Monday Morning Meme Madness

Good morning and Happy Labor Day, friends! Yes, Labor Day … the day our government celebrates labor by not working.

Many of you have the day off today, making this Monday one of the least Mondayest of Mondays. To the rest of you who must soldier on, we'll be thinking of you at our cookouts. Okay, probably not, but hey, we can all still start the day together with some laughs, right?

Let's all labor through this Monday by kicking it off with some of the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on the Twitter/X-osphere this week.

Shut up! We almost never get to do this anymore! 😂

The more you know pic.twitter.com/B5THgJVMou — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 1, 2025

Dude … it's Monday. We're all tired.

(Language Warning)

Bad dog!! 🐕



The one with the hose is my favorite! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LIBfBLCQ7g — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) August 25, 2025

Riley had us rolling!

Someone said kangaroos are deer that went to prison and I can’t unsee it!!😩😩 pic.twitter.com/15Bd072Jqz — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 27, 2025

Not gonna lie … kangaroos are sort of terrifying.

Amazon proof of delivery: pic.twitter.com/bvzrerrhwl — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) August 26, 2025

LOLOLOL! How many of you have a pup like that?

(Language Warning … there are a lot of these this week. Y'all need your mouths washed out with soap. (Ask your nearest GenXer. It was an acquired taste.))

Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/jewYbql5AN — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 27, 2025

The man was just minding his own business. LOL.

What kind of dark magic is this? It's not even 7:00 am and we want garlic bread!

If your kids just went back to school, we're sure you can relate to that one. 😂

Speaking of kids refusing to wake up for school …

When your son knows you can’t resist the song 🎶 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3j5YhLr4hy — Iris Seraphina  (@iris_seraphina) August 27, 2025

It sucks when our kids figure us out. 😂

Whoa …

Atleast they’re having fun on the job!! 🚛 pic.twitter.com/yiRkFv2VEO — Iris Seraphina  (@iris_seraphina) August 28, 2025

If you're stuck at work today, just remember to make the most of it.

LOL.

(Language Warning)

It's ok to laugh if it's funny 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/GE2p5vo8nj — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) August 28, 2025

HAHA! He had that coming.

Little-known fact: Robert Reich worked his way through college as an almond milker.

That's just messed up. 😂

One might say he's hit rock bottom. We'll see ourselves out.

That feeling when your girlfriend from high school finally gets engaged.



I used to tell myself: Andrew, it’ll be ok. She wasn’t right for you.



I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome buff football player. pic.twitter.com/DEAmy45QHc — Andy Slye (@slye) August 28, 2025

He probably dodged a bullet … and a billion dollars.

Almost the most comedic death ever caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/1Juz7wtYl3 — Klara (@klara_sjo) August 29, 2025

Bwahaha! We're dying! Imagine the obituary:

'Patrick passed away after a brief battle with a kazoo.' 💀💀💀

HA! The response: 'My wife died in a laser accident. What is your problem?????'

LOL.

(Language Warning)

We're not sure that was the infant brain trauma. Those are just dudes being dudes.

Dead man walking!

(Language Warning)

Bro just left. 😂😂😂

Me, headed to the movie theatre pic.twitter.com/B8JoXzAG90 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 29, 2025

You gotta do what you gotta do.

LOLOLOL. That last peek. Well played, Tasha.

Until the day we die. 😂

That one's for the nerds. You know who you are.

AI has just increased this phenomenon by 1000% (you heard the Muppets there, didn't you?!).

LOL! We love that one for some reason.

We keep trying to warn you: Do not fall asleep around friends.

This is fake news. As can be clearly seen, he was fired. https://t.co/0olHw7c4GW — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) August 31, 2025

BOOM. Roasted. 😂

LOL. You know you laughed, too.

HAHAHA!

She looks like she plays the lute https://t.co/mhmUfUYH7E — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 1, 2025

She does! 😂

bro who comes up with these LOL pic.twitter.com/fqCe3ezYxY — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 31, 2025

Some very disturbed people, that's who.

One of the joys of having kids is trolling them relentlessly pic.twitter.com/YPZGaNuFIc — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) August 29, 2025

If you're not doing stuff like this to your kids or grandkids, you're not even trying! 😂

Accurate.

This week's throwback comedy is from Peter Cook and Dudley-Moore's 'Frog and Peach' skit. This particular version was filmed in 1989, but the duo began performing the routine as early as 1966.

You have to admit, those Brits are funny sometimes!

I felt this deeply in my soul. 😭 pic.twitter.com/WLMXFQYY2C — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) August 31, 2025

We guarantee that was a Monday. Off work or not, Monday always tries to drag you down.

That's why we've vowed to keep up the fight against Monday, holiday or not. Will we be back here next week to do battle with Monday again? Does a San Franciscan poop on the sidewalk? (Yes, the answer is 'yes'.)

Until we meme again …

