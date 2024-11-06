Election Victory Bonus! Wednesday Morning Memes

Yes, we realize it's not time for Monday Morning Meme Madness, but some of you requested a bonus day of memes and jokes after the election this week.

You asked, and we listened! Hey, that win was so much fun that we were glad to do it. Besides, we grabbed so many election-themed memes and other funny jokes that we just had to share them with you.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let's get on with the fun!

We knew it was going to be a good night as soon as we saw that one.

After I signed in to vote the lady flipped the tablet around. This is getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/wcnXwtcG0P — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 5, 2024

LOL! No! Please, make it stop!

Bwahaha! Holy schnikes, that's funny!

Took my grandmother to vote for Kamala today. The voting process was very simple the only hard part was digging her up. — Magills (@magills_) November 5, 2024

Dude … that's so messed up. We loved it! 😂

I want to be treated like a swing state — David Spade (@DavidSpade) November 5, 2024

LOL, don't we all?

Dang! Shots fired!

Joe Biden when he sees Kamala walking into the Whitehouse meeting room after losing the election. #Trump2024 #Election2024 #Vote2024 pic.twitter.com/lg63q00uP9 — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) November 5, 2024

LOLOLOL!

I hope so too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJDSFQy8rf — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2024

It was touch-and-go there earlier in the night. We were already packing our overnight bags.

I’m voting for my daughter.



I’m voting for a world where she can hope to one day be the first woman President. — Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) November 5, 2024

HAHAHA! Well played.

Democrats Remind Everyone A Winner May Not Be Declared Until 110% Of The Vote Is Counted https://t.co/K7kbXs2KIR pic.twitter.com/lxXKVgcBlc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2024

Thankfully, we didn't have to 'go there' this time!

[exiting the voting booth with a little cup of urine] does anybody know who I give this too? — Remembering Joey Garcia (@NotJosephGarcia) November 5, 2024

LOL! Now we're dead! 💀

Women, don't forget to wear approved attire only starting tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WIGmRoZ485 — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 6, 2024

Look at it this way, ladies … It's going to be so much easier to pick out your outfits every day. 😂

Colorblind Man Has No Idea Who Is Winning https://t.co/KnOAdf5jF0 pic.twitter.com/MmpMenfVK1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2024

Ha! Orange won … that's who!

Nice … Ah! Ah! Ah!

LOLOLOL!

My mom said she can take us to the civil war tomorrow if ur mom can pick us up — MARK MORAN™️ (@itsmarkmoran) November 4, 2024

Settle down, everyone. We'll have to wait until the next election. 😂

Amish Man Falls Through Trap Door Directly To Hell After Using Electronic Voting Machine https://t.co/wJxzEdMElC pic.twitter.com/DrEGXYr1k5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

LOL. The Babylon Bee was on point on Election Day.

Just a few hours until Liz Cheney is executed by a firing squad — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) November 5, 2024

We're never going to get tired of mocking how ridiculous the Left is.

So - I got confused by all the yard signs..

I think I may have just voted for a realtor 😳👀 — Judianna (@Judianna) November 5, 2024

Bwahaha!

💀💀💀

died in 2022, obviously https://t.co/Y0sOGt743I — silicon age tulpa (@mr_archenemy) November 5, 2024

LOL, obviously!

A word of advice for Kamala Harris: If Jeffrey Toobin calls to say "I'm pulling for you" hang up the phone immediately. Trust us on this. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 5, 2024

YOWZA! 😂

Perfect!

LOL.

We couldn't have described it better ourselves.

LOLOLOL! We're dying over here!

Harris can still win if Mike Pence does the right thing — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

That meme is going to live on forever. 😂

Advertisement





Doug Emhoff after Kamala loses: pic.twitter.com/OsHbl107H9 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 6, 2024

Wow! That joke hit harder than … well … you know who. 😂

pic.twitter.com/k2rgsbvVqb — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 6, 2024

Shut it down!

BREAKING NEWS: Literal H*tler performing better among blacks and Latinos than the lady who puts on a Foghorn Leghorn voice when speaking to them. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) November 6, 2024

Because everyone knows black Americans and Hitler historically get along famously. LOL.

LOLOLOL! The smile!

Not gonna lie, folks … We're finally feeling the joy from the Harris/Walz campaign. 😂😂😂

Joe Biden is rolling over in his grave. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) November 6, 2024

HAHAHA! You guys are killing us! 😂😂😂

Don’t let your current euphoria distract you from the fact that ‘The View’ will air tomorrow. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

LOL. Seriously, we have SO much to look forward to!

Maybe don't skip the Al Smith Dinner... pic.twitter.com/GXPdLPRYxz — Joshua Mercer (@joshuamercer) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

OH SNAP! 😂

America Unburdens Itself From What Has Been https://t.co/MElsQSK1sE pic.twitter.com/8OpkkqK9Jc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024

BOOM!

Can't believe Moo Deng was a better pollster than Ann Selzer — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 6, 2024

If you understood that one, congratulations! You are a 2024 election uber-nerd!

Hard to believe but he was making fries at McDonald’s just a couple of weeks ago, what a country pic.twitter.com/gtTecfLzYn — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 6, 2024

Only in America!

Greatest of mornings friends pic.twitter.com/p8gtKqgwTo — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 6, 2024

YES! That's it for now, friends!

What a night! Congratulations to the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump! We'll be back for our regularly-scheduled memes, but for now, enjoy the win!

Until we meme again …