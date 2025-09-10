SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense

The silence from the media on the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska on a North Carolina subway train has been unforgivable, only to be rivaled by the response to the killing from the Left once President Trump forced them to start talking about it.

We've now had two days of 'conservatives pounce' journalism because the real tragedy to these people is not the death of an innocent woman, but that the politics surrounding it may hurt their beloved causes.

The attempts to ignore the circumstances that cost Iryna her life were bad enough, but now Tariq Nasheed has taken it a step further by insinuating there is something suspicious about the incident altogether.

Question....



In the NC train attack, the suspect repeatedly attacked the victim's neck directly. Yet after the attack, there are no cuts or blood on the right or the left side of the victim's neck. The blood only appears on the floor when she falls out of the camera view. Why… pic.twitter.com/bnIbq7tSrN — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 9, 2025

This is particularly vile, even for Nasheed, who has a habit of posting incendiary viewpoints.

Perhaps the victim should have bled out in a manner more in line with how Tariq expects it to look based on his vast experience observing stab wounds … on Netflix.

Is that it? Can they go any lower than this?

We're not willing to rule anything out.

OMG! You utterly pathetic disgusting ghoul. Her shirt is BLACK. After she falls over you see a pool of blood on the seat. Now delete your entire social media existence you f***ing POS. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) September 9, 2025

Nasheed wasn't just asking questions. That's the same vile excuse used by those who hate Jewish people. He's implying the event was faked.

This is the kind of post you cant live down. — 🪬Autonomous Allie Zone🪬Ⓥ (@AutonomousAllie) September 9, 2025

Maybe. Tariq excels at creating these types of posts, and he's still around.

Tariq went to the ReadHeaded Libertarian School of Blood-Spatter Analysis https://t.co/BmQoUTxu3X — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 9, 2025

And still had to drop out.

Pretending it's fake isn't helping.



Not that he cares.



So stupid. https://t.co/clS942CHDo — Jeff Charles, 'Spiritually Leftist' Libertarian🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 10, 2025

It's just Tariq going full Tariq.



You should never go full Tariq. — Jon (@faroutmadman) September 10, 2025

This is bad, even for him.

It’s called gravity. And you’re despicable. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 10, 2025

Despicable, indeed.

