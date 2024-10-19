Manic Midler Mauls Musk for Trying to 'Steal This Election'

Someone let Bette near the internet machine again, and WOW did she post a doozy this time!

What set off the now-middling Midler? It was this quote from Donald Trump:

They're trying to steal this election from citizens who were born here.

We're just kidding. Trump didn't say that, but boy would they unleash hell on earth if he had!

Nope, this quote came directly from the addled actress's attack on America's favorite Rocket Man (sorry, Elton).

#ElonMusk is doing his best to steal this election from citizens who were born here and have lived their lives adhering to the law. He’s buying votes for a felon and a psychopath. He hates illegal immigrants, but he’s an immigrant himself. #ResistElon! You’re paying his way! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 19, 2024

You know how we're always telling you the Left is exactly who they say we are? Well, here's Exhibit #5,270,703.

Elon Musk, you see, is 'an immigrant himself' even though he 'hates illegal immigrants' … because illegal immigrants and immigrants who obeyed our laws are totally the same thing.

Legal immigrants work hard to become citizens



Illegals, well, they come here illegally — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) October 19, 2024

Also … (you need to read this next part with a lisp) … 'People are not illegal, Bette! They're undocumented!'

She broke a cardinal woke rule, but her lefty fans won't call her out because Elon Musk has aligned himself with Donald Trump.

This is what she's melting down about. Musk has launched an effort to pay registered voters $100 for signing a petition, in hopes that they will also register to vote and support Trump. (It was $47 until the game maker, Cards Against Humanity, made a similar $100 offer to would-be voters, presumably hoping to convince a different swathe of the electorate.)

How can he steal an election? — Donnie Caves (@DonnieCaves) October 19, 2024

It doesn't sound much different than promising to pay off student loans, bribe new homeowners with $25,000, or pass out free money to people based on their skin color to us, except we're not paying for Musk's scheme.

Some are saying the schemes are illegal. Others are saying they're not. We're just popping our popcorn because nothing makes Democrats madder than someone cooking up a plan they wish they had thought of first.

Even worse, the seething singer went full-blown nativist and election denier in one fell swoop. (Man, we're loving this. LOL.)

Not only is Musk trying 'to steal this election', but he's also trying to steal it from 'citizens who were born here'.

YOWZA!

He hates people who break into houses, but he has a house himself! — Michael Desrochers (Starting Pitcher #69) (@MikeDesrochers1) October 19, 2024

LOL.

Contrary to the claims of Midler and other Democrats, we don't hate immigrants, and we don't distinguish between Americans who were born here. If you've been here for six generations or you just took the naturalization oath last week - we don't care: As long as you did it legally and love this country.

Nonsense, elections have never been more secure… so I’ve been told relentlessly. — Blayze Karp (@BlayzeKarp) October 19, 2024

Elections and 'democracy itself' are either fully secure or on the precipice of collapse … depending on how Dems feel on any given day.

Cut it out already. Only Kamala can have celebrities campaigning for her ? How are you not bias Mrs, Midler ? — Maria Lynn (@MariaLynnElaine) October 19, 2024

Right?! Doesn't Kamala have a Cuban working for her?

She's not okay, but since making fun of liberal meltdowns is sort of in our wheelhouse, we're glad she's out there.

One might say she is the Whine Beneath Our Wings.