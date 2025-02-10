Monday Morning Meme Madness

You know the drill. It's Monday. The Super Bowl is over, along with all the delicious food and fun. All you have to look forward to now is sleeping on the couch Saturday because you screwed up Valentine's Day.

We can, however, make it just a little bit better by laughing our way through it with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

Let's get you started off with a little workweek wisdom …

You're welcome!

We're going all-in to please the cat lovers right from the get-go this morning! This is hilarious! 😂

LOL! If you know, you know.

Your chance of being attacked by a squirrel is low, but never zero. pic.twitter.com/S8USqF7k6l — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 3, 2025

We know a lot of you laughed out loud at that one. It gets funnier each time. 😂

Corporations during Black History Month pic.twitter.com/Hml5z2MWzq — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 4, 2025

HAHA! Truth.

Dancing in front of the wrong doorpic.twitter.com/5VID1Kr3rM — videos that boost your mental health (@cheerfulclips) February 3, 2025

'You can keep dancing.' So good. 😂

Yeah, we're loving the Star Wars memes today.

This is hilarious!! pic.twitter.com/1O7btfCLjR — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) February 3, 2025

She played the UNO reverse! LOL.

You chose poorly, Jack.

Never forget when Michael Jordan’s moms stunt double looked nothing like her😭 pic.twitter.com/UnVn7ZwatD — FadeHubb (@FadeHubb) February 3, 2025

Guys … we're dying. 💀

I know people are joking around on here but I have a nephew in kindergarten. If Trump cuts The Department of Education, who's gonna call the kid a racist and show him gay porn? — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) February 5, 2025

How will we ever survive? 😂

You know you're going to try this.

LOLOLOL!

Pooh: I'm thinking of having you for my Super Bowl party.

Piglet: Oh boy!

(Language Warning.)

This just gets funnier and funnier 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2Y8F8Y2MEd — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 5, 2025

This is exactly how Monday feels sometimes. 😂

HAHA!

Might be one of the greatest prank calls of all time



They called Texas A&Ms bullpen and told them to start warming up a pitcher and they obliged 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ewL7DefCL — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) February 4, 2025

That totally made their day!

When are they going to bring back the free garbage bags they used to put our groceries in? — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) February 8, 2025

The 'free garbage bags'. We all have like 200 of them, right? 😂

Yep. He dead.

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: ‘He’s got enough problems with his wife’ https://t.co/3r6dEuGiue pic.twitter.com/21UnPZJsfI — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2025

This is, by far, one of the funniest headlines we've seen in a long time. 😂😂😂

Bwahaha! Must … breathe … 😂

I told a joke on Zoom and no one laughed…

It turns out I’m not even remotely funny. — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Nurse 🇺🇸 (@gypsynurse14) February 7, 2025

Ok, we laughed. Well done!

pic.twitter.com/p4O8ri9qDr — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 6, 2025

LOL! We hope you all have a better week than USAID had last week.

Absolutely spot on! 😂

Funny Friday lol pic.twitter.com/JZSS1UeBqU — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) February 8, 2025

Perfect!

didn't understand a word, but understood 100% 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rpXZVRXmVx — OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) February 7, 2025

We all speak that language. So funny!

Now there's a dude who really needs a vacation. 😂

HAHA. Yep!

New Taylor Swift single about to drop: pic.twitter.com/xGXItfVIII — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 10, 2025

The Super Bowl is over, so maybe now we can put the whole Travis/Taylor thing behind us … but the memers can't. 😂

She did the meme!

40-22. I haven’t seen a beating that bad since November. pic.twitter.com/IwHt3w7oKW — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 10, 2025

Good times … good times.

A glimpse of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the future 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nn9hNYCJfJ — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) February 9, 2025

This is so believable! Time comes for us all.

This never fails to make me laugh. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tSlyLLTdfK — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 4, 2025

The splat is perfect. 😂

Speaking of ice cream …

We know there are a few vegetarians out there among you fine folks. We're laughing at the wackos.

Also speaking of ice cream …

This is why you don't label the ice cream flavors when you're half asleep on Monday morning.

If only Biden had a cone full of that when the press shouted, ' Mr. President! What flavor did you get!' 😂

WHO KNEW there was so many fake Adidas 😂😂😂 Man I love Char’s acct and giggle. pic.twitter.com/UtTeiSU1c0 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 5, 2025

She always makes us laugh.

Wow, that was dark. (We laughed.)

The Texas accent got me 😂 pic.twitter.com/BGXl5Koxx6 — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 4, 2025

LOL. That is one talented sign salesman.

When Mom looked at you like this, you knew to keep your mouth shut.

As an Irish-American, I'm so glad McDonald's is bringing back Uncle O'Grimacey. Finally, some representation for my people! pic.twitter.com/Z7moKIcW1N — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 5, 2025

LOLOLOL!

For our throwback comedy selection of the week, we're going with this substitute teacher skit from Key & Peele.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Ay-Ay-Ron! 😂😂😂

We're going to end this week on that great dad joke!

You've got this! We know you can get through this Monday and you'll meet us back here next week for some more meme madness. You're survivors!

Here's to hoping your Monday is as boring as the Super Bowl!

Until we meme again …