Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on August 18, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We've made it to another Monday, friends. It's gonna be rough, it's gonna be challenging, and it's gonna be long, but we're going to tackle this together.

The best way to show Monday who's the boss is to get it started with a healthy dose of laughs. We've collected some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week.

Let's get the day started right!

This you? Yep, some of us look like this every Monday.

What if all the things we have to do at work were really fun?

Yeah, nope. 😂

Hey, at least we're not the only ones!

Ok, we were getting nervous for a minute. LOL.

LOLOLOL! We love it!

HAHA! We did not need to see that.

LOL. That's good.

She sounds wonderful! 😂

Ok, we laughed.

HA! That just doesn't quite roll off the tongue. How about Blacker Barrel?

Nice. 😂😂😂

There were a lot of dad jokes this week … just warning you.

Dad jokes … mixed in with dark comedy. It's a weird combination, we know.

Heck, we can even combine them …

Yep, that definitely changed the meaning of the sentence. 😂

Hey! We work out there, too!

This. 100 percent, this.

Reagan knew how to deliver a joke. 😂

LOL.

We were way too amused by that one. 😂

Yes, this week saw the rise of the assault sub.

It also brought us some funny memes from the Trump meeting with Putin.

BOOM. 😂

You gotta do what you gotta do!

LOLOLOL!

'Please, Lord, give me a different sign.' 😂

When the tape gave out … LOL.

Well played, sir. Well played.

Dead man walking! 😂

Speaking of elderly couples …

Bwahaha! Ok, last one …

'He'd still be alive if the ice cream truck hadn't come along.'

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

That literally looks like an ad you'd see online.

LOL! That's messed up.

Sad, but true.

Why, yes. Yes, we did! 😂

LOL. Y'all are messed up for laughing at that one.

True story.

HA! Good kitty.

For our throwback comedy clip this week, we're going with this gem from All in the Family.

The show was clearly driven by the antics of the Archie Bunker character, but sometimes we forget just how funny Jean Stapleton was in her portrayal of Archie's wife, Edith.

Here's hoping you find some motivation to get you through this Monday. We believe in you.

And, hey, if you totally blow it, we guarantee you'll get another shot in the ring with Monday next week. We'll be here, cheering you on and trying to lighten the mood. See you then!

Until we meme again …

