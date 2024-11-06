The 'New York Post' Cover Proclaiming Trump's YUGE Win is One for the...
Election Victory Bonus! Wednesday Morning Memes

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:06 AM on November 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Yes, we realize it's not time for Monday Morning Meme Madness, but some of you requested a bonus day of memes and jokes after the election this week.

You asked, and we listened! Hey, that win was so much fun that we were glad to do it. Besides, we grabbed so many election-themed memes and other funny jokes that we just had to share them with you.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let's get on with the fun!

We knew it was going to be a good night as soon as we saw that one.

LOL! No! Please, make it stop!

Bwahaha! Holy schnikes, that's funny!

Dude … that's so messed up. We loved it! 😂

LOL, don't we all?

Dang! Shots fired!

LOLOLOL!

It was touch-and-go there earlier in the night. We were already packing our overnight bags.

HAHAHA! Well played.

Thankfully, we didn't have to 'go there' this time!

LOL! Now we're dead! 💀

Look at it this way, ladies … It's going to be so much easier to pick out your outfits every day. 😂

Ha! Orange won … that's who!

Nice … Ah! Ah! Ah!

LOLOLOL!

Settle down, everyone. We'll have to wait until the next election. 😂

LOL. The Babylon Bee was on point on Election Day.

We're never going to get tired of mocking how ridiculous the Left is.

Bwahaha!

💀💀💀

LOL, obviously!

YOWZA! 😂

Perfect!

LOL.

We couldn't have described it better ourselves.

LOLOLOL! We're dying over here!

That meme is going to live on forever. 😂

Wow! That joke hit harder than … well … you know who. 😂

Shut it down!

Because everyone knows black Americans and Hitler historically get along famously. LOL.

LOLOLOL! The smile!

Not gonna lie, folks … We're finally feeling the joy from the Harris/Walz campaign. 😂😂😂

HAHAHA! You guys are killing us! 😂😂😂

LOL. Seriously, we have SO much to look forward to!

OH SNAP! 😂

BOOM!

If you understood that one, congratulations! You are a 2024 election uber-nerd!

Only in America!

YES! That's it for now, friends!

What a night! Congratulations to the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump! We'll be back for our regularly-scheduled memes, but for now, enjoy the win!

Until we meme again …

