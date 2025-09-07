It's a Meme, Tammy - Duckworth Accuses AI President Trump of 'Stolen Valor'

Senator Tammy Duckworth delivered an angry Twitter/X scolding to an AI-generated image of President Trump, accusing the real President Trump of 'stolen valor'.

You see, Tammy, he's not actually wearing the hat. It's called a meme.

Take off that Cavalry hat, you draft dodger.



You didn’t earn the right to wear it.



Stolen valor at its worst. pic.twitter.com/tJ1KdA6lU6 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 6, 2025

Duckworth understands that it's not a real photo of Donald Trump (at least we hope she does, because if not, WHOA Nellie!). She just uses every opportunity to use the weight of her own service to accuse the President of being a 'draft dodger'.

As a double amputee from injuries sustained when a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents brought down her Black Hawk helicopter during the Iraq War, Duckworth has more than earned the right to call out a person's military service record.

As American citizens, we also have the right to call out her falsehoods and inconsistent hypocrisy on the issue.

So now sharing AI generated memes is "Stolen Valor at its worst"?



If memes are bad then I wonder how you feel about Tim Walz saying he "carried weapons of war in war" despite never serving in a war zone.



Thank you for your attention to this matter — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 7, 2025

We know exactly how Duckworth feels because she only lobs the accusation at Donald Trump.

Weren't democrats voting for a guy who said he was in combat when he wasn't just this last November? — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) September 6, 2025

Yes.

The facts are that Donald Trump, the current Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. armed forces, received 4 student deferments when he was in college. He then received a 1-Y classification, 'meaning he would only be drafted if there were a national emergency' in 1968 due to bone spurs in his heel. (Source: PolitiFact)

Tammy Duckworth's beloved president, Joe Biden, received 5 student deferments when he was in college. He then received a 1-Y classification, 'meaning he would only be drafted if there were a national emergency' in 1968 due to the asthma that apparently plagued the football player and lifeguard. (Source: PolitiFact)

Neither of them ran to Canada. Whether you call it 'draft dodging' or not has to apply to both presidents equally, not which political party they belong to.

(You'll notice those clowns over at PolitiFact gave a 'Mostly False' rating to the claim 'Lifeguard/football player Joe Biden got five draft deferments for asthma during Vietnam' while electing not to give any rating to the claim that Trump was a 'draft dodger'. That's how they foist lies on the public while calling them fact checks: They use an easily disputed claim to avoid the heart of the matter and deflect for Democrats.)

It's an AI meme and as long as you idiots keep reacting this way to memes he will only post more of them 🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 7, 2025

This is true. LOL.

People are really upset that someone made an AI version of Trump as LTC Kilgore from the MOVIE Apocalypse Now. Get a life. — Goons Up (@UpGoons) September 7, 2025

Duckworth's not upset. She's a hypocritical grandstander.

I’m a cavalry officer and he has more than earned the meme. Jerk. https://t.co/RrGsZQTjz1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 7, 2025

There you go, Senator Tammy.

Why isn't corporate media calling out that Trump's image he shared in a US Army uniform is STOLEN VALOR. Trump never served. Instead he faked bone spurs. If a Democratic President who was a draft dodger ever shared an image like this, corporate media would cover this angle… https://t.co/pgn0SmIoNA — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 7, 2025

Watching the Left try to redefine 'stolen valor' in real time is quite the spectacle.

To our cognitively low-functioning counterparts on the Left: Stolen valor refers to lying about having served in the military or lying about the manner in which you served.

If any of you need further explanation, ask your colleague, Richard Blumenthal, who repeatedly implied he was in-country during Vietnam when he was actually stateside.

You won't hear Duckworth criticizing her buddy, Blumenthal.

He earned that hat and a Purple Heart in Butler PA at the age of 78. — Cliff Snyder (@sylvester204) September 6, 2025

Fact Check: Trump has taken more gunfire than Biden or Blumenthal.

Spare us the righteous indignation, Senator Duckworth, if you're only going to apply your standard to Republicans.

