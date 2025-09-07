Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism

Zohran Mamdani, the radical Democratic Socialist candidate for mayor of New York City, appeared recently on The Point With Marcia Kramer on WCBS in New York.

At one point, Mamdani complained about his opponents bringing up his extreme tweets from 2020. This opened the door to host, Marcia Kramer, asking if he still held the views espoused in his 2020 tweets.

Advertisement

Mamdani's answer was weak and unconvincing.

🚨NEW: Zohran Mamdani claims he is *COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED MAN* from the radical he was in 2020🚨



Do you believe him❓@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/JkEncv6ljp — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 7, 2025

He accused his opponents, Cuomo in particular, of preferring 'to debate a mythical version' of himself - you know, the version of himself that was taken from his own words on Twitter eons ago … in the year of our Lord 2020. It's basically ancient history at this point.

Clearly, Mamdani knows it's a problem for him, or he wouldn't have brought it up.

'So what you're really saying … ', Kramer offered, ' … those tweets from 2020, you've evolved from that, you've changed from that, you've changed your views'.

Listen to Mamdani's weasely answer: 'Yes, those are out of step with the campaign we've been running'.

Kramer looked to pin him down more tightly. 'They're out of step with how you feel … you've totally changed your mind?'

Mamdani then forced a 'yes'. Sure, buddy.

What were these 'tweets of 2020'?

He was espousing communist ideas then and he's still espousing them now.



What changed? pic.twitter.com/wbtkoYDSxN — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) September 7, 2025

The sleight of hand Mamdani is hoping to pull off here is that, by distancing himself from words he wrote just 5 years ago, he can also distance himself from the label of being a radical.

While we know he still believes exactly what he believed in 2020, it doesn't matter because his CURRENT views are those of a radical socialist, regardless of what he tweeted in 2020.

Mamdami is a current member of the Democratic Socialists of America who wants government-run grocery stores, government housing, a $30 minimum wage, and to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to New York City.

Pretending that Mamdani has moderated in any way is a bigger load of bull than Zohran can bench press.

That sounds a whole lot like what he's saying now, doesn't it?

Ohhh yes, and Zohran Mamdani will conveniently "Change his mind" IF he is elected into office.

He will "evolve" into steps that fill HIS OWN agenda.

He is a professional "chameleon" who changes his color depending on the situation he finds himself in. — The Hills Out Back (@HillsOutBack) September 7, 2025

Yep, he knows he has to hide his beliefs, even in very liberal New York City, to win.

Advertisement

“and that’s why I campaigned with Linda Sarsour earlier this year!”https://t.co/6bJJNbjYzP https://t.co/R7CBZqQNr2 pic.twitter.com/LbkYROTrZ7 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 7, 2025

The man is a hard-left radical.

In the same way that how a person acts in private is more informative of who they are than how they act in public is, what a person says they believe when they don’t need the vote of non fellow-travelers is much more informative of who they are than what they say when they do https://t.co/x27gVOQCJj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 8, 2025

Mamdani is trying to sell a mythical version of himself to New Yorkers.

Let's hope they don't buy it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!