

LOL. Nice.

We laughed WAY too much at that one. 😂

I don’t know, but I look forward to the hearing. https://t.co/whE800JxIL — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 13, 2025

Bwahaha!

😂😂😂

I was expecting a cute picture from their childhood 😂pic.twitter.com/IoeNZSOks7 — Be Positive! (@beinpositive) September 13, 2025

That one totally caught us off guard! LOL.

'He had more time to train.' 😂

pic.twitter.com/xkGkLwMXKJ — Daily dose of random memes 🔥 (@Davinjho1) September 11, 2025

That's messed up! 😂

The pigeon said, 'Mind you're own f***ing business.'

Sorry for the language, but it got a laugh out of us.

So bright … yet so dark.

I still need this.

Cats are the best photo bombers and upstagers. pic.twitter.com/sd93DU3fNo — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 13, 2025

Cats are sort of all about themselves, aren't they? 😂

Now we want a Snickers.

The dogs' faces are killing us! 😂

Now THAT is funny! 💀

We're so sorry … LOL.

Nailed it! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Cargo shorts for the win! 😂

Here's something a little different for our comedy throwback this week. Back in the day, when MTV was mostly music videos, Weird Al would be featured right along with the popular music of the day. The man is a legend.

Still funny after all these years. 😂

Make sure you at least look busy today, folks!

That's it for us. Hang in there, keep laughing, and we'll meet back here next week to do it again.

Until we meme again …

