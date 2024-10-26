Wishing a Hearty 'Happy Birthday' to an Epic Tweet

The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:30 PM on October 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

It's become somewhat of a tradition here at Twitchy to pay homage to one of the greatest tweets of all time.

What difference, at this point, does it make? You may find yourself asking that very question, but some moments in Twitter history are just too epic to be ignored.

We present this banger of a tweet from future non-president, Hillary Clinton.

Yes, she has allowed this beauty to live on in our digital memories for the past eight years, and it may well be her greatest achievement.

A wise man who ran a gas station in St. Louis once said 'You must be the change you wish to see in the world.'

Hillary was convinced she was that change. She just failed to convince enough voters.

It was too late, she had already tweeted one of the greatest tweets ever to bless our timelines, and there's just no pressing the 'Reset' button on a tweet like that.

It's an anniversary we always look forward to, and we're not alone.

It's beautiful!

Each year, poor Hillary stares at that photo and asks herself 'Why wasn't I fifty points ahead?'

The rest of us take the opportunity to enjoy her tweet all over again.

LOL.

Some would love to throw this masterpiece into the basket of deplorable tweets, but we believe it should be celebrated!

You don't have to convince us.

We think 'Hillary Clinton Future President Birthday Tweet Appreciation Day' should become a Federal holiday.

We feel seen.

It will live on in our hearts and timelines forever.

Happy Birthday, 'Happy birthday to this future president' tweet.

We love you.

