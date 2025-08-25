Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's decision time, folks. Monday has arrived. We can be weaklings like Zohran Mamdani trying to open a pickle jar, or we can pursue happiness today with the fervor of Bernie Sanders trying to get that fourth home!

Advertisement

We choose joy! To that end, we're bringing you some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we saw on our Twitter/X timelines this week.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

And nothing ruins Sunday quite like that point in the day when you realize Monday is coming. 😂

He finally said it pic.twitter.com/Vd71VMBTMv — Playteaux (@Playteaux1) August 22, 2025

Don't push it, brother! LOL.

The perfect brand colab doesn't exis... pic.twitter.com/hdGZ5FDqhN — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 17, 2025

Genius! We wish this was real. 😂

This next one probably came after Taco Bell …

We're not saying we've ever done this. We're just saying someone deserved overtime pay at a certain Dunkin' Donuts in Delaware.

While we're on the topic of restaurants and brands, the Cracker Barrel nonsense continued this week.

They learned nothing.

It's about time the liberals brought some diversity to their list of canceled brand icons, instead of just targeting black people and native Americans.

LOL. We are so glad she didn't fall out of her coconut tree and land in the Oval Office.

We paid a lot of money for this new logo hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/a3qZRR1jF1 — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) August 22, 2025

It's perfect! 😂

Meth pipes are now available for purchase at the Old Country Store.

LOLOLOL! That's messed up.

Chip. 😂😂😂

The toilet is us, 5 minutes before the first meeting on Monday morning.

(Language Warning)

Being old is starting to sound fun tbh pic.twitter.com/hPsNTOOzOA — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 23, 2025

It's funny because many of us can imagine our parents being exactly like this.

You young folks don't even understand. Your outfit might match your grandma's sofa one day and the curtains at the public library the next day. It was like the entire country was taking fashion advice from Jill Biden. 😂

I literally LOLed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WwSovYedry — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

Bwahaha! That was like a 4.7 difficulty, and the little feller nailed it!

Oh man … we laughed. LOL.

100%. 😂

LOL at 'placed under the rest'.

Yeah, I’m pretty much there too, lil buddy. pic.twitter.com/pV6KpVYKkl — 🍁 Duchess of Augtober 🍂 (@AnnaDsays) August 22, 2025

That squirrel has it better than 75 percent of the population of France.

LOL.

Surely we have something here for the cat people …

Cat: "Oh good MY STUFF"😊 pic.twitter.com/pCG9ePJOJK — We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) August 23, 2025

There it is! 😂

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Moms are low-key masters of trolling and sarcasm 🙃😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GyLB0SvmOm — Serenitee♡Sam (@samiam5_) August 23, 2025

Ha! Kids do ask some dumb questions. It's like 2.7 seconds after you enter the bathroom and one of your kids is knocking … 'What are you doing?'

'I'm waiting in line for Big Thunder Mountain at Disney World! What do you think I'm doing?!'

Advertisement

Yep, that's exactly what we're doing. 😂😂😂

Boss dad move.

HAHA!

😺 : If I can't see the vet, the vet can't see me! pic.twitter.com/bSZPaNHC7D — We don't deserve cats 😺 (@catsareblessing) August 22, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Hey, they don't want to look very meaty when the full socialism kicks in.

I've been saying this for years pic.twitter.com/nhGLXmL1oF — Klara (@klara_sjo) August 23, 2025

This changes everything we ever thought about gardening! 😂

You HAVE to use it. Those are the rules.

Speaking of grandmas …

We love her! LOL.

Hey! There's no time for sleep! We have to have the memes out by 6:00 am!

You want to know another reason we can't sleep?

Yep, it's stuff like that. 😂

Advertisement

Don’t poke your best friend’s wife. https://t.co/lA9koV1YS6 — Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) August 22, 2025

BOOM! Lizzy is bringing in the big guns!

That dude totally nailed it. 😂

LOL.

This week, we're reaching back to this clip of the legendary Leslie Nielsen. The man would do pretty much anything for a laugh, and we loved him for it.

Legend gone but not forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tPNDYAOxTr — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) August 23, 2025

Surely, modern 'comedians' could learn a thing or two from Mr. Nielsen (and don't call them Shirley).

Why are we laughing so much at that one? 😂

Hopefully, your week goes better than Brachiosaurus's.

That's it for us, folks! Get out there and boldly push your way through Monday, whatever your Monday looks like, and we'll meet you back here next week for another dose of joy!

Until we meme again …