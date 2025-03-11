Iconic Trump 'Fight' Photographer Received an Award … The Comments Won't Surprise You

Oh Honey, NO: Pramila Jayapal SCHOOLED for Whining About Terror-Supporting Student's 1st A...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:30 AM on March 11, 2025
meme

AP photographer, Evan Vucci, the man who photographed the now iconic photo of President Trump as he rose from the stage following an assassination attempt on his life, has won the Political Photo of the Year from the White House News Photographers Association (WHNPA).

As you might have already guessed, the comments range from congratulatory to full-bore left-wing lunacy.

That's the obvious response. This photo will outlive us all in the history books.

Next, we have the Trump assassination truthers …

Clearly, a perfectly rational person is behind that account. Hoo boy!

These ones are really setting off the wacko sensors.

We warned you … nuttier than squirrel poop.

This 'proud Harris Democrat' continues to wish Trump had been killed.

Libby's elevator doesn't go all the way to the top if you know what we mean.

They're not well.

Others used the opportunity to make fun of the weirdos.

Perhaps we'll never know how a photographer could be right there, taking photos of a former president, at a campaign event. It's virtually unheard of.

LOL! Now that would be funny.

You'd think people would at least be able to agree that a photographer captured an amazing piece of history, but no.

This is why we can't have nice things.

