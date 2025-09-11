Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X

Democrats and leftists of all stripes wasted no time airing their trashiest behavior in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Frankly, we don't enjoy covering these ghoulish people at a time like this, but it's important that people know who they are. Every last character flaw they accuse the political right of having comes bubbling to the surface in their own actions when tragedy strikes a well-known conservative.

They lack empathy. They lack sympathy. They lack compassion. They exude hate. They excuse violence.

Case in point: Waja**hat Ali.

For Charlie Kirk?



Not for other victims of mass shootings, often children, but for a white nationalist, anti gun control racist Charlie Kirk?



Wild. https://t.co/0HnUsLw30D — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 11, 2025

Ali spent the hours following Kirk's murder seemingly agitated that conservatives were mourning their friend and mentor and remembering him fondly.

After the obligatory 'This is what you get with all those guns, but I hope he's okay' post, Wajahat followed with a flurry of posts saying what he really thought. His response to Kirk's death included:

Charlie was a right-wing hatemonger

Democrats are actually the ones who condemn political violence. Republicans don't.

Charlie was a white nationalist

Charlie was a racist

Joked that Trump should send the National Guard to Utah to prevent murders

Don't give an inch to Trump, MAGA, Republicans, corporate media, or finger-wagging establishment hacks right now.



Not an inch.



You can condemn murder and violence and remind the world about Kirk's hateful legacy and the utter hypocrisy of MAGA that celebrates violence… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 11, 2025

If you want to see a celebration of violence, you don't have to look far today. Leftist Twitter is ablaze with it.

There's no level to which you won't stoop, you demented attention whoring terrorist lover. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 11, 2025

That's the magic of convincing yourself that your political enemies are the reincarnation of Hitler: At a time when basic human decency would call for respecting a person's loved ones enough to remain silent, it allows you to excuse whatever despicable behavior you want to engage in because 'they were just that bad.'

No response is vile when you're battling the Nazis in your mind. It's all righteous.

Imagine posting this and thinking *you* have the moral high ground. The level of moral rot people like you display is absolutely stunning. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 11, 2025

Hate has contorted them into exactly the people they claim to be fighting.

Mr. I'm-Going-To-Punch-You-In-The-Face Logo has thoughts on political violence: https://t.co/pU1GsdjX0h — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 11, 2025

The name of his little podcast is literally an illusion to violence from the Left.

People like this just can’t help themselves



Its good we can see who they really are https://t.co/H0uhsV31Jf — AI Space Ideas (@AISpaceIdeas) September 11, 2025

We'll continue calling them out so others hopefully realize they don't want to associate with people like this.

Charlie Kirk's legacy will be one of using words and ideas to win others to his side.

Hopefully, the modern Left's legacy will be one of using words and ideas to drive others away from their side and towards decency.

