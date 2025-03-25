WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW...
Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist Judges

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 1:30 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Save Our Democracy™ crowd on the Left is pulling out all the stops to subvert the will of the People, using district court judges to try to stop President Trump's national agenda.

Democrats only pretend to care about "democracy" right up until they lose an election. At that point, they're perfectly fine with one man or woman overriding the agenda voted for by Americans.

We can't let them get away with it.

Yet, that's exactly what they're doing.

Do you need any more proof that Democrats have weaponized our court system against President Trump and his agenda?

Not long ago, Democrats controlled the media narrative, making it hard to sound the alarm on such actions.

Not anymore.

Trump is fighting back.

This is what we voted for.

We're fighting back to keep President Trump's agenda on track as well. New media and platforms like X have empowered conservative voices. Twitchy and all our Townhall Media sites are engaged in the fight daily to inform our readers of the Left's latest tactics.

Sites like Townhall and RedState are doing the necessary hard reporting, while we here at Twitchy use a different strategy: Humor. We firmly believe in the power of funny and engaging content to get the word out to our readers about the absurd things leftists are currently doing in the country.

Nonsense like this:

Radical activist judges are out of control, and the American people need to know about it.

We combine the ridiculous actions of Democrats and leftists with funny and insightful responses from all of you and just a touch of our own humor to create stories people want to share.

