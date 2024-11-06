Election Victory Bonus! Wednesday Morning Memes

Yes, we realize it's not time for Monday Morning Meme Madness, but some of you requested a bonus day of memes and jokes after the election this week.
You asked, and we listened! Hey, that win was so much fun that we were glad to do it. Besides, we grabbed so many election-themed memes and other funny jokes that we just had to share them with you.
Without further ado, let's get on with the fun!
EVERYTHING ON ORANGE pic.twitter.com/rDkSSJrWZM— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 5, 2024
We knew it was going to be a good night as soon as we saw that one.
After I signed in to vote the lady flipped the tablet around. This is getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/wcnXwtcG0P— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 5, 2024
LOL! No! Please, make it stop!
November 5, 2024
Bwahaha! Holy schnikes, that's funny!
Took my grandmother to vote for Kamala today. The voting process was very simple the only hard part was digging her up.— Magills (@magills_) November 5, 2024
Dude … that's so messed up. We loved it! 😂
I want to be treated like a swing state— David Spade (@DavidSpade) November 5, 2024
LOL, don't we all?
Just voted pic.twitter.com/OxNKQMJCFj— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2024
Dang! Shots fired!
Joe Biden when he sees Kamala walking into the Whitehouse meeting room after losing the election. #Trump2024 #Election2024 #Vote2024 pic.twitter.com/lg63q00uP9— Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) November 5, 2024
LOLOLOL!
I hope so too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJDSFQy8rf— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2024
It was touch-and-go there earlier in the night. We were already packing our overnight bags.
I’m voting for my daughter.— Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) November 5, 2024
I’m voting for a world where she can hope to one day be the first woman President.
Recommended
HAHAHA! Well played.
Democrats Remind Everyone A Winner May Not Be Declared Until 110% Of The Vote Is Counted https://t.co/K7kbXs2KIR pic.twitter.com/lxXKVgcBlc— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2024
Thankfully, we didn't have to 'go there' this time!
[exiting the voting booth with a little cup of urine] does anybody know who I give this too?— Remembering Joey Garcia (@NotJosephGarcia) November 5, 2024
LOL! Now we're dead! 💀
Women, don't forget to wear approved attire only starting tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WIGmRoZ485— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 6, 2024
Look at it this way, ladies … It's going to be so much easier to pick out your outfits every day. 😂
Colorblind Man Has No Idea Who Is Winning https://t.co/KnOAdf5jF0 pic.twitter.com/MmpMenfVK1— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2024
Ha! Orange won … that's who!
It’s his time pic.twitter.com/pDT9GKaSlZ— David (@schaalfan) November 5, 2024
Nice … Ah! Ah! Ah!
💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/F1ulcSgMnG— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) November 6, 2024
LOLOLOL!
My mom said she can take us to the civil war tomorrow if ur mom can pick us up— MARK MORAN™️ (@itsmarkmoran) November 4, 2024
Settle down, everyone. We'll have to wait until the next election. 😂
Amish Man Falls Through Trap Door Directly To Hell After Using Electronic Voting Machine https://t.co/wJxzEdMElC pic.twitter.com/DrEGXYr1k5— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2024
LOL. The Babylon Bee was on point on Election Day.
Just a few hours until Liz Cheney is executed by a firing squad— Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) November 5, 2024
We're never going to get tired of mocking how ridiculous the Left is.
So - I got confused by all the yard signs..— Judianna (@Judianna) November 5, 2024
I think I may have just voted for a realtor 😳👀
Bwahaha!
https://t.co/ngFBcKKbEH pic.twitter.com/wYgsrcdFhk— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 5, 2024
💀💀💀
died in 2022, obviously https://t.co/Y0sOGt743I— silicon age tulpa (@mr_archenemy) November 5, 2024
LOL, obviously!
A word of advice for Kamala Harris: If Jeffrey Toobin calls to say "I'm pulling for you" hang up the phone immediately. Trust us on this.— Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 5, 2024
YOWZA! 😂
Morning. pic.twitter.com/uHEgEOsNiq— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 6, 2024
Perfect!
BREAKING: Kamala wins Ukraine 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZ2h3VDbQS— Edward (@edwardrussl) November 6, 2024
LOL.
November 6, 2024
We couldn't have described it better ourselves.
Can’t believe this didn’t work pic.twitter.com/YfmMqQGQjI— Magills (@magills_) November 6, 2024
LOLOLOL! We're dying over here!
Harris can still win if Mike Pence does the right thing— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024
That meme is going to live on forever. 😂
“Ahhhh! I’m Kamala Harris! I don’t need a primary!”#Election2024 pic.twitter.com/wjorn1RcXU— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) November 6, 2024
Doug Emhoff after Kamala loses: pic.twitter.com/OsHbl107H9— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 6, 2024
Wow! That joke hit harder than … well … you know who. 😂
November 6, 2024
Shut it down!
BREAKING NEWS: Literal H*tler performing better among blacks and Latinos than the lady who puts on a Foghorn Leghorn voice when speaking to them.— Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) November 6, 2024
Because everyone knows black Americans and Hitler historically get along famously. LOL.
November 6, 2024
LOLOLOL! The smile!
https://t.co/l8Mfyx4Hiw pic.twitter.com/gQEBRmW5vI— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2024
Not gonna lie, folks … We're finally feeling the joy from the Harris/Walz campaign. 😂😂😂
Joe Biden is rolling over in his grave.— cobra (@cobracommandr15) November 6, 2024
HAHAHA! You guys are killing us! 😂😂😂
Don’t let your current euphoria distract you from the fact that ‘The View’ will air tomorrow.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024
LOL. Seriously, we have SO much to look forward to!
Maybe don't skip the Al Smith Dinner... pic.twitter.com/GXPdLPRYxz— Joshua Mercer (@joshuamercer) November 6, 2024
OH SNAP! 😂
America Unburdens Itself From What Has Been https://t.co/MElsQSK1sE pic.twitter.com/8OpkkqK9Jc— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024
BOOM!
Can't believe Moo Deng was a better pollster than Ann Selzer— James Heale (@JAHeale) November 6, 2024
If you understood that one, congratulations! You are a 2024 election uber-nerd!
Hard to believe but he was making fries at McDonald’s just a couple of weeks ago, what a country pic.twitter.com/gtTecfLzYn— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 6, 2024
Only in America!
Greatest of mornings friends pic.twitter.com/p8gtKqgwTo— Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 6, 2024
YES! That's it for now, friends!
What a night! Congratulations to the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump! We'll be back for our regularly-scheduled memes, but for now, enjoy the win!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member