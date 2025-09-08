Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all enjoyed the weekend, but now it's time to rally together and psyche ourselves up to survive the worst day of the week: Monday.

Yes, Mondays suck more than Chris Christie at the Golden Corral chocolate fountain, but we have no choice. We must endure.

The best coping mechanism we've found is to pull together the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find from the past week on Twitter/X and have some laughs with all of you. Let's go!

'Was unburdened by what has been'. LOL.

HAHA! There is a very awkward conversation with mom in her future.

Grandma had it going on! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UH9FgZKFkF — Donna G (@DonnaG1685411) August 31, 2025

That explains a lot. 😂

Bwahaha! That's just wrong!

🎵NOTHING BEATS A JET2 HOLIDAY🎵 pic.twitter.com/AnUreA9nxS — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 2, 2025

Okay, usually that background audio annoys us, but this worked perfectly. 😂

STOP!

Oh, in case you missed it, there were some top-notch Greta Thunberg memes this week …

Me: Are you pooping?



My two year old in the corner: NO! pic.twitter.com/6uvzZWlxj6 — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) September 1, 2025

LOLOLOLOL!

Bill Belichick celebrating a touchdown pic.twitter.com/kpqRf7RNT5 — Magills (@magills_) September 2, 2025

Nailed it.

We're dying here! 💀

I can't unsee this 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8x4QgD7in — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 2, 2025

Thanks, now we can't either! LOL.

WATCH: 5-year-old Florida boy leaves home alone, walks to Chick-fil-A for breakfast



"Am I going to jail?" pic.twitter.com/J2Zu8yiLCA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2025

Look, when you want some Chick-fil-A, you just gotta go.

⛳️📘 Tag someone who needs to read this book pic.twitter.com/HKgDB8MoYT — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 2, 2025

Ouch. We're gonna plead the Fifth.

You just know that was the 10mm. 😂

We will never see Cory Booker laugh again without thinking about this.

Got 'eeem! 😂

Bro got that lego piece 😭 pic.twitter.com/mgZgoB8zUO — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 3, 2025

It's uncanny!

LOL. We loved that show!

LOLOLOL! Fact check: True.

I haven't laughed this hard in a while 😂 pic.twitter.com/BTwHgnO5Uk — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 4, 2025

If you try this on your wives, let us know how it turns out. 😂

HA! Red Rover was designed to exact vengeance for grievances that had built up over weeks or months.

(Okay, this next one's a little not-safe-for-work, but this guy's hilarious.)

This guy cracked me up so bad.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z3M73inO8M — Baba (@Inc051) September 4, 2025

This is the exact kind of thing that makes men avoid the doctor at all costs. 😂

Some things never change.

As a birthday party surprise, this girl’s friends dressed like her childhood school photo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6TH7LkXEl8 — Restoring Your Faith in Humanity (@HumanityChad) September 7, 2025

We love this one!

Found my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/xpHEgA17jF — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) September 3, 2025

That's some solid Christian humor right there. 😂

Pretty straightforward, right?

We're just out here trying to walk the straight and narrow. 😂

Sometimes I like to tap on the temp gauge on my grill like a nervous Soviet reactor officer. pic.twitter.com/vi1nlIoPVl — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) September 5, 2025

LOL.

We're sure you didn't miss the crazy Karen lady at the Phillies game. Yes, we think it's fine that she gets some public shaming for her poor behavior. No, we don't think her entire life needs to be ruined over it, but mostly we're just glad so many memes came from the incident.

Nice. A Coldplay crossover meme!

My favorite Karen meme of the day so far, this one took me out, not sure who made it don’t see a wm. If you know who made it tag them in the comments they deserve credit this one is too good 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/x2aRZpDhk2 — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 6, 2025

People just ran with the 'Karen Ballsnatcher' memes. 😂

Karen Ballsnatcher🤣🤣🤣



That's just too perfect! I can't!!😆 pic.twitter.com/smY8qbERqc — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 6, 2025

The Biden/Harris hat! LOL!

Nasty Karenses!

It wouldn't seem complete without the Spirit Halloween meme.

Guys … we are cracking up! Hands down, the funniest part of this is the word 'again'. 😂😂😂

Be right back … we have to go tell Dad we finally know the answer …

Oh no, the pumpkining has begun.

Looks like fun, not gonna lie. 😂

LOL. Perfect reply.

Let's go for a little classic Steven Wright for our comedy clip this week. He has a unique style of deadpan humor, and he's the best in the game.

Some Friday evening laughs. Have a fun night, everyone!!!! pic.twitter.com/2yaWlCiaXD — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) September 5, 2025

He makes us laugh every time! 😂

That's a man who knows what it's like to find yourself awake at 3:00 am when the Monday Memes are expected at 6:00 am … hypothetically. 😂

Hopefully, you all have a better Monday than that. Ours is already better because we started it off laughing with you. We'll be right back here next week to do it again!

Until we meme again …

