Iconic Trump 'Fight' Photographer Received an Award … The Comments Won't Surprise You

AP photographer, Evan Vucci, the man who photographed the now iconic photo of President Trump as he rose from the stage following an assassination attempt on his life, has won the Political Photo of the Year from the White House News Photographers Association (WHNPA).

Congratulations to @evanvucci of the @ap, winner of the Political Photo of the Year from the @whnpa pic.twitter.com/P2pkJPgU2E — WHCA (@whca) March 10, 2025

As you might have already guessed, the comments range from congratulatory to full-bore left-wing lunacy.

Well deserved!! It's iconic now! — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) March 11, 2025

That's the obvious response. This photo will outlive us all in the history books.

Next, we have the Trump assassination truthers …

STAGED — Trump is a pedophile ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) March 10, 2025

Clearly, a perfectly rational person is behind that account. Hoo boy!

It's such a great picture, showing clearly that Trump knew he was in no danger whatsoever that day. — Little Miss Factface (@GrammomCookie) March 11, 2025

These ones are really setting off the wacko sensors.

Taking pictures of staged events wins awards? How do we know @evanvucci wasn’t in on the staging plans to get the pic? It’s one giant conspiracy and they’re all dirty. — Marshall Keats (@MarshallKeats) March 11, 2025

We warned you … nuttier than squirrel poop.

Soooo close 🤏🏼 — Z (@starcomedsirrah) March 11, 2025

This 'proud Harris Democrat' continues to wish Trump had been killed.

Never forget an innocent bystander died for this photo opp and Trump was barely bleeding. https://t.co/MtSOtlEpJU — Libby Spencer (@libbyspencer) March 10, 2025

Libby's elevator doesn't go all the way to the top if you know what we mean.

They're not well.

Others used the opportunity to make fun of the weirdos.

Just more proof it was staged. How was a photographer right there to get this pic? https://t.co/EOQv8DppOT — Magills (@magills_) March 11, 2025

Perhaps we'll never know how a photographer could be right there, taking photos of a former president, at a campaign event. It's virtually unheard of.

Trump going to unban AP over this. https://t.co/vR1h7YP3Nk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2025

LOL! Now that would be funny.

You'd think people would at least be able to agree that a photographer captured an amazing piece of history, but no.

This is why we can't have nice things.