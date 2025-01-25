BMW Wrecked for Saying They Would No Longer Post on X

BMW UK punched themselves right in the wiener schnitzel this week when they tried to virtue signal on Elon Musk's X platform.

To be clear, it's not brave or courageous when everybody's doing it. BMW UK is just another in a long line of leftist losers who announced their departure (but not really) from Twitter/X in response to nonsense.

We’re no longer posting on X.



Don't worry though, our Customer Support team is still here if you need us.



You can also see all the latest BMW news by following us on Facebook and Instagram at BMWUK.#BMWUK — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) January 22, 2025

The car company didn't offer an explanation for the posting prohibition, but many assumed it was in response to the insanely stupid claim by leftists this week that Elon Musk was flashing Nazi salutes at Trump's inauguration.

The Left really doesn't have many tricks, folks, and it's all just getting dumber.

Never ask a man his salary, a woman her weight, or a German company what their primary source of labor was from 1939-1945 https://t.co/R7r7ZlcPb2 — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 24, 2025

Yeah … you might want to sit right back down on your keisters, BMW UK.

Let the schadenfreude begin!

Oops.

The company used tens of thousands of concentration camp prisoners, primarily from Dachau, as slave laborers in World War II to build aircraft engines and other equipment for the actual Nazis.

Ouch. It really would have been best for BMW to stay out of the führer furor.

First time in recorded history that a BMW has signaled its intent. https://t.co/bdwmUdfcgJ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 25, 2025

Nice.

Has this ever worked out for anyone? https://t.co/PApt3BcF0I — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) January 24, 2025

Just President Trump.

BMW are leaving X after the dissapointing realization that @elonmusk isn't actually a Nazi. https://t.co/lHgmfZwpxk pic.twitter.com/ZLGIllOou9 — KingdomCome (@itiskingdom) January 25, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Congratulations, BMW. You're the wurst.