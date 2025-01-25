VIP
Men Make the Best Actresses, Just Ask the Academy Awards

VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post

FuzzyChimp  |  11:10 AM on January 25, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Our new Vice President has a bit of an edge to his sense of humor, and it's going to be fun.

As the Senate was embroiled over the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, featuring a battle of the GOP against Democrats and a few Republicans of the horned variety, JD Vance was taking it all in stride with a bit of sarcasm.

We're guessing you're going to get this opportunity more than a few times, Mr. Vice President.

With Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and the Senator formerly known as Cocaine Mitch (he doesn't even seem slightly caffeinated at this point) voting against Hegseth, it fell to Vance to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm the Army veteran's appointment.

As you might guess, we liked Vance's little jab. Democrats … not so much.

Art Candee here, who was all in for voting for a guy accused of rape until they replaced him with Kamala Harris, was slinging disproven accusations because the sting of yet another loss was too much for him/her to bear.

Ah, smells like victory!

And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials to Their Faces
Sir, the butt salve is in Aisle 3.

We're gonna need to call the wambulance.

Not so fast, RINOs, JD has something to say about this.

It's a shame to see Kentucky's former battle turtle tuck into his shell and retreat with the Democrats. Alas, we'll always have Gorsuch. It's time to retire, Mitch.

This is the way.

We couldn't agree more. Vance paired with the Master of Mean Tweets is going to provide countless hours of entertainment … and that's sort of our thing here at Twichy, if you hadn't noticed.

The face JD Vance makes when Democrats and RINOs vote 50/50 on a Trump nominee …

(We're going to get so much use out of that image!)

Let's go! We're just getting started, folks!

Tags: CONFIRMATION SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SENATE VICE PRESIDENT VOTE JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

