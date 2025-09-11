Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X

VIP
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 12:30 AM on September 11, 2025
Twitter

Democrats and leftists of all stripes wasted no time airing their trashiest behavior in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Frankly, we don't enjoy covering these ghoulish people at a time like this, but it's important that people know who they are. Every last character flaw they accuse the political right of having comes bubbling to the surface in their own actions when tragedy strikes a well-known conservative.

They lack empathy. They lack sympathy. They lack compassion. They exude hate. They excuse violence.

Case in point: Waja**hat Ali.

Ali spent the hours following Kirk's murder seemingly agitated that conservatives were mourning their friend and mentor and remembering him fondly.

After the obligatory 'This is what you get with all those guns, but I hope he's okay' post, Wajahat followed with a flurry of posts saying what he really thought. His response to Kirk's death included:

  • Charlie was a right-wing hatemonger
  • Democrats are actually the ones who condemn political violence. Republicans don't.
  • Charlie was a white nationalist
  • Charlie was a racist
  • Joked that Trump should send the National Guard to Utah to prevent murders

If you want to see a celebration of violence, you don't have to look far today. Leftist Twitter is ablaze with it.

That's the magic of convincing yourself that your political enemies are the reincarnation of Hitler: At a time when basic human decency would call for respecting a person's loved ones enough to remain silent, it allows you to excuse whatever despicable behavior you want to engage in because 'they were just that bad.'

No response is vile when you're battling the Nazis in your mind. It's all righteous.

Hate has contorted them into exactly the people they claim to be fighting.

The name of his little podcast is literally an illusion to violence from the Left.

We'll continue calling them out so others hopefully realize they don't want to associate with people like this.

Charlie Kirk's legacy will be one of using words and ideas to win others to his side.

Hopefully, the modern Left's legacy will be one of using words and ideas to drive others away from their side and towards decency.

