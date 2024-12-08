Will You Concede the 2020 Election? NBC Appeals to 'Fascist' for Unity

Unity? They can't be serious. We just completed an election cycle where the Democrat candidate for president, and current Vice President of the United States, said she believed Donald Trump was a fascist.

Democrat party faithful and the news media (yeah, we know … same thing) were screeching 'Nazi!' and 'fascist!' at a fever pitch. They claimed the man was holding a 'literal Nazi rally' at Madison Square Garden.

But now we can have a Kumbaya moment if Trump will just utter the magic words. Sure, Jan … or Kristen.

NBC’s @kwelkernbc to President-elect Trump: “For the sake of unifying this country, will you concede the 2020 election and turn the page on that chapter?”

Trump: “No. Why would I do that?...the country is deeply divided. I’m not the President. Joe Biden’s the President.” #MTP pic.twitter.com/7HsctQ3oVF — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) December 8, 2024

Yes, the birds will sing again, and we will enter a period of eternal sunshine if Trump will just say he lost the 2020 election.

Kristen Walker (and the media) completely missed the message sent to them a month ago. Zero reflection. It's incredible. https://t.co/mRcduBA69l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2024

They're incapable of learning.

For his part, Trump refused to take the bait.

"For the sake of unifying the country, can you...

1. Pretend we didn't call you a Nazi

2. Pretend the FBI didn't try to jail you for treason

3. Pretend we didn't try to keep from running with lawfare

4. Kiss our ass



Trump: No — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) December 8, 2024

Joe Biden, the Unity President™, brought one of the most divisive administrations we've ever seen. He divided people over class, race, vaccines, and politics at every turn.

Democrats didn't just paint their political opponents as wrong or stupid. They claimed we were among the most evil people in history - on par with regimes who murdered millions of Jews.

They've got a lot of apologizing to do before they'll find unity with us.

Has ANY media outlet apologized for interfering in the 2020 election?



Lying, blatantly. — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) December 8, 2024

The media flat-out admitted they went out of their way to stop Donald Trump in 2020. Remember the Hunter Biden laptop story getting spiked? Yep, we call that 'rigging an election'.

Are we supposed to believe that Welker and the rest of the radical left would gracefully accept such a concession and suddenly become members of “Team Unity?” Who does this obnoxious twat think she’s fooling? — Bob A (@ba6116) December 8, 2024

That's the dumbest part of all this.

There is no conceivable political universe where Trump says, 'You know, I actually lost the 2020 election' and Democrats respond, 'Well, at least that's over with. Let's all work together now!'

You'd have to be registering a flatline on the EEG to believe that.

Amazing how no Democrat ever gets one of those "for the sake of unifying this country, will you (fill in the blank)" questions. The unspoken premise is that it's *always* up to the right to move over & unify with the left, rather than the other way around. — Joe Schwind (@Shoeless__Joe) December 8, 2024

Bingo! The Left is never asked to concede something in order to unify.

In fact, it wouldn't even be a big ask:

'Would you be willing to stop calling the GOP Nazis?'

'Would you stop saying Trump is an existential threat to democracy?'

'Would you consider not insisting all Trump voters are racists?'

You'll never see it. We expect more decency from kindergarteners than we do from Democrat thought leaders.

He’ll be dead and some reporter is going to walk up to the casket and ask this question.



No one cares anymore. https://t.co/k7cu8LOmrd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 8, 2024

There isn't a soul on the planet who really cares about Trump's opinion on the 2020 election at this point. This is just continued media propaganda to give Democrats an excuse to 'Resist'.

They'll continue to lose if they don't wake up, and we're all for it.