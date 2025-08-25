Erasing Crime: Zohran Mamdani to Reportedly End Misdemeanor Charges in NYC If Elected...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on August 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's decision time, folks. Monday has arrived. We can be weaklings like Zohran Mamdani trying to open a pickle jar, or we can pursue happiness today with the fervor of Bernie Sanders trying to get that fourth home!

We choose joy! To that end, we're bringing you some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we saw on our Twitter/X timelines this week.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

And nothing ruins Sunday quite like that point in the day when you realize Monday is coming. 😂

Don't push it, brother! LOL.

Genius! We wish this was real. 😂

This next one probably came after Taco Bell …

We're not saying we've ever done this. We're just saying someone deserved overtime pay at a certain Dunkin' Donuts in Delaware.

While we're on the topic of restaurants and brands, the Cracker Barrel nonsense continued this week.

They learned nothing.

It's about time the liberals brought some diversity to their list of canceled brand icons, instead of just targeting black people and native Americans.

Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future
Eric V.
LOL. We are so glad she didn't fall out of her coconut tree and land in the Oval Office.

It's perfect! 😂

Meth pipes are now available for purchase at the Old Country Store.

LOLOLOL! That's messed up.

Chip. 😂😂😂

The toilet is us, 5 minutes before the first meeting on Monday morning.

(Language Warning)

It's funny because many of us can imagine our parents being exactly like this.

You young folks don't even understand. Your outfit might match your grandma's sofa one day and the curtains at the public library the next day. It was like the entire country was taking fashion advice from Jill Biden. 😂

Bwahaha! That was like a 4.7 difficulty, and the little feller nailed it!

Oh man … we laughed. LOL.

100%. 😂

LOL at 'placed under the rest'.

That squirrel has it better than 75 percent of the population of France.

LOL.

Surely we have something here for the cat people …

There it is! 😂

Ha! Kids do ask some dumb questions. It's like 2.7 seconds after you enter the bathroom and one of your kids is knocking … 'What are you doing?'

'I'm waiting in line for Big Thunder Mountain at Disney World! What do you think I'm doing?!'

Yep, that's exactly what we're doing. 😂😂😂

Boss dad move.

HAHA!

LOLOLOL!

Hey, they don't want to look very meaty when the full socialism kicks in.

This changes everything we ever thought about gardening! 😂

You HAVE to use it. Those are the rules.

Speaking of grandmas …

We love her! LOL.

Hey! There's no time for sleep! We have to have the memes out by 6:00 am!

You want to know another reason we can't sleep?

Yep, it's stuff like that. 😂

BOOM! Lizzy is bringing in the big guns!

That dude totally nailed it. 😂

LOL.

This week, we're reaching back to this clip of the legendary Leslie Nielsen. The man would do pretty much anything for a laugh, and we loved him for it.

Surely, modern 'comedians' could learn a thing or two from Mr. Nielsen (and don't call them Shirley).

Why are we laughing so much at that one? 😂

Hopefully, your week goes better than Brachiosaurus's.

That's it for us, folks! Get out there and boldly push your way through Monday, whatever your Monday looks like, and we'll meet you back here next week for another dose of joy!

Until we meme again …

