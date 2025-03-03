Monday Morning Meme Madness

Good morning, fellow Monday sufferers! The dreaded first day of the work week is here once again.
Let's fight through weekend withdrawal together with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips to cross our timelines this week!
“Monday again tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/TsG1LMp65y— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 2, 2025
Yeah, yeah, yeah … we know.
Monday is the day when you're not yet at peak performance for the week. Sort of like …
February 25, 2025
'When I get high, almost peed'. LOL!
Good morning all!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 2, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/JEayHibKLH
HA! We wish.
(Language Warning)
Scare the heck out of them pic.twitter.com/lea0u9Gc79— Rodin=American citizen. (@PaintingRodin) February 23, 2025
That one dude beaned her with the groceries. 😂
February 24, 2025
LOLOLOL! We laughed way too hard at that one.
Highly recommended battle stance for Couples pic.twitter.com/mt6GxmUoRo— De Christian Life (@DeChristianLife) February 24, 2025
Larry Bird in 1956. 😂
March 2, 2025
Otherwise known as 'Feeling the Bern'.
gm! pic.twitter.com/vr7GZVILQg— 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 24, 2025
HAHA! Nice.
I like how they're less focused on the game but more on this child 😂 pic.twitter.com/znOc00iWUI— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 24, 2025
Classic!
February 24, 2025
We know you laughed at that one.
I’m Crying 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/3w8Vfrqjc5— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) February 24, 2025
LOL! Who thinks these things up? 😂
February 24, 2025
Recommended
We don't see the problem here.
(Language Warning)
The mom is a real one.pic.twitter.com/n9GYQKZsEx— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) February 25, 2025
Mom didn't hesitate. She even had a plate of food there. 😂
Good morning, X. 😁 pic.twitter.com/NaaqIT69Xt— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) February 25, 2025
Oh, no, Penguin! You're killing us! 💀💀💀
The answers just kept on getting better and better 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdXKZWy6hJ— The Driven Man (@The_DrivenMan) February 25, 2025
This is what happens when you put a bunch of men together. LOL.
February 24, 2025
Guys … we may have had a … umm … small laugh at that one.
My household when we play Uno. Family game night champ pic.twitter.com/cyQKzWjV7Q— memesthatmiss (@memesthatmiss) March 1, 2025
Well done!
March 2, 2025
We all know that guy.
GM!— ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) February 25, 2025
I've been putting these on cars all morning... pic.twitter.com/Mi3P2yU08O
That is just wrong! 😂
(Language Warning)
When people outside the— 🇺🇸𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇🇺🇸 (@pr0ud_americans) February 28, 2025
US try and tell me about
our politics...🤣 pic.twitter.com/dLefda4LAe
Ha! Sorry California friends!
True, I guess… pic.twitter.com/wyCdYYrKhB— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) February 25, 2025
He totally nailed it! What a talent!
I love the internet pic.twitter.com/sRL8HaGnD0— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 1, 2025
You can tell who played kickball or dodgeball in the 80's or 90's and who didn't. 😂
Morning. pic.twitter.com/uptMiwWjsq— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 2, 2025
LOL.
February 23, 2025
… especially on Monday.
I’m cackling🤣 pic.twitter.com/aAlj1bEJA0— Kristin (@KiKi1185) March 2, 2025
Definitely untrained. 😂
March 2, 2025
100%. Let us know in the comments if you experienced this growing up.
Hilarious!!! 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/EmANMB6m8O— 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) March 2, 2025
Bwahaha!
March 3, 2025
Wow, that's a dark one. 😂😂😂
March 1, 2025
HAHAHA! Get yourselves one who can make apple butter, fellas!
Dude… pic.twitter.com/BWndfpOzC7— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 3, 2025
That's impressive. 😂
March 2, 2025
Y'all had some strong dad joke game this week.
March 2, 2025
Poor kids! Yes, we laughed at them. 😂
Every time. pic.twitter.com/tQfp7Am4xj— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 2, 2025
This is how it's done.
March 1, 2025
BOOM!
Good morning everyone— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 26, 2025
😏😂 pic.twitter.com/pOlRvgwJwh
We hope we give you at least 2 minutes of laughs!
OMG the Oscars are tonight and I forgot to watch any of the movies— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 2, 2025
Same, bro. We'll definitely make fun of them, but Hollywood just doesn't produce much value these days.
Twitter/X users, on the other hand …
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hdWhsTRerW— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 2, 2025
LOL!
This might be the best SNL skit in the last 20 years pic.twitter.com/EjZyEUi5OQ— The Degenerate (@TheDegenWeekly) March 2, 2025
Okay, that's pretty darn good for Saturday Night Live. 😂
March 3, 2025
This won't end well. 😂
For our comedy blast from the past this week, check out Drew Carey's debut with Johnny Carson.
Drew's a funny man. We absolutely loved Whose Line Is It Anyway?
February 27, 2025
Here's to hoping your Monday fares better than a GenXer's Social Security Card!
That's gonna do it for us this week. As always, we'll be back when the next evil Monday rears its ugly head for more laughs with all our Twitchy friends!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member