Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 26, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness! Hopefully, you're spending this day with family and friends, celebrating the blessings of liberty secured for us by those who gave all in service to our nation.

You could, of course, be dragging yourself into work. If so, we feel for you. We really do. Regardless of whether you need that morning meme injection to power you through a Monday workday or just want to get your holiday started off with a boost, we're here to help!

Let's go!

Just a little friendly advice for y'all as we head into a new week.

LOLOLOL! Now that's funny.

We don't see the problem here.

That explains everything! 😂

We can feel an eye twitch coming on. LOL.

Can confirm.

HA! There's your sign.

LOL!

Poor pup! 😂

They worked extra hard for that pun.

That's messed up. LOL.

It's so much better knowing that was an authentic steak slap.

This is exactly what we see, ladies. 😂

We might have to start doing this … after we've updated our will.

'Blinded by the light.'
'Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.'

Standing to relieve oneself is a blessing and a curse. 😂

Bwahaha! Perfect.

We're right there with him. 😂

Back in black.

I hit the sack.

I've lived too long … got pills for my back.

Yes, Democrats are at it again. Following the colossal failure of making Tim Walz their face of masculinity, they're once again trying to understand men (but still don't know what a woman is).

The people of Twitter/X did not disappoint.

LOL.

Winner! 😂😂😂

We're glad other kids are door tyrants with their siblings and not just ours.

Nice W for the little man. 😂

We love Mary.

He's probably gonna pay for that one, but it was totally worth it. 😂

We are way too amused by that one. LOL.

Seriously … what is wrong with orange cat? 😂

LOLOLOL! That one got us.

Bernie: 'Millionaires need to pay their fair share!'

(Bernie becomes a millionaire.)

Bernie: 'Billionaires need to pay their fair share!'

Exactly!

This has to be one of the worst curses you could put on somebody. 😂

We see what you did there.

You know it's true, moms.

That's definitely a Monday.

Dad joke for the win!

Speaking of dad jokes …

HAHA!

For our throwback comedy selection this week, we're going with none other than Rowan Atkinson - the hilarious Mr. Bean.

His style of comedy may not be for everyone, but he's definitely one of the very best at it.

LOLOLOL!

That's it for us this week, friends! Enjoy the rest of your long weekend … or survive what's left of your first day back to work.

Either way, we look forward to seeing you again next week!

Until we meme again …

