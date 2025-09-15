'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 8:00 AM on September 15, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We here at Twitchy discussed how best to deal with this particular Monday in light of the events of last week and the very heavy thoughts and feelings most of us have been working through. We decided to reserve our normal Monday Morning Meme Madness time slot at 6:00 am for our indefatigable Sam J to memorialize Charlie Kirk with positive memories and messages instead of much of the vitriol we've seen online in the past week. Please check out her post here if you haven't already.

What better way to start off the worst day of the week than with uplifting memories following some very dark days, followed by some laughs to reenergize our spirits?

You all know we value the power of humor to uplift, so we're going to start off this week's selection of memes, clips, and jokes with some of our favorite examples of Charlie's sense of humor.

'You canceled schools for two years.' 😂

Maybe there's some hope yet for the Newsom family.

LOL.

BOOM! 😂

He loved it!

HAHA!

The man had a quick wit. Rest in peace, Charlie.

Okay, folks. The memes must go on. We, of course, tried to find only the most tasteful and intellectually thought-provoking memes …

… or maybe not. 😂

'Can you reach your card?' LOL.

10 minutes seems a little generous. 😂

Been there. Done that.

HA! We love it when they fight.

Beautiful. 😂

That one couldn't be more accurate!

Dad thought about keeping him in there for just a second. LOL.

HAHA!

We've seen every one of these.

Okay … we've probably done a few of them too.

LOLOLOL.

Guilty.

It's not stealing if you work there! Who doesn't need 50 highlighters and 17 staplers?

Hey, it was just that kind of week! 😂

LOL. Nice.

We laughed WAY too much at that one. 😂

Bwahaha!

😂😂😂

That one totally caught us off guard! LOL.

'He had more time to train.' 😂

That's messed up! 😂

The pigeon said, 'Mind you're own f***ing business.'

Sorry for the language, but it got a laugh out of us.

So bright … yet so dark.

Cats are sort of all about themselves, aren't they? 😂

Now we want a Snickers.

The dogs' faces are killing us! 😂

Now THAT is funny! 💀

We're so sorry … LOL.

Nailed it! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Cargo shorts for the win! 😂

Here's something a little different for our comedy throwback this week. Back in the day, when MTV was mostly music videos, Weird Al would be featured right along with the popular music of the day. The man is a legend.

Still funny after all these years. 😂

Make sure you at least look busy today, folks!

That's it for us. Hang in there, keep laughing, and we'll meet back here next week to do it again.

Until we meme again …

