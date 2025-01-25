BMW Wrecked for Saying They Would No Longer Post on X

Kristi Noem Confirmed as New Secretary of Homeland Security
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:00 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file

BMW UK punched themselves right in the wiener schnitzel this week when they tried to virtue signal on Elon Musk's X platform.

To be clear, it's not brave or courageous when everybody's doing it. BMW UK is just another in a long line of leftist losers who announced their departure (but not really) from Twitter/X in response to nonsense.

The car company didn't offer an explanation for the posting prohibition, but many assumed it was in response to the insanely stupid claim by leftists this week that Elon Musk was flashing Nazi salutes at Trump's inauguration.

The Left really doesn't have many tricks, folks, and it's all just getting dumber.

Yeah … you might want to sit right back down on your keisters, BMW UK.

Let the schadenfreude begin!

Oops.

The company used tens of thousands of concentration camp prisoners, primarily from Dachau, as slave laborers in World War II to build aircraft engines and other equipment for the actual Nazis.

Ouch. It really would have been best for BMW to stay out of the führer furor.

Nice.

Just President Trump.

LOLOLOL!

Congratulations, BMW. You're the wurst.

