Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

You know the drill. It's Monday. The Super Bowl is over, along with all the delicious food and fun. All you have to look forward to now is sleeping on the couch Saturday because you screwed up Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

We can, however, make it just a little bit better by laughing our way through it with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

Let's get you started off with a little workweek wisdom …

You're welcome!

We're going all-in to please the cat lovers right from the get-go this morning! This is hilarious! 😂

LOL! If you know, you know.

We know a lot of you laughed out loud at that one. It gets funnier each time. 😂

HAHA! Truth.

'You can keep dancing.' So good. 😂

Yeah, we're loving the Star Wars memes today.

She played the UNO reverse! LOL.

Advertisement

You chose poorly, Jack.

Guys … we're dying. 💀

How will we ever survive? 😂

You know you're going to try this.

LOLOLOL!

Pooh: I'm thinking of having you for my Super Bowl party.

Piglet: Oh boy!

(Language Warning.)

This is exactly how Monday feels sometimes. 😂

HAHA!

That totally made their day!

The 'free garbage bags'. We all have like 200 of them, right? 😂

Advertisement

Yep. He dead.

This is, by far, one of the funniest headlines we've seen in a long time. 😂😂😂

Bwahaha! Must … breathe … 😂

Ok, we laughed. Well done!

LOL! We hope you all have a better week than USAID had last week.

Absolutely spot on! 😂

Perfect!

We all speak that language. So funny!

Now there's a dude who really needs a vacation. 😂

HAHA. Yep!

Advertisement

The Super Bowl is over, so maybe now we can put the whole Travis/Taylor thing behind us … but the memers can't. 😂

She did the meme!

Good times … good times.

This is so believable! Time comes for us all.

The splat is perfect. 😂

Speaking of ice cream …

We know there are a few vegetarians out there among you fine folks. We're laughing at the wackos.

Also speaking of ice cream …

This is why you don't label the ice cream flavors when you're half asleep on Monday morning.

If only Biden had a cone full of that when the press shouted, ' Mr. President! What flavor did you get!' 😂

She always makes us laugh.

Advertisement

Wow, that was dark. (We laughed.)

LOL. That is one talented sign salesman.

When Mom looked at you like this, you knew to keep your mouth shut.

LOLOLOL!

For our throwback comedy selection of the week, we're going with this substitute teacher skit from Key & Peele.

Ay-Ay-Ron! 😂😂😂

We're going to end this week on that great dad joke!

You've got this! We know you can get through this Monday and you'll meet us back here next week for some more meme madness. You're survivors!

Here's to hoping your Monday is as boring as the Super Bowl!

Until we meme again …

