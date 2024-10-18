Return to Normalcy? Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Endorses Trump

Rusty Anchors and Sinking Viewership: Can Shrinking Cable Cash Keep CNN Afloat?
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on October 18, 2024
Democrats are so committed to the strategy of pretending Kamala Harris and Joe Biden aren't responsible for the mess they've made of the country that they're actually starting to believe it themselves.

House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, called for a 'return to normalcy' on Twitter/X.

Return from what, Hakeem? From the 'malignant clown show', you say?

Yes, we couldn't agree more.

Donald Trump hasn't been in the White House for three and a half years, Hakeem. Those malignant clowns you speak of? You're the ringleader of that circus.

It's a somewhat inconvenient fact for Democrats.

The last thing the extremists currently running the Democrat Party understand is normalcy.

Hakeem isn't the first Democrat to talk about returning to normalcy. It's an oft-repeated refrain from Kamala Harris and her surrogates. What exactly do they mean?

They're afraid of losing. For Democrats, 'normalcy' means they are in power.

We remember Trump's presidency. It wasn't that long ago.

Energy was cheaper. Gas was cheaper. Groceries were cheaper. There were fewer wars. The Middle East was more stable. The border was more secure …

… and it was miserable. Remember?

Democrats weren't in power, so they went out of their way to make the entire country miserable.

Riots. Russian collusion investigations for years. Constant shrieking about World War III. Impeachment hearings. Politicizing a pandemic. More riots.

Democrats are like a disgruntled aunt plopping down at the Thanksgiving table and pooping her pants. If they can't have their way, they're going to make everyone else miserable too.

If you haven't noticed, Democrats are already in a fever pitch. They've convinced many of their voters (and their would-be assassins) that Trump is leading a fascist takeover of America. 'Democracy is going to end if Trump wins', they'll tell you.

Strap in, folks. If they're already this unhinged, imagine how they're going to behave if Trump wins. They're going to try to make the country miserable like we've never seen before. Normalcy will be the last thing they permit the people of America to experience.

We, of course, will be here to laugh at them.

