Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in...
A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in...
VIP
White People Value Pets Over Black People Because of 'Colonial Memory'
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
VIP
Americans at the Breaking Point: Frustration and Fatigue in a Divided Nation
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw...
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in...
NYT Does the Norm Macdonald Meme as Gruesome Murder 'Ignites a Firestorm on...
'F. THEM. ALL.': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Black Lives Matter, DEI, and...
Shredded Secrets to Wedding Vows: Oliver North and Fawn Hall Tie the Knot...
Trump's Midnight Hammer Smashes Iran's Nuke Dreams for 15 Years, Leaving Haters Grasping...
'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third...
David French: Spineless Click-Chaser Twisting Horrific Train Murder to Bow to Progressives

SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 12:01 AM on September 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The silence from the media on the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska on a North Carolina subway train has been unforgivable, only to be rivaled by the response to the killing from the Left once President Trump forced them to start talking about it.

Advertisement

We've now had two days of 'conservatives pounce' journalism because the real tragedy to these people is not the death of an innocent woman, but that the politics surrounding it may hurt their beloved causes.

The attempts to ignore the circumstances that cost Iryna her life were bad enough, but now Tariq Nasheed has taken it a step further by insinuating there is something suspicious about the incident altogether.

This is particularly vile, even for Nasheed, who has a habit of posting incendiary viewpoints.

Perhaps the victim should have bled out in a manner more in line with how Tariq expects it to look based on his vast experience observing stab wounds … on Netflix.

Is that it? Can they go any lower than this?

We're not willing to rule anything out.

Recommended

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Nasheed wasn't just asking questions. That's the same vile excuse used by those who hate Jewish people. He's implying the event was faked.

Maybe. Tariq excels at creating these types of posts, and he's still around.

And still had to drop out.

This is bad, even for him.

Despicable, indeed.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in Major U.S. Cities
Warren Squire
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
Brett T.
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in Brazen Lawbreaker Support
justmindy
Brit Hume DROPS Dems' EQUITY (and Woke) With Actual Stats on Which Demographic Commits the MOST Homicides
Sam J.
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw Your Own Conclusions'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement