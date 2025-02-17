Monday Morning Meme Madness

Did you ever notice that a lot of federal holidays land on Monday? Do you know why? Of course, you do … because Monday sucks! People will do anything to get out of going to work on Monday, including planning national holidays.

Happy birthday to President Washington anyway. If you're not one of the lucky few who get the day off, we're going to grind through the start of this Monday with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week!

As you know, Valentine's Day was this past week, and the love of humor was in the air.

LOL. This dude has found a good one!

On Valentine’s Day, always remember that fonts matter! pic.twitter.com/1tA0ExjN0L — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) February 14, 2025

Hint: You want to get the top one. 😂

We can hear his wife laughing, so we know he didn't die after this.

Dang, dude! That's harsh. 😂

Ah, Valentine's Day and loving happy couples everywhere …

Bro got the free trial of married life 😭 pic.twitter.com/3RAknLPgwD — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 14, 2025

… and misplaced jealousy too. LOL.

Disaster As King Solomon Only Buys 698 Valentine's Day Gifts https://t.co/EU6Y0wm5kB pic.twitter.com/B8scod9skR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 14, 2025

Poor Solomon had to sleep on the couch … with one of the other 698 wives that night.

Nothing says love like a little …

Are men really this annoying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ig9rONzGFu — Kingsley (@_realkings) February 15, 2025

Yes, but we prefer the term 'endearing'.

Michael is a deep thinker😂Not necessarily smart pic.twitter.com/uOk0eSfY7S — I am Ken (@Ikennect) February 14, 2025

DO NOT use this joke on Valentine's Day. 😂

Get her something expensive this Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/9ItVGO3shT — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) February 14, 2025

Gonna take out a loan for Easter. LOL.

You know this is a good husband pic.twitter.com/jonlzmuwpa — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) February 11, 2025

Ladies, if you're looking for love, find yourself a guy like this.

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone pic.twitter.com/ycmKOvRgnD — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 14, 2025

BOOM. 😂

(Language Warning.)

Couple passed out at my show at the same time. pic.twitter.com/54iGm3ixYC — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) February 11, 2025

Now THAT is true love. 😂

You will have to pry the Flamin' Hot Cheetos from our cold, dead, cheese-powdered hands, Bobby! 😂

Sometimes, love stinks.

Okay, okay, that's enough for Valentine's Day.

LOL. We love it too.

I knew he was setting them up for the punchline 🤣pic.twitter.com/FkiZc2Sb2u — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) February 10, 2025

They did not see that coming at all. 😂

LOLOLOL!

LOL! It gets funnier every time. 💀

HAHA!

Yeah.. I'd have been on a milk carton. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VFinUDuwMn — Gen𝕏 (@gen197x) February 14, 2025

Bwahaha!

I hope they blocked off the entrance to the slide as well and it’s not just full of kids trying to get out pic.twitter.com/OE7MH0SPgX — greg (@greg16676935420) February 14, 2025

Now that's funny! 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL! Well done.

This may be the funniest 'take your kid to work day' meme we've ever seen. 😂

Trump was having English translated to English 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hvNXsqjyTF — Unpack With Jack Mac (@UnpackJackMac) February 14, 2025

Guys … we are DYING over here! 2025 has been so much fun, and we're just getting started! 😂😂😂

We could have used this guy in Calculus 3.

See what we mean? This is going to be a hoot!

We know who the fun one is pic.twitter.com/bQVUuDZ0J2 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 15, 2025

She's great! 😂

LOLOLOL! So dark.

Wow, Jerry for the kill shot!

My new air fryer. Very good quality pic.twitter.com/NHvchN14jK — snow (@ihysnow) February 15, 2025

Oh no! 😂

“We Need Better Training In The Airforce”.- Nigeria Airforce Personnel Posts On TikTok. pic.twitter.com/P04ZaqGTD6 — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) February 16, 2025

When the dude set off the car alarm! 💀💀💀

Those bastards. They hit us in the night pic.twitter.com/YjGOQDS4hk — doctor worm (@awaitingtrial) February 15, 2025

This will not stand! 😂

If you don't know...you're a Millennial or Gen-Z 😂 pic.twitter.com/rEzGwmudE3 — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) February 16, 2025

We're pretty sure that's us trying to get the Monday Memes out by 6:00 am. LOL.

(Language Warning.)

The Waffle House is the Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde of restaurant chains. 😂

Bro … same.

Bwahaha!

(Language Warning.)

When Trusting Wifey Goes Wrong! 😂 pic.twitter.com/fQ6fPNACHE — Daily Know (@xDaily_Know) February 11, 2025

We've shared a version of this before. Guys … trusting your wife doesn't mean being stupid. 😂

Who's a good flat tire?! LOL.

We watched this SO many times. 😂😂😂

For our throwback comedy video of the week, we're going back to the time when Norm Macdonald absolutely cooked NBC and SNL.

since the guy didn’t post the video, here’s the video https://t.co/pOIHyQv6Tp pic.twitter.com/ntIMd9KL7A — daisy “dan goose” tackett (@fatstevebuscemi) February 16, 2025

That's why we loved Norm. He always said the things you weren't supposed to say.

We hope you all take on this Monday like a drunken cow-fighting pig, but if not, just drag yourselves through.

We'll be here on the other side, waiting to have some laughs again next Monday.

Until we meme again …