Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness! Hopefully, you're spending this day with family and friends, celebrating the blessings of liberty secured for us by those who gave all in service to our nation.
You could, of course, be dragging yourself into work. If so, we feel for you. We really do. Regardless of whether you need that morning meme injection to power you through a Monday workday or just want to get your holiday started off with a boost, we're here to help!
Let's go!
Good morning all!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) May 25, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/dqoOJIqaDa
Just a little friendly advice for y'all as we head into a new week.
I lost it when they started laughing 🤣🤣🤣— Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) May 22, 2025
🎥: boofaf on TT. pic.twitter.com/ieP0lUdWeV
LOLOLOL! Now that's funny.
Important distinction pic.twitter.com/wtFZHKATyr— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) May 25, 2025
We don't see the problem here.
BREAKING: Captain of the Mexican ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge revealed. pic.twitter.com/mqQYfMnRE0— LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) May 19, 2025
That explains everything! 😂
I canceled my HBO subscription because of this pic.twitter.com/t7UcFF7x7q— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) May 21, 2025
We can feel an eye twitch coming on. LOL.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/EAeKcPsmlx— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 20, 2025
Can confirm.
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/evgLI61epP— Nicole Pinkston 🇺🇸 Iconic Marriage Coach (@MRSpinkston85) May 20, 2025
Recommended
HA! There's your sign.
May 24, 2025
LOL!
This dog knows!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v9iUEy2wef— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 24, 2025
Poor pup! 😂
May 24, 2025
They worked extra hard for that pun.
May 26, 2025
That's messed up. LOL.
Pedro, from Napoleon Dynamite, shares the funniest scene from filming the movie pic.twitter.com/5S2bA2HcBb— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) May 25, 2025
It's so much better knowing that was an authentic steak slap.
May 23, 2025
This is exactly what we see, ladies. 😂
May 25, 2025
Every guy will understand pic.twitter.com/HuyMJSxHxM— Mens_Corner__ (@Mens_Corner__) May 23, 2025
We might have to start doing this … after we've updated our will.
Good morning everyone and Happy Friday! 😂 pic.twitter.com/wcM6NFqjtD— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) May 23, 2025
'Blinded by the light.'
'Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.'
Every man has to face problem.pic.twitter.com/LeVEGNmcQp— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 26, 2025
Standing to relieve oneself is a blessing and a curse. 😂
This is him today. Feel old yet? https://t.co/JK3LcO0QFA pic.twitter.com/6VHBkpnie7— G (@stevensongs) May 24, 2025
Bwahaha! Perfect.
Some humor to get started back up again!!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/08iiqAEZuQ— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) May 23, 2025
We're right there with him. 😂
Back in black.
I hit the sack.
I've lived too long … got pills for my back.
When Dems drop $20 million to study straight white men.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2025
pic.twitter.com/n3LTJX77Qr
Yes, Democrats are at it again. Following the colossal failure of making Tim Walz their face of masculinity, they're once again trying to understand men (but still don't know what a woman is).
The people of Twitter/X did not disappoint.
Liberal scientists studying me and other straight men in order to understand what makes us tick: https://t.co/m5iQRAcyAW pic.twitter.com/8feNtYEG11— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 25, 2025
LOL.
https://t.co/fODxFsu7az pic.twitter.com/QFbUdx5ovk— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 25, 2025
Winner! 😂😂😂
that victory laugh 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/BnuBVt9gYp— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) May 23, 2025
We're glad other kids are door tyrants with their siblings and not just ours.
Nice W for the little man. 😂
May 22, 2025
We love Mary.
This is hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ecQe3FDYsy— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) May 25, 2025
He's probably gonna pay for that one, but it was totally worth it. 😂
🙃 Happy Saturday pic.twitter.com/SaZ3VcRKrM— autocorrect2.0 (@autocorrect2_0) May 24, 2025
We are way too amused by that one. LOL.
orange cat activity pic.twitter.com/SDu8u55bx0— Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) May 25, 2025
Seriously … what is wrong with orange cat? 😂
May 24, 2025
LOLOLOL! That one got us.
May 25, 2025
Bernie: 'Millionaires need to pay their fair share!'
(Bernie becomes a millionaire.)
Bernie: 'Billionaires need to pay their fair share!'
May 25, 2025
Exactly!
May 26, 2025
This has to be one of the worst curses you could put on somebody. 😂
May 26, 2025
We see what you did there.
May 26, 2025
You know it's true, moms.
Good morning, X. Enjoy your Sunday ☀️🇺🇸🙏 lol. I'm going to go get some coffee 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6Uq4yAM3d7— point*row*farms (@Pointrowfarms) May 25, 2025
That's definitely a Monday.
May 26, 2025
Dad joke for the win!
Speaking of dad jokes …
The worst pub I've ever been in was called— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 25, 2025
The Fiddle. It was a vile inn.
HAHA!
For our throwback comedy selection this week, we're going with none other than Rowan Atkinson - the hilarious Mr. Bean.
Mr. Bean 90s 😂 pic.twitter.com/eMLQf7ejbV— The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 25, 2025
His style of comedy may not be for everyone, but he's definitely one of the very best at it.
May 25, 2025
LOLOLOL!
That's it for us this week, friends! Enjoy the rest of your long weekend … or survive what's left of your first day back to work.
Either way, we look forward to seeing you again next week!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member