Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's decision time, folks. Monday has arrived. We can be weaklings like Zohran Mamdani trying to open a pickle jar, or we can pursue happiness today with the fervor of Bernie Sanders trying to get that fourth home!
We choose joy! To that end, we're bringing you some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we saw on our Twitter/X timelines this week.
Thank you for your attention to this matter!
August 20, 2025
And nothing ruins Sunday quite like that point in the day when you realize Monday is coming. 😂
He finally said it pic.twitter.com/Vd71VMBTMv— Playteaux (@Playteaux1) August 22, 2025
Don't push it, brother! LOL.
The perfect brand colab doesn't exis... pic.twitter.com/hdGZ5FDqhN— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 17, 2025
Genius! We wish this was real. 😂
This next one probably came after Taco Bell …
“The Guilty Giggles” 🤭 She’s a keeper 😆 pic.twitter.com/HN6eQXkqof— G-PA (@IndianaGPA) August 22, 2025
We're not saying we've ever done this. We're just saying someone deserved overtime pay at a certain Dunkin' Donuts in Delaware.
While we're on the topic of restaurants and brands, the Cracker Barrel nonsense continued this week.
August 22, 2025
They learned nothing.
August 23, 2025
It's about time the liberals brought some diversity to their list of canceled brand icons, instead of just targeting black people and native Americans.
August 22, 2025
LOL. We are so glad she didn't fall out of her coconut tree and land in the Oval Office.
We paid a lot of money for this new logo hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/a3qZRR1jF1— DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) August 22, 2025
It's perfect! 😂
Lol pic.twitter.com/3Tp8yZcqcj— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 21, 2025
Meth pipes are now available for purchase at the Old Country Store.
August 17, 2025
LOLOLOL! That's messed up.
Playing hide and seek.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/UBJkIc6NfV— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 23, 2025
Chip. 😂😂😂
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/o70RZyDmt2— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 19, 2025
The toilet is us, 5 minutes before the first meeting on Monday morning.
(Language Warning)
Being old is starting to sound fun tbh pic.twitter.com/hPsNTOOzOA— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 23, 2025
It's funny because many of us can imagine our parents being exactly like this.
Truth! 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/Qsnmk9wK4g— 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) August 19, 2025
You young folks don't even understand. Your outfit might match your grandma's sofa one day and the curtains at the public library the next day. It was like the entire country was taking fashion advice from Jill Biden. 😂
I literally LOLed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WwSovYedry— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 24, 2025
Bwahaha! That was like a 4.7 difficulty, and the little feller nailed it!
Please don't block me! 🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7oSpe7bxer— 🅺🅴🆁🅸 🙏🇺🇲🌞❤️🌻🥂 (@KeriP33) August 20, 2025
Oh man … we laughed. LOL.
Is this true, men? 😂 pic.twitter.com/J4z0zO5Q1X— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 23, 2025
100%. 😂
August 19, 2025
LOL at 'placed under the rest'.
Yeah, I’m pretty much there too, lil buddy. pic.twitter.com/pV6KpVYKkl— 🍁 Duchess of Augtober 🍂 (@AnnaDsays) August 22, 2025
That squirrel has it better than 75 percent of the population of France.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wy7BW0hUoo— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) August 21, 2025
LOL.
Surely we have something here for the cat people …
Cat: "Oh good MY STUFF"😊 pic.twitter.com/pCG9ePJOJK— We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) August 23, 2025
There it is! 😂
August 23, 2025
Moms are low-key masters of trolling and sarcasm 🙃😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GyLB0SvmOm— Serenitee♡Sam (@samiam5_) August 23, 2025
Ha! Kids do ask some dumb questions. It's like 2.7 seconds after you enter the bathroom and one of your kids is knocking … 'What are you doing?'
'I'm waiting in line for Big Thunder Mountain at Disney World! What do you think I'm doing?!'
August 24, 2025
Yep, that's exactly what we're doing. 😂😂😂
Work smarter, not harder 🏊♂️🏃♀️😂 https://t.co/DeZ8eb05tc pic.twitter.com/br6mtsQF2V— Serenitee♡Sam (@samiam5_) August 23, 2025
Boss dad move.
August 24, 2025
HAHA!
😺 : If I can't see the vet, the vet can't see me! pic.twitter.com/bSZPaNHC7D— We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) August 22, 2025
LOLOLOL!
https://t.co/6GBAeINspa pic.twitter.com/OjDKJ8SGLR— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) August 24, 2025
Hey, they don't want to look very meaty when the full socialism kicks in.
I've been saying this for years pic.twitter.com/nhGLXmL1oF— Klara (@klara_sjo) August 23, 2025
This changes everything we ever thought about gardening! 😂
Yup 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Cw29lJ5ygN— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 24, 2025
You HAVE to use it. Those are the rules.
Speaking of grandmas …
Hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/kNeTrX8ijH— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 22, 2025
We love her! LOL.
August 24, 2025
Hey! There's no time for sleep! We have to have the memes out by 6:00 am!
You want to know another reason we can't sleep?
Morning. pic.twitter.com/T2Cd00eZpf— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 24, 2025
Yep, it's stuff like that. 😂
Don’t poke your best friend’s wife. https://t.co/lA9koV1YS6— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) August 22, 2025
BOOM! Lizzy is bringing in the big guns!
Out of control pic.twitter.com/vKJlPvMeCC— Norcalhoodie (@YIN_and_YANG_oo) August 23, 2025
That dude totally nailed it. 😂
Hero/zero pic.twitter.com/c1TACwzrBI— Mexican_Ghost (@MexicanoGhost) August 22, 2025
LOL.
This week, we're reaching back to this clip of the legendary Leslie Nielsen. The man would do pretty much anything for a laugh, and we loved him for it.
Legend gone but not forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tPNDYAOxTr— Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) August 23, 2025
Surely, modern 'comedians' could learn a thing or two from Mr. Nielsen (and don't call them Shirley).
August 21, 2025
Why are we laughing so much at that one? 😂
Hopefully, your week goes better than Brachiosaurus's.
That's it for us, folks! Get out there and boldly push your way through Monday, whatever your Monday looks like, and we'll meet you back here next week for another dose of joy!
Until we meme again …
