Monday Morning Meme Madness

Good morning and Happy Labor Day, friends! Yes, Labor Day … the day our government celebrates labor by not working.
Many of you have the day off today, making this Monday one of the least Mondayest of Mondays. To the rest of you who must soldier on, we'll be thinking of you at our cookouts. Okay, probably not, but hey, we can all still start the day together with some laughs, right?
Let's all labor through this Monday by kicking it off with some of the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on the Twitter/X-osphere this week.
August 31, 2025
Shut up! We almost never get to do this anymore! 😂
The more you know pic.twitter.com/B5THgJVMou— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 1, 2025
Dude … it's Monday. We're all tired.
(Language Warning)
Bad dog!! 🐕— Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) August 25, 2025
The one with the hose is my favorite! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LIBfBLCQ7g
Riley had us rolling!
Someone said kangaroos are deer that went to prison and I can’t unsee it!!😩😩 pic.twitter.com/15Bd072Jqz— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 27, 2025
Not gonna lie … kangaroos are sort of terrifying.
Amazon proof of delivery: pic.twitter.com/bvzrerrhwl— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) August 26, 2025
LOLOLOL! How many of you have a pup like that?
(Language Warning … there are a lot of these this week. Y'all need your mouths washed out with soap. (Ask your nearest GenXer. It was an acquired taste.))
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/jewYbql5AN— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 27, 2025
The man was just minding his own business. LOL.
September 1, 2025
What kind of dark magic is this? It's not even 7:00 am and we want garlic bread!
August 28, 2025
Recommended
If your kids just went back to school, we're sure you can relate to that one. 😂
Speaking of kids refusing to wake up for school …
When your son knows you can’t resist the song 🎶 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3j5YhLr4hy— Iris Seraphina (@iris_seraphina) August 27, 2025
It sucks when our kids figure us out. 😂
Morning. pic.twitter.com/tD6Yi7AES0— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 28, 2025
Whoa …
Atleast they’re having fun on the job!! 🚛 pic.twitter.com/yiRkFv2VEO— Iris Seraphina (@iris_seraphina) August 28, 2025
If you're stuck at work today, just remember to make the most of it.
August 28, 2025
LOL.
(Language Warning)
It's ok to laugh if it's funny 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/GE2p5vo8nj— 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) August 28, 2025
HAHA! He had that coming.
August 27, 2025
Little-known fact: Robert Reich worked his way through college as an almond milker.
August 29, 2025
That's just messed up. 😂
August 28, 2025
One might say he's hit rock bottom. We'll see ourselves out.
That feeling when your girlfriend from high school finally gets engaged.— Andy Slye (@slye) August 28, 2025
I used to tell myself: Andrew, it’ll be ok. She wasn’t right for you.
I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome buff football player. pic.twitter.com/DEAmy45QHc
He probably dodged a bullet … and a billion dollars.
Almost the most comedic death ever caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/1Juz7wtYl3— Klara (@klara_sjo) August 29, 2025
Bwahaha! We're dying! Imagine the obituary:
'Patrick passed away after a brief battle with a kazoo.' 💀💀💀
Good morning, Patriots! 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/aCFgA3L7IL— 🇺🇸 Fearless Patriot 🇺🇸 (@patriotomar1) August 29, 2025
HA! The response: 'My wife died in a laser accident. What is your problem?????'
Lmao pic.twitter.com/vqoSSna3s5— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 1, 2025
LOL.
(Language Warning)
The passage of time… pic.twitter.com/INBmMhZubY— Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) August 29, 2025
We're not sure that was the infant brain trauma. Those are just dudes being dudes.
August 30, 2025
Dead man walking!
(Language Warning)
And dennnnnnn 😂 pic.twitter.com/kGc4L1HB0e— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) August 30, 2025
Bro just left. 😂😂😂
Me, headed to the movie theatre pic.twitter.com/B8JoXzAG90— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 29, 2025
You gotta do what you gotta do.
August 30, 2025
LOLOLOL. That last peek. Well played, Tasha.
August 31, 2025
Until the day we die. 😂
August 30, 2025
That one's for the nerds. You know who you are.
AI has just increased this phenomenon by 1000% (you heard the Muppets there, didn't you?!).
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/4jg8xEb6he— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) September 1, 2025
LOL! We love that one for some reason.
August 31, 2025
We keep trying to warn you: Do not fall asleep around friends.
This is fake news. As can be clearly seen, he was fired. https://t.co/0olHw7c4GW— Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) August 31, 2025
BOOM. Roasted. 😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pXMaUtmW4k— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) August 31, 2025
LOL. You know you laughed, too.
https://t.co/dwAF6RqjCr pic.twitter.com/tUcFmJxjLS— •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 31, 2025
HAHAHA!
She looks like she plays the lute https://t.co/mhmUfUYH7E— •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 1, 2025
She does! 😂
bro who comes up with these LOL pic.twitter.com/fqCe3ezYxY— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 31, 2025
Some very disturbed people, that's who.
August 31, 2025
One of the joys of having kids is trolling them relentlessly pic.twitter.com/YPZGaNuFIc— Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) August 29, 2025
If you're not doing stuff like this to your kids or grandkids, you're not even trying! 😂
August 31, 2025
Accurate.
This week's throwback comedy is from Peter Cook and Dudley-Moore's 'Frog and Peach' skit. This particular version was filmed in 1989, but the duo began performing the routine as early as 1966.
You have to admit, those Brits are funny sometimes!
I felt this deeply in my soul. 😭 pic.twitter.com/WLMXFQYY2C— Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) August 31, 2025
We guarantee that was a Monday. Off work or not, Monday always tries to drag you down.
That's why we've vowed to keep up the fight against Monday, holiday or not. Will we be back here next week to do battle with Monday again? Does a San Franciscan poop on the sidewalk? (Yes, the answer is 'yes'.)
Until we meme again …
Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member