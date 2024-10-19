They're All Yours Canada: Democrats Have Driven Their Voters Insane

Politico recently reported on 'worried' Michigan Democrats. If you read the article, 'worried' is an awfully delicate way to say 'certifiably insane'.

The problem with high-ranking Democrats continuously caterwauling about Nazis, Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, fascists, and various fantasies about the 'end of democracy' is that not everyone listening to them understands they're lying.

(The ones on your TV screen know they're lying, by the way. It's just a political calculation for them.)

‘Canada, if they’ll take us’: Worried Michigan Democrats contemplate a Trump win - via @adamwren https://t.co/yVPqLEhxG7 via @politico — David Siders (@davidsiders) October 19, 2024

Politico interviewed some Michigan Democrats who have, presumably, bought into the lies they're being fed on-the-steady by their party leaders.

Or, at least, maybe they do. These folks never seem to follow through on their 'threats' to relieve us of their presence, so we have to question if they really are true believers.

Instead of reopening the gay camps he created last time, Trump should build looney camps for these people. pic.twitter.com/0wLjasIF6r — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 19, 2024

Yes, the comment is a joke from a parody account (a hilarious one, by the way), but the screenshot is actually from the Politico article.

The 32-year-old, wearing a 'Will Trade Racists' (for something not captured in the photo) claims to sincerely believe she might have to arrange a marriage to have male permission if Trump is elected.

That's not 'worried'. That's sheer lunacy.

These people are not in contact with reality.



And yet, they can vote. — No Red Text (@NoRedText) October 19, 2024

From the article:

'Oh, God, she has to win: I don’t want to live in a Trumpian hellscape,' said Erin Conklin, a 62-year-old retired homemaker and artist. 'We might have to leave: Canada, if they’ll take us.'

We can think of nothing better to export to Canada.

Let's take up a collection to help this poor woman relocate! I think it'll be best for everyone. I know I'll feel better if she's in Canada. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) October 19, 2024

We love the problem solvers!

Idiots. They already lived through one Trump administration & we’re just fine. But now they’ve been told they won’t be so they mush-filled brain immediately believes it. 🙄🙄🙄 — Lee Hinton (@lee_littlebugs1) October 19, 2024

We all lived through four years of Trump. They were insane and everyone else was just fine.

Promises, promises.

Every 4 years it's the same damn thing.

I'd pay folding money to help these people pack if they'd ever actually leave. https://t.co/Sk1cHC8ARx — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) October 19, 2024

None of them ever actually go through with it, unfortunately.

Mary Harig, a 64-year-old retired registered nurse who wore a 'Cat Ladies for Kamala' T-shirt, had progressed even further in her talks with her husband, who didn’t have long left as a postal service worker before he could retire. 'We’re close enough to Canada,' Harig said. 'And my husband has said, too, ‘We cannot take another four years of this.’ And if this does happen, we will go to Canada.'

This reads like it came straight out of a Babylon Bee article, but nope. It's real.

You really should stop doing this to your voters, Democrats. It's cruel.