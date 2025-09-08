Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr....
Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism
VIP
Dem Jerry Nadler is Retiring but Wants You to Know He’s Pro-Drug Cartel...
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna...
VIP
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone...
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Bodily Identity Crisis: Whose Body Is It Anyway
Church of the Poison Mind: Boy George Asks Why We Should Feel Sorry...
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren...
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake...
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on September 08, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We hope you all enjoyed the weekend, but now it's time to rally together and psyche ourselves up to survive the worst day of the week: Monday.

Yes, Mondays suck more than Chris Christie at the Golden Corral chocolate fountain, but we have no choice. We must endure.

Advertisement

The best coping mechanism we've found is to pull together the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find from the past week on Twitter/X and have some laughs with all of you. Let's go!

'Was unburdened by what has been'. LOL.

HAHA! There is a very awkward conversation with mom in her future.

That explains a lot. 😂

Bwahaha! That's just wrong!

Okay, usually that background audio annoys us, but this worked perfectly. 😂

STOP!

Oh, in case you missed it, there were some top-notch Greta Thunberg memes this week …

LOLOLOLOL!

Nailed it.

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We're dying here! 💀

Thanks, now we can't either! LOL.

Look, when you want some Chick-fil-A, you just gotta go.

Ouch. We're gonna plead the Fifth.

You just know that was the 10mm. 😂

We will never see Cory Booker laugh again without thinking about this.

Got 'eeem! 😂

It's uncanny!

LOL. We loved that show!

LOLOLOL! Fact check: True.

If you try this on your wives, let us know how it turns out. 😂

Advertisement

HA! Red Rover was designed to exact vengeance for grievances that had built up over weeks or months.

(Okay, this next one's a little not-safe-for-work, but this guy's hilarious.)

This is the exact kind of thing that makes men avoid the doctor at all costs. 😂

Some things never change.

We love this one!

That's some solid Christian humor right there. 😂

Pretty straightforward, right?

We're just out here trying to walk the straight and narrow. 😂

LOL.

We're sure you didn't miss the crazy Karen lady at the Phillies game. Yes, we think it's fine that she gets some public shaming for her poor behavior. No, we don't think her entire life needs to be ruined over it, but mostly we're just glad so many memes came from the incident.

Advertisement

Nice. A Coldplay crossover meme!

People just ran with the 'Karen Ballsnatcher' memes. 😂

The Biden/Harris hat! LOL!

Nasty Karenses!

It wouldn't seem complete without the Spirit Halloween meme.

Guys … we are cracking up! Hands down, the funniest part of this is the word 'again'. 😂😂😂

Be right back … we have to go tell Dad we finally know the answer …

Oh no, the pumpkining has begun.

Looks like fun, not gonna lie. 😂

Advertisement

LOL. Perfect reply.

Let's go for a little classic Steven Wright for our comedy clip this week. He has a unique style of deadpan humor, and he's the best in the game.

He makes us laugh every time! 😂

That's a man who knows what it's like to find yourself awake at 3:00 am when the Monday Memes are expected at 6:00 am … hypothetically. 😂

Hopefully, you all have a better Monday than that. Ours is already better because we started it off laughing with you. We'll be right back here next week to do it again!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Warren Squire
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian
Amy Curtis
Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr. on the Subject of Health
Warren Squire
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party! Warren Squire
Advertisement