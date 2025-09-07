Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr....
VIP
Dem Jerry Nadler is Retiring but Wants You to Know He’s Pro-Drug Cartel...
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna...
VIP
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone...
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Bodily Identity Crisis: Whose Body Is It Anyway
Church of the Poison Mind: Boy George Asks Why We Should Feel Sorry...
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren...
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake...
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways...
'Over 2,000 Arrests': Attorney General Pam Bondi Shares 'Make DC Safe Again' Numbers

Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 11:50 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani, the radical Democratic Socialist candidate for mayor of New York City, appeared recently on The Point With Marcia Kramer on WCBS in New York.

At one point, Mamdani complained about his opponents bringing up his extreme tweets from 2020. This opened the door to host, Marcia Kramer, asking if he still held the views espoused in his 2020 tweets.

Advertisement

Mamdani's answer was weak and unconvincing.

He accused his opponents, Cuomo in particular, of preferring 'to debate a mythical version' of himself - you know, the version of himself that was taken from his own words on Twitter eons ago … in the year of our Lord 2020. It's basically ancient history at this point.

Clearly, Mamdani knows it's a problem for him, or he wouldn't have brought it up.

'So what you're really saying … ', Kramer offered, ' … those tweets from 2020, you've evolved from that, you've changed from that, you've changed your views'.

Listen to Mamdani's weasely answer: 'Yes, those are out of step with the campaign we've been running'.

Kramer looked to pin him down more tightly. 'They're out of step with how you feel … you've totally changed your mind?'

Mamdani then forced a 'yes'. Sure, buddy.

What were these 'tweets of 2020'?

Recommended

Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The sleight of hand Mamdani is hoping to pull off here is that, by distancing himself from words he wrote just 5 years ago, he can also distance himself from the label of being a radical.

While we know he still believes exactly what he believed in 2020, it doesn't matter because his CURRENT views are those of a radical socialist, regardless of what he tweeted in 2020.

Mamdami is a current member of the Democratic Socialists of America who wants government-run grocery stores, government housing, a $30 minimum wage, and to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to New York City.

Pretending that Mamdani has moderated in any way is a bigger load of bull than Zohran can bench press.

That sounds a whole lot like what he's saying now, doesn't it?

Yep, he knows he has to hide his beliefs, even in very liberal New York City, to win.

Advertisement

The man is a hard-left radical.

Mamdani is trying to sell a mythical version of himself to New Yorkers.

Let's hope they don't buy it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian
Amy Curtis
Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime
Sam J.
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska
FuzzyChimp
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement