Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 17, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Did you ever notice that a lot of federal holidays land on Monday? Do you know why? Of course, you do … because Monday sucks! People will do anything to get out of going to work on Monday, including planning national holidays.

Happy birthday to President Washington anyway. If you're not one of the lucky few who get the day off, we're going to grind through the start of this Monday with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this past week!

As you know, Valentine's Day was this past week, and the love of humor was in the air.

LOL. This dude has found a good one!

Hint: You want to get the top one. 😂

We can hear his wife laughing, so we know he didn't die after this.

Dang, dude! That's harsh. 😂

Ah, Valentine's Day and loving happy couples everywhere …

… and misplaced jealousy too. LOL.

Poor Solomon had to sleep on the couch … with one of the other 698 wives that night.

Nothing says love like a little …

Yes, but we prefer the term 'endearing'.

DO NOT use this joke on Valentine's Day. 😂

Gonna take out a loan for Easter. LOL.

Ladies, if you're looking for love, find yourself a guy like this.

BOOM. 😂

(Language Warning.)

Now THAT is true love. 😂

You will have to pry the Flamin' Hot Cheetos from our cold, dead, cheese-powdered hands, Bobby! 😂

Sometimes, love stinks.

Okay, okay, that's enough for Valentine's Day.

LOL. We love it too.

They did not see that coming at all. 😂

LOLOLOL!

LOL! It gets funnier every time. 💀

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

Now that's funny! 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL! Well done.

This may be the funniest 'take your kid to work day' meme we've ever seen. 😂

Guys … we are DYING over here! 2025 has been so much fun, and we're just getting started! 😂😂😂

We could have used this guy in Calculus 3.

See what we mean? This is going to be a hoot!

She's great! 😂

LOLOLOL! So dark.

Wow, Jerry for the kill shot!

Oh no! 😂

When the dude set off the car alarm! 💀💀💀

This will not stand! 😂

We're pretty sure that's us trying to get the Monday Memes out by 6:00 am. LOL.

(Language Warning.)

The Waffle House is the Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde of restaurant chains. 😂

Bro … same.

Bwahaha!

(Language Warning.)

We've shared a version of this before. Guys … trusting your wife doesn't mean being stupid. 😂

Who's a good flat tire?! LOL.

We watched this SO many times. 😂😂😂

For our throwback comedy video of the week, we're going back to the time when Norm Macdonald absolutely cooked NBC and SNL.

That's why we loved Norm. He always said the things you weren't supposed to say.

We hope you all take on this Monday like a drunken cow-fighting pig, but if not, just drag yourselves through.

We'll be here on the other side, waiting to have some laughs again next Monday.

Until we meme again …

