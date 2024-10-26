Wishing a Hearty 'Happy Birthday' to an Epic Tweet

It's become somewhat of a tradition here at Twitchy to pay homage to one of the greatest tweets of all time.

What difference, at this point, does it make? You may find yourself asking that very question, but some moments in Twitter history are just too epic to be ignored.

We present this banger of a tweet from future non-president, Hillary Clinton.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Yes, she has allowed this beauty to live on in our digital memories for the past eight years, and it may well be her greatest achievement.

Say what you will about Hillary, but it takes balls to not delete this tweet knowing every year on your birthday people are going to drag you. https://t.co/KXdSZygfAQ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 26, 2024

A wise man who ran a gas station in St. Louis once said 'You must be the change you wish to see in the world.'

Hillary was convinced she was that change. She just failed to convince enough voters.

It was too late, she had already tweeted one of the greatest tweets ever to bless our timelines, and there's just no pressing the 'Reset' button on a tweet like that.

Gotta give you credit for not deleting this so every October 26 we can mock the ever-living s**t out of you. https://t.co/BtDYUfBlqh — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 26, 2024

It's an anniversary we always look forward to, and we're not alone.

This never gets old!

And now the annual GIF'ing of the worst-timed photo choice ever of a candidate for president. https://t.co/tsglJIqvPd pic.twitter.com/kkv681rf7A — Rick Robinson #MAGA/MAHA2024 (@RowdyRick73) October 26, 2024

It's beautiful!

Hillary Clinton checking her X notifications each year on her birthday: https://t.co/KXdSZygfAQ pic.twitter.com/nR15ALduRS — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 26, 2024

Each year, poor Hillary stares at that photo and asks herself 'Why wasn't I fifty points ahead?'

The rest of us take the opportunity to enjoy her tweet all over again.

LOL.

Some would love to throw this masterpiece into the basket of deplorable tweets, but we believe it should be celebrated!

This is the best tweet on this hellsite. Change my mind. https://t.co/XpbEwauWIk — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 26, 2024

You don't have to convince us.

We think 'Hillary Clinton Future President Birthday Tweet Appreciation Day' should become a Federal holiday.

Happy "Hillary Happy birthday to this future president tweet" Day to all who celebrate. https://t.co/Z9GUEMXa3q — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 26, 2024

We feel seen.

It will live on in our hearts and timelines forever.

Happy Birthday, 'Happy birthday to this future president' tweet.

We love you.