Will You Concede the 2020 Election? NBC Appeals to 'Fascist' for Unity

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 PM on December 08, 2024
Twitchy

Unity? They can't be serious. We just completed an election cycle where the Democrat candidate for president, and current Vice President of the United States, said she believed Donald Trump was a fascist.

Advertisement

Democrat party faithful and the news media (yeah, we know … same thing) were screeching 'Nazi!' and 'fascist!' at a fever pitch. They claimed the man was holding a 'literal Nazi rally' at Madison Square Garden.

But now we can have a Kumbaya moment if Trump will just utter the magic words. Sure, Jan … or Kristen.

Yes, the birds will sing again, and we will enter a period of eternal sunshine if Trump will just say he lost the 2020 election.

They're incapable of learning.

For his part, Trump refused to take the bait.

Pretzel Logic? Jennings Schools Salty Twisted Dems Who are Now Cooked Due to Biden's Pardon
Warren Squire
Warren Squire
Joe Biden, the Unity President™, brought one of the most divisive administrations we've ever seen. He divided people over class, race, vaccines, and politics at every turn.

Democrats didn't just paint their political opponents as wrong or stupid. They claimed we were among the most evil people in history - on par with regimes who murdered millions of Jews.

They've got a lot of apologizing to do before they'll find unity with us.

The media flat-out admitted they went out of their way to stop Donald Trump in 2020. Remember the Hunter Biden laptop story getting spiked? Yep, we call that 'rigging an election'.

That's the dumbest part of all this.

There is no conceivable political universe where Trump says, 'You know, I actually lost the 2020 election' and Democrats respond, 'Well, at least that's over with. Let's all work together now!'

You'd have to be registering a flatline on the EEG to believe that.

Bingo! The Left is never asked to concede something in order to unify.

In fact, it wouldn't even be a big ask:

'Would you be willing to stop calling the GOP Nazis?'

'Would you stop saying Trump is an existential threat to democracy?'

'Would you consider not insisting all Trump voters are racists?'

You'll never see it. We expect more decency from kindergarteners than we do from Democrat thought leaders.

There isn't a soul on the planet who really cares about Trump's opinion on the 2020 election at this point. This is just continued media propaganda to give Democrats an excuse to 'Resist'.

They'll continue to lose if they don't wake up, and we're all for it.

