Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness! Hopefully, you're spending this day with family and friends, celebrating the blessings of liberty secured for us by those who gave all in service to our nation.

You could, of course, be dragging yourself into work. If so, we feel for you. We really do. Regardless of whether you need that morning meme injection to power you through a Monday workday or just want to get your holiday started off with a boost, we're here to help!

Let's go!

Just a little friendly advice for y'all as we head into a new week.

I lost it when they started laughing 🤣🤣🤣



🎥: boofaf on TT. pic.twitter.com/ieP0lUdWeV — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) May 22, 2025

LOLOLOL! Now that's funny.

Important distinction pic.twitter.com/wtFZHKATyr — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 25, 2025

We don't see the problem here.

BREAKING: Captain of the Mexican ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge revealed. pic.twitter.com/mqQYfMnRE0 — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) May 19, 2025

That explains everything! 😂

I canceled my HBO subscription because of this pic.twitter.com/t7UcFF7x7q — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) May 21, 2025

We can feel an eye twitch coming on. LOL.

Can confirm.

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/evgLI61epP — Nicole Pinkston 🇺🇸 Iconic Marriage Coach (@MRSpinkston85) May 20, 2025

HA! There's your sign.

LOL!

Poor pup! 😂

pic.twitter.com/SNKWgSx1pL — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 24, 2025

They worked extra hard for that pun.

That's messed up. LOL.

Pedro, from Napoleon Dynamite, shares the funniest scene from filming the movie pic.twitter.com/5S2bA2HcBb — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) May 25, 2025

It's so much better knowing that was an authentic steak slap.

pic.twitter.com/tUdOgnGMKY — Jess With the Double X (@LadyJessMacBeth) May 23, 2025

This is exactly what we see, ladies. 😂

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We might have to start doing this … after we've updated our will.

Good morning everyone and Happy Friday! 😂 pic.twitter.com/wcM6NFqjtD — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) May 23, 2025

'Blinded by the light.'

'Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.'

Every man has to face problem.pic.twitter.com/LeVEGNmcQp — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 26, 2025

Standing to relieve oneself is a blessing and a curse. 😂

Bwahaha! Perfect.

Some humor to get started back up again!!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/08iiqAEZuQ — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) May 23, 2025

We're right there with him. 😂

Back in black. I hit the sack. I've lived too long … got pills for my back.

When Dems drop $20 million to study straight white men.

pic.twitter.com/n3LTJX77Qr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2025

Yes, Democrats are at it again. Following the colossal failure of making Tim Walz their face of masculinity, they're once again trying to understand men (but still don't know what a woman is).

The people of Twitter/X did not disappoint.

Liberal scientists studying me and other straight men in order to understand what makes us tick: https://t.co/m5iQRAcyAW pic.twitter.com/8feNtYEG11 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 25, 2025

LOL.

Winner! 😂😂😂

that victory laugh 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/BnuBVt9gYp — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) May 23, 2025

We're glad other kids are door tyrants with their siblings and not just ours.

Nice W for the little man. 😂

We love Mary.

He's probably gonna pay for that one, but it was totally worth it. 😂

We are way too amused by that one. LOL.

orange cat activity pic.twitter.com/SDu8u55bx0 — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) May 25, 2025

Seriously … what is wrong with orange cat? 😂

LOLOLOL! That one got us.

Bernie: 'Millionaires need to pay their fair share!'

(Bernie becomes a millionaire.)

Bernie: 'Billionaires need to pay their fair share!'

Exactly!

This has to be one of the worst curses you could put on somebody. 😂

We see what you did there.

You know it's true, moms.

Good morning, X. Enjoy your Sunday ☀️🇺🇸🙏 lol. I'm going to go get some coffee 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6Uq4yAM3d7 — point*row*farms (@Pointrowfarms) May 25, 2025

That's definitely a Monday.

Dad joke for the win!

Speaking of dad jokes …

The worst pub I've ever been in was called



The Fiddle. It was a vile inn. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 25, 2025

HAHA!

For our throwback comedy selection this week, we're going with none other than Rowan Atkinson - the hilarious Mr. Bean.

His style of comedy may not be for everyone, but he's definitely one of the very best at it.

LOLOLOL!

That's it for us this week, friends! Enjoy the rest of your long weekend … or survive what's left of your first day back to work.

Either way, we look forward to seeing you again next week!

Until we meme again …