Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist Judges

The Save Our Democracy™ crowd on the Left is pulling out all the stops to subvert the will of the People, using district court judges to try to stop President Trump's national agenda.

Democrats only pretend to care about "democracy" right up until they lose an election. At that point, they're perfectly fine with one man or woman overriding the agenda voted for by Americans.

We can't let them get away with it.

These rogue judges don’t have the authority under the Constitution to knee-cap President Trump's agenda the way they are



Local district court judges can't bind a whole nation



We need to say NO to nationwide injunctions by district courts pic.twitter.com/DLl5QedFNU — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 25, 2025

Yet, that's exactly what they're doing.

Look at these statistics on national injunctions imposed by District Court judges from a recent Harvard Law Review article. 67% of all injunctions this century came against President Trump in his first term and 92% were imposed by Democrat-appointed judges. HT @bhweingarten… pic.twitter.com/X8ytux5g4i — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) March 19, 2025

Do you need any more proof that Democrats have weaponized our court system against President Trump and his agenda?

Not long ago, Democrats controlled the media narrative, making it hard to sound the alarm on such actions.

Not anymore.

Trump is fighting back.

BREAKING 🚨 Trump just exposed Activist Judge James Boasberg with Kamala Harris’s husband 🤯



TRUMP: “SUCH A CONFLICT OF INTEREST”



Mainstream Media will never show you this pic.twitter.com/igyRCCAHOO — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 22, 2025

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Trump Administration tells Judge in Alien Enemies Act case it will provide him no more information re the flights etc. and is exercising the State's Secret doctrine. 1/ pic.twitter.com/7nTB4ew2IY — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 24, 2025

This is what we voted for.

We're fighting back to keep President Trump's agenda on track as well. New media and platforms like X have empowered conservative voices. Twitchy and all our Townhall Media sites are engaged in the fight daily to inform our readers of the Left's latest tactics.

Sites like Townhall and RedState are doing the necessary hard reporting, while we here at Twitchy use a different strategy: Humor. We firmly believe in the power of funny and engaging content to get the word out to our readers about the absurd things leftists are currently doing in the country.

Nonsense like this:

🚨 #BREAKING: A federal judge is FORCING Texas A&M University to host a drag show on their campus, even after the board attempted to block it in accordance with a Trump Order



WTF?



Now federal judges are pushing degenerate gender ideology to STUDENTS on campus?



THIS HAS TO END. pic.twitter.com/XQZ1S7jQ1D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2025

Radical activist judges are out of control, and the American people need to know about it.

We combine the ridiculous actions of Democrats and leftists with funny and insightful responses from all of you and just a touch of our own humor to create stories people want to share.

Today I’m filing a bill to make it impossible for a single federal judge, acting alone, to issue an injunction with nationwide applicability against President Trump and the Executive Branch — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 24, 2025

The time to fight is now. Let's go!