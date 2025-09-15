We here at Twitchy discussed how best to deal with this particular Monday in light of the events of last week and the very heavy thoughts and feelings most of us have been working through. We decided to reserve our normal Monday Morning Meme Madness time slot at 6:00 am for our indefatigable Sam J to memorialize Charlie Kirk with positive memories and messages instead of much of the vitriol we've seen online in the past week. Please check out her post here if you haven't already.
What better way to start off the worst day of the week than with uplifting memories following some very dark days, followed by some laughs to reenergize our spirits?
You all know we value the power of humor to uplift, so we're going to start off this week's selection of memes, clips, and jokes with some of our favorite examples of Charlie's sense of humor.
HILARIOUS MOMENT FROM CHARLIE KIRK AND GAVIN NEWSWOM.— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 6, 2025
Charlie catches him at the 22 second mark, well played.pic.twitter.com/fudNQ0B6sK
'You canceled schools for two years.' 😂
Maybe there's some hope yet for the Newsom family.
Charlie Kirk made fun of me being short on TV and I loved every bit of it because I love to clown around with my friends!— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 12, 2025
He was kind of enough to bring me a step stool lol. He was a funny guy, great sense of humor & full of life
Every time we crossed paths we joked and… pic.twitter.com/CUgZE26brI
LOL.
Charlie Kirk: "You can have men with low testosterone, those are called White Dudes for Harris."— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) November 28, 2024
Violation. pic.twitter.com/VW4B5mkyVL
BOOM! 😂
Charlie Kirk is having fun with his appearance on South Park 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/09byBOFMYl— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 7, 2025
He loved it!
🤣🤣 This just became my new favorite Charlie Kirk clip. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rV7GGL2ZVG— Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) June 5, 2025
HAHA!
Charlie Kirk's many words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/UjaPEnESTR— Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) September 13, 2025
The man had a quick wit. Rest in peace, Charlie.
Okay, folks. The memes must go on. We, of course, tried to find only the most tasteful and intellectually thought-provoking memes …
September 8, 2025
… or maybe not. 😂
"I just had a car crash"— Codex India (@Codex_India3) September 9, 2025
"Ma'am can you please give me your card number"
Indian scammers really have no shame. pic.twitter.com/wD1Gd0drFr
'Can you reach your card?' LOL.
Every time 😭 pic.twitter.com/HAIW3KcrC5— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 9, 2025
10 minutes seems a little generous. 😂
This is the funniest sh** I've seen today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rt9jODtKn5— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) September 8, 2025
Been there. Done that.
Book excerpts, summarized: pic.twitter.com/vEUQnr6pJI— David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) September 10, 2025
HA! We love it when they fight.
September 12, 2025
Beautiful. 😂
Or... pic.twitter.com/VngkHIzuka— Ron Tucker (@FearIsALiar60) September 11, 2025
That one couldn't be more accurate!
This is absolutely incredible. This kid is going places. His dad’s never been more afraid in his life. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/bwjZrJD76w— Dead End King (@deadend_king) September 12, 2025
Dad thought about keeping him in there for just a second. LOL.
September 12, 2025
HAHA!
"i've just taken one step off the escalator, I don't know if I'm going left or right so I'm gonna stop right here" pic.twitter.com/6bX3KTGLCk— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) September 12, 2025
We've seen every one of these.
Okay … we've probably done a few of them too.
"you can tell he's not left wing because he grew up in a normal family, is not visibly repulsive, and did well in school" pic.twitter.com/XmkgAJskmF— Aleph (@woke8yearold) September 12, 2025
LOLOLOL.
I do this in my 30's 😂 pic.twitter.com/k9AEM4IlzY— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) September 11, 2025
Guilty.
just got fired.— doomer (@uncledoomer) September 12, 2025
it wasnt related to online posting or anything. ive stolen thousands of dollars of office supplies.
It's not stealing if you work there! Who doesn't need 50 highlighters and 17 staplers?
He was speechless 😂 pic.twitter.com/yv1sFk4uAq— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) September 13, 2025
Hey, it was just that kind of week! 😂
Going to a gay baker to ask for a Charlie Kirk memorial cake.— tedfrank (@tedfrank) September 13, 2025
LOL. Nice.
September 12, 2025
We laughed WAY too much at that one. 😂
I don’t know, but I look forward to the hearing. https://t.co/whE800JxIL— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 13, 2025
Bwahaha!
He can hear mimes. https://t.co/j23BTUyXAT— G (@stevensongs) September 14, 2025
😂😂😂
I was expecting a cute picture from their childhood 😂pic.twitter.com/IoeNZSOks7— Be Positive! (@beinpositive) September 13, 2025
That one totally caught us off guard! LOL.
September 13, 2025
'He had more time to train.' 😂
September 11, 2025
That's messed up! 😂
September 14, 2025
The pigeon said, 'Mind you're own f***ing business.'
Sorry for the language, but it got a laugh out of us.
September 13, 2025
So bright … yet so dark.
I still need this.— Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 13, 2025
Cats are the best photo bombers and upstagers. pic.twitter.com/sd93DU3fNo
Cats are sort of all about themselves, aren't they? 😂
September 11, 2025
Now we want a Snickers.
September 14, 2025
The dogs' faces are killing us! 😂
September 11, 2025
Now THAT is funny! 💀
September 10, 2025
We're so sorry … LOL.
Hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/TvP8AOW54o— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 14, 2025
Nailed it! 😂
Bruh pic.twitter.com/G8QlxKJBZY— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 14, 2025
LOLOLOL!
September 14, 2025
Cargo shorts for the win! 😂
Here's something a little different for our comedy throwback this week. Back in the day, when MTV was mostly music videos, Weird Al would be featured right along with the popular music of the day. The man is a legend.
Still funny after all these years. 😂
September 12, 2025
Make sure you at least look busy today, folks!
That's it for us. Hang in there, keep laughing, and we'll meet back here next week to do it again.
Until we meme again …
