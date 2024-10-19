Photo of Trump at Al Smith Dinner Spawns Hilarious Copy Pasta
They're All Yours Canada: Democrats Have Driven Their Voters Insane

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:10 AM on October 19, 2024
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File

Politico recently reported on 'worried' Michigan Democrats. If you read the article, 'worried' is an awfully delicate way to say 'certifiably insane'.

The problem with high-ranking Democrats continuously caterwauling about Nazis, Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, fascists, and various fantasies about the 'end of democracy' is that not everyone listening to them understands they're lying.

Advertisement

(The ones on your TV screen know they're lying, by the way. It's just a political calculation for them.)

Politico interviewed some Michigan Democrats who have, presumably, bought into the lies they're being fed on-the-steady by their party leaders.

Or, at least, maybe they do. These folks never seem to follow through on their 'threats' to relieve us of their presence, so we have to question if they really are true believers.

Yes, the comment is a joke from a parody account (a hilarious one, by the way), but the screenshot is actually from the Politico article.

The 32-year-old, wearing a 'Will Trade Racists' (for something not captured in the photo) claims to sincerely believe she might have to arrange a marriage to have male permission if Trump is elected.

Photo of Trump at Al Smith Dinner Spawns Hilarious Copy Pasta
Eric V.
That's not 'worried'. That's sheer lunacy.

From the article:

'Oh, God, she has to win: I don’t want to live in a Trumpian hellscape,' said Erin Conklin, a 62-year-old retired homemaker and artist. 'We might have to leave: Canada, if they’ll take us.'

We can think of nothing better to export to Canada.

We love the problem solvers!

We all lived through four years of Trump. They were insane and everyone else was just fine.

None of them ever actually go through with it, unfortunately.

Mary Harig, a 64-year-old retired registered nurse who wore a 'Cat Ladies for Kamala' T-shirt, had progressed even further in her talks with her husband, who didn’t have long left as a postal service worker before he could retire.

'We’re close enough to Canada,' Harig said. 'And my husband has said, too, ‘We cannot take another four years of this.’ And if this does happen, we will go to Canada.'

This reads like it came straight out of a Babylon Bee article, but nope. It's real.

You really should stop doing this to your voters, Democrats. It's cruel.

Tags: CANADA ELECTION MICHIGAN POLITICO TRUMP

Recommended

Advertisement
