Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for the Ho's

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:10 PM on October 20, 2024
Townhall Media

The recent push by the Harris-Walz campaign to reach voters in the final days of the 2024 presidential campaign included calling in Lizzo and Usher to pump up the VP.

Somewhere in western Pennsylvania, we're sure there must be a steelworker saying, 'Hey, Honey! This Lizzo lady said the ho's can't even spell democracy. I've decided to vote for Kamala and that weird Walz dude.'

Perhaps they should have just visited a McDonald's.

The Harris campaign has completely lost the plot at this point.

Celebrities and private jets. She's just like us!

Tags: CAMPAIGN CLIMATE CHANGE KAMALA HARRIS PRIVATE JET LIZZO

