Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all enjoyed the weekend, but now it's time to rally together and psyche ourselves up to survive the worst day of the week: Monday.
Yes, Mondays suck more than Chris Christie at the Golden Corral chocolate fountain, but we have no choice. We must endure.
The best coping mechanism we've found is to pull together the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find from the past week on Twitter/X and have some laughs with all of you. Let's go!
She finally makes sense🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/c9k0h8t8Uk— 💋Elissa4Real💋 (@EL4USA) September 1, 2025
'Was unburdened by what has been'. LOL.
💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/akFeGaFzkl— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 1, 2025
HAHA! There is a very awkward conversation with mom in her future.
Grandma had it going on! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UH9FgZKFkF— Donna G (@DonnaG1685411) August 31, 2025
That explains a lot. 😂
September 1, 2025
Bwahaha! That's just wrong!
🎵NOTHING BEATS A JET2 HOLIDAY🎵 pic.twitter.com/AnUreA9nxS— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 2, 2025
Okay, usually that background audio annoys us, but this worked perfectly. 😂
︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ pic.twitter.com/7MoOH4NTZs— i like food (@messedupfoods) September 1, 2025
STOP!
Oh, in case you missed it, there were some top-notch Greta Thunberg memes this week …
Me: Are you pooping?— ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) September 1, 2025
My two year old in the corner: NO! pic.twitter.com/6uvzZWlxj6
LOLOLOLOL!
Bill Belichick celebrating a touchdown pic.twitter.com/kpqRf7RNT5— Magills (@magills_) September 2, 2025
Nailed it.
September 2, 2025
We're dying here! 💀
I can't unsee this 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8x4QgD7in— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 2, 2025
Thanks, now we can't either! LOL.
WATCH: 5-year-old Florida boy leaves home alone, walks to Chick-fil-A for breakfast— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2025
"Am I going to jail?" pic.twitter.com/J2Zu8yiLCA
Look, when you want some Chick-fil-A, you just gotta go.
⛳️📘 Tag someone who needs to read this book pic.twitter.com/HKgDB8MoYT— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 2, 2025
Ouch. We're gonna plead the Fifth.
September 4, 2025
You just know that was the 10mm. 😂
September 3, 2025
We will never see Cory Booker laugh again without thinking about this.
Bruhhh 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QiNK7ONuCw— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 8, 2025
Got 'eeem! 😂
Bro got that lego piece 😭 pic.twitter.com/mgZgoB8zUO— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 3, 2025
It's uncanny!
You won't survive 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/T3Xxzijwuv— 🇺🇸 & 🔥 (@FlagAndFire) September 8, 2025
LOL. We loved that show!
September 3, 2025
LOLOLOL! Fact check: True.
I haven't laughed this hard in a while 😂 pic.twitter.com/BTwHgnO5Uk— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 4, 2025
If you try this on your wives, let us know how it turns out. 😂
#Truth pic.twitter.com/uNekUzgY13— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 3, 2025
HA! Red Rover was designed to exact vengeance for grievances that had built up over weeks or months.
(Okay, this next one's a little not-safe-for-work, but this guy's hilarious.)
This guy cracked me up so bad.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z3M73inO8M— Baba (@Inc051) September 4, 2025
This is the exact kind of thing that makes men avoid the doctor at all costs. 😂
September 5, 2025
Some things never change.
As a birthday party surprise, this girl’s friends dressed like her childhood school photo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6TH7LkXEl8— Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) September 7, 2025
We love this one!
Found my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/xpHEgA17jF— Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) September 3, 2025
That's some solid Christian humor right there. 😂
September 4, 2025
Pretty straightforward, right?
September 6, 2025
We're just out here trying to walk the straight and narrow. 😂
Sometimes I like to tap on the temp gauge on my grill like a nervous Soviet reactor officer. pic.twitter.com/vi1nlIoPVl— Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) September 5, 2025
LOL.
We're sure you didn't miss the crazy Karen lady at the Phillies game. Yes, we think it's fine that she gets some public shaming for her poor behavior. No, we don't think her entire life needs to be ruined over it, but mostly we're just glad so many memes came from the incident.
September 6, 2025
Nice. A Coldplay crossover meme!
My favorite Karen meme of the day so far, this one took me out, not sure who made it don’t see a wm. If you know who made it tag them in the comments they deserve credit this one is too good 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/x2aRZpDhk2— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 6, 2025
People just ran with the 'Karen Ballsnatcher' memes. 😂
Karen Ballsnatcher🤣🤣🤣— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 6, 2025
That's just too perfect! I can't!!😆 pic.twitter.com/smY8qbERqc
The Biden/Harris hat! LOL!
“My preciousssss.” pic.twitter.com/JqYfqeAYuW— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 6, 2025
Nasty Karenses!
September 6, 2025
It wouldn't seem complete without the Spirit Halloween meme.
September 7, 2025
Guys … we are cracking up! Hands down, the funniest part of this is the word 'again'. 😂😂😂
September 8, 2025
Be right back … we have to go tell Dad we finally know the answer …
September 7, 2025
Oh no, the pumpkining has begun.
September 8, 2025
Looks like fun, not gonna lie. 😂
Uncanny. pic.twitter.com/o8eUx04aEE— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 7, 2025
LOL. Perfect reply.
Let's go for a little classic Steven Wright for our comedy clip this week. He has a unique style of deadpan humor, and he's the best in the game.
Some Friday evening laughs. Have a fun night, everyone!!!! pic.twitter.com/2yaWlCiaXD— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) September 5, 2025
He makes us laugh every time! 😂
September 4, 2025
That's a man who knows what it's like to find yourself awake at 3:00 am when the Monday Memes are expected at 6:00 am … hypothetically. 😂
Hopefully, you all have a better Monday than that. Ours is already better because we started it off laughing with you. We'll be right back here next week to do it again!
Until we meme again …
