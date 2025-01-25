VP Vance Tweaks Hegseth Haters in One Simple Post

Our new Vice President has a bit of an edge to his sense of humor, and it's going to be fun.

As the Senate was embroiled over the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, featuring a battle of the GOP against Democrats and a few Republicans of the horned variety, JD Vance was taking it all in stride with a bit of sarcasm.

Advertisement

I thought I was done voting in the senate 😂 — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 25, 2025

We're guessing you're going to get this opportunity more than a few times, Mr. Vice President.

With Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and the Senator formerly known as Cocaine Mitch (he doesn't even seem slightly caffeinated at this point) voting against Hegseth, it fell to Vance to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm the Army veteran's appointment.

As you might guess, we liked Vance's little jab. Democrats … not so much.

Of course you’re voting for another guy accused of rape. Vile. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 25, 2025

Art Candee here, who was all in for voting for a guy accused of rape until they replaced him with Kamala Harris, was slinging disproven accusations because the sting of yet another loss was too much for him/her to bear.

Ah, smells like victory!

No man, you get to vote for a drunk Fox News (weekend) host who was credibly accused of sexual assault to run our military.



Proud day there, huh? https://t.co/nSBpHza4Kt — Donald J. Trump Presidential Library (@DJTrumpLibrary) January 25, 2025

Sir, the butt salve is in Aisle 3.

I’d hate to have putting Hegseth in an office for which he’s so obviously unqualified on my conscience.

Hope you avail yourself of the Sacrament of Penance pronto. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) January 25, 2025

We're gonna need to call the wambulance.

RINOs: “Hah, we blocked Pete Hegseth!”



J.D. Vance: pic.twitter.com/jWjDMvb8Da — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2025

Not so fast, RINOs, JD has something to say about this.

*Mitch McConnell votes against Pete Hegseth



JD Vance: pic.twitter.com/Wk64Cwvx6G — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2025

It's a shame to see Kentucky's former battle turtle tuck into his shell and retreat with the Democrats. Alas, we'll always have Gorsuch. It's time to retire, Mitch.

JD Vance when there's a tie vote in the Senate... pic.twitter.com/zNFLdlbxIt — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 25, 2025

This is the way.

Damn I love this dude’s sense of humor. 😂😂 — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 25, 2025

We couldn't agree more. Vance paired with the Master of Mean Tweets is going to provide countless hours of entertainment … and that's sort of our thing here at Twichy, if you hadn't noticed.

Advertisement

The face JD Vance makes when Democrats and RINOs vote 50/50 on a Trump nominee …

(We're going to get so much use out of that image!)

A former @USMC Corporal…



just voted to confirm and appoint…



a former @USArmy Major…



to become the next @SecDef



🇺🇸 and @DeptofDefense is so back https://t.co/5JewpGYO4k pic.twitter.com/Sp9dlEaYW2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 25, 2025

Let's go! We're just getting started, folks!