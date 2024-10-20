Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for the Ho's

The recent push by the Harris-Walz campaign to reach voters in the final days of the 2024 presidential campaign included calling in Lizzo and Usher to pump up the VP.

Lizzo shows off her private jet as she heads to Detroit to campaign for Kamala Harris.



“This is how a bad b*tch saves democracy. You ho’s couldn’t even spell democracy.” pic.twitter.com/tji0O0KXLc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 19, 2024

Somewhere in western Pennsylvania, we're sure there must be a steelworker saying, 'Hey, Honey! This Lizzo lady said the ho's can't even spell democracy. I've decided to vote for Kamala and that weird Walz dude.'

This will really do the trick with those pesky working class voters! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2024

Perhaps they should have just visited a McDonald's.

- Brags about Kamala turning the whole country into a poverty stricken Detroit



- Struts onto private jet to prove she knows nothing about poverty



🙄 pic.twitter.com/wUL9ppOngU — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 19, 2024

The Harris campaign has completely lost the plot at this point.

The Democratic Party has become the party of elites. Here’s solid proof for anyone who still thinks they’re the Populist party who represent working people … https://t.co/EoNdhfVi5h — Space Coast Indie (@TwinkieStrudel) October 21, 2024

Celebrities and private jets. She's just like us!

Looking forward to the next lecture on climate change from this campaign. https://t.co/FjVXLH7hw2 — BT (@back_ttys) October 20, 2024

It's funny how climate alarmism goes out the window the second the Harris team comes up with another bad idea to try to improve her polling data.

The "existential threat to humanity caused by the burning of fossil fuels" alarmism seems to have been put on hold in order to try and get Harris elected. https://t.co/EKo53cIpPJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 20, 2024

Those rules were never intended for the elites.

Can this Ho spell Constitutional Republic? 🤨 https://t.co/6lw5EH1Fct — Wild🌼Flower (@WildFlower1203) October 20, 2024

Zing!

Her politics are terrible but I’m happy for her that she lost some weight and is getting healthy. Hopefully this is the end of the pro-obesity movement. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 19, 2024

She did, and good for her.

Now if she'd just focus on reducing her methane emissions …