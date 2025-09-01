Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on September 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Indosup from Pixabay)

Good morning and Happy Labor Day, friends! Yes, Labor Day … the day our government celebrates labor by not working.

Many of you have the day off today, making this Monday one of the least Mondayest of Mondays. To the rest of you who must soldier on, we'll be thinking of you at our cookouts. Okay, probably not, but hey, we can all still start the day together with some laughs, right?

Advertisement

Let's all labor through this Monday by kicking it off with some of the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on the Twitter/X-osphere this week.

Shut up! We almost never get to do this anymore! 😂

Dude … it's Monday. We're all tired.

(Language Warning)

Riley had us rolling!

Not gonna lie … kangaroos are sort of terrifying.

LOLOLOL! How many of you have a pup like that?

(Language Warning … there are a lot of these this week. Y'all need your mouths washed out with soap. (Ask your nearest GenXer. It was an acquired taste.))

The man was just minding his own business. LOL.

What kind of dark magic is this? It's not even 7:00 am and we want garlic bread!

Advertisement

If your kids just went back to school, we're sure you can relate to that one. 😂

Speaking of kids refusing to wake up for school …

It sucks when our kids figure us out. 😂

Whoa …

If you're stuck at work today, just remember to make the most of it.

LOL.

(Language Warning)

HAHA! He had that coming.

Little-known fact: Robert Reich worked his way through college as an almond milker.

That's just messed up. 😂

One might say he's hit rock bottom. We'll see ourselves out.

Advertisement

He probably dodged a bullet … and a billion dollars.

Bwahaha! We're dying! Imagine the obituary:

'Patrick passed away after a brief battle with a kazoo.' 💀💀💀

HA! The response: 'My wife died in a laser accident. What is your problem?????'

LOL.

(Language Warning)

We're not sure that was the infant brain trauma. Those are just dudes being dudes.

Dead man walking!

(Language Warning)

Bro just left. 😂😂😂

You gotta do what you gotta do.

LOLOLOL. That last peek. Well played, Tasha.

Until the day we die. 😂

Advertisement

That one's for the nerds. You know who you are.

AI has just increased this phenomenon by 1000% (you heard the Muppets there, didn't you?!).

LOL! We love that one for some reason.

We keep trying to warn you: Do not fall asleep around friends.

BOOM. Roasted. 😂

LOL. You know you laughed, too.

HAHAHA!

She does! 😂

Some very disturbed people, that's who.

If you're not doing stuff like this to your kids or grandkids, you're not even trying! 😂

Advertisement

Accurate.

This week's throwback comedy is from Peter Cook and Dudley-Moore's 'Frog and Peach' skit. This particular version was filmed in 1989, but the duo began performing the routine as early as 1966.

You have to admit, those Brits are funny sometimes!

We guarantee that was a Monday. Off work or not, Monday always tries to drag you down.

That's why we've vowed to keep up the fight against Monday, holiday or not. Will we be back here next week to do battle with Monday again? Does a San Franciscan poop on the sidewalk? (Yes, the answer is 'yes'.)

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

