Monday Morning Meme Madness

Good morning, fellow Monday sufferers! The dreaded first day of the work week is here once again.

Let's fight through weekend withdrawal together with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips to cross our timelines this week!

Yeah, yeah, yeah … we know.

Monday is the day when you're not yet at peak performance for the week. Sort of like …

'When I get high, almost peed'. LOL!

HA! We wish.

(Language Warning)

Scare the heck out of them pic.twitter.com/lea0u9Gc79 — Rodin=American citizen. (@PaintingRodin) February 23, 2025

That one dude beaned her with the groceries. 😂

LOLOLOL! We laughed way too hard at that one.

Highly recommended battle stance for Couples pic.twitter.com/mt6GxmUoRo — De Christian Life (@DeChristianLife) February 24, 2025

Larry Bird in 1956. 😂

Otherwise known as 'Feeling the Bern'.

HAHA! Nice.

I like how they're less focused on the game but more on this child 😂 pic.twitter.com/znOc00iWUI — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 24, 2025

Classic!

We know you laughed at that one.

I’m Crying 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/3w8Vfrqjc5 — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) February 24, 2025

LOL! Who thinks these things up? 😂

We don't see the problem here.

(Language Warning)

The mom is a real one.pic.twitter.com/n9GYQKZsEx — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) February 25, 2025

Mom didn't hesitate. She even had a plate of food there. 😂

Oh, no, Penguin! You're killing us! 💀💀💀

The answers just kept on getting better and better 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdXKZWy6hJ — The Driven Man (@The_DrivenMan) February 25, 2025

This is what happens when you put a bunch of men together. LOL.

Guys … we may have had a … umm … small laugh at that one.

My household when we play Uno. Family game night champ pic.twitter.com/cyQKzWjV7Q — memesthatmiss (@memesthatmiss) March 1, 2025

Well done!

We all know that guy.

GM!



I've been putting these on cars all morning... pic.twitter.com/Mi3P2yU08O — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) February 25, 2025

That is just wrong! 😂

(Language Warning)

When people outside the

US try and tell me about

our politics...🤣 pic.twitter.com/dLefda4LAe — 🇺🇸𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇🇺🇸 (@pr0ud_americans) February 28, 2025

Ha! Sorry California friends!

He totally nailed it! What a talent!

I love the internet pic.twitter.com/sRL8HaGnD0 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 1, 2025

You can tell who played kickball or dodgeball in the 80's or 90's and who didn't. 😂

LOL.

… especially on Monday.

Definitely untrained. 😂

100%. Let us know in the comments if you experienced this growing up.

Bwahaha!

Wow, that's a dark one. 😂😂😂

HAHAHA! Get yourselves one who can make apple butter, fellas!

That's impressive. 😂

Y'all had some strong dad joke game this week.

Poor kids! Yes, we laughed at them. 😂

This is how it's done.

BOOM!

We hope we give you at least 2 minutes of laughs!

OMG the Oscars are tonight and I forgot to watch any of the movies — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 2, 2025

Same, bro. We'll definitely make fun of them, but Hollywood just doesn't produce much value these days.

Twitter/X users, on the other hand …

LOL!

This might be the best SNL skit in the last 20 years pic.twitter.com/EjZyEUi5OQ — The Degenerate (@TheDegenWeekly) March 2, 2025

Okay, that's pretty darn good for Saturday Night Live. 😂

This won't end well. 😂

For our comedy blast from the past this week, check out Drew Carey's debut with Johnny Carson.

Drew's a funny man. We absolutely loved Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Here's to hoping your Monday fares better than a GenXer's Social Security Card!

That's gonna do it for us this week. As always, we'll be back when the next evil Monday rears its ugly head for more laughs with all our Twitchy friends!

Until we meme again …