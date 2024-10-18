Return to Normalcy? Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Endorses Trump

Democrats are so committed to the strategy of pretending Kamala Harris and Joe Biden aren't responsible for the mess they've made of the country that they're actually starting to believe it themselves.

Advertisement

House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, called for a 'return to normalcy' on Twitter/X.

Has anyone else had enough of the malignant clown show?



America deserves a return to normalcy. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 18, 2024

Return from what, Hakeem? From the 'malignant clown show', you say?

Yes, we couldn't agree more.

Donald Trump hasn't been in the White House for three and a half years, Hakeem. Those malignant clowns you speak of? You're the ringleader of that circus.

You guys are currently in power. https://t.co/4iEYYVe3Za — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 18, 2024

It's a somewhat inconvenient fact for Democrats.

You’re absolutely right Hakeem. We need a return to normalcy. We’ve had enough of your degeneracy. pic.twitter.com/ZnsFxidUM4 — Stacy Is Right (@PatrioticPizzas) October 18, 2024

The last thing the extremists currently running the Democrat Party understand is normalcy.

Hakeem isn't the first Democrat to talk about returning to normalcy. It's an oft-repeated refrain from Kamala Harris and her surrogates. What exactly do they mean?

They're afraid of losing. For Democrats, 'normalcy' means they are in power.

Return to normalcy? So before Biden was in office? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 18, 2024

We remember Trump's presidency. It wasn't that long ago.

Energy was cheaper. Gas was cheaper. Groceries were cheaper. There were fewer wars. The Middle East was more stable. The border was more secure …

… and it was miserable. Remember?

Democrats weren't in power, so they went out of their way to make the entire country miserable.

Riots. Russian collusion investigations for years. Constant shrieking about World War III. Impeachment hearings. Politicizing a pandemic. More riots.

Democrats are like a disgruntled aunt plopping down at the Thanksgiving table and pooping her pants. If they can't have their way, they're going to make everyone else miserable too.

Rep Jeffries openly endorses Trump!

Welcome, Hakeem. I hear MAGA is a big tent. https://t.co/iGwxqbMBIK — Drew White (@MrDrewSpeaks) October 19, 2024

If you haven't noticed, Democrats are already in a fever pitch. They've convinced many of their voters (and their would-be assassins) that Trump is leading a fascist takeover of America. 'Democracy is going to end if Trump wins', they'll tell you.

So vote Trump, right? Because the malignant clown show we’ve been living under is all Biden and Harris. lol https://t.co/UAWPpJFvQI — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2024

Strap in, folks. If they're already this unhinged, imagine how they're going to behave if Trump wins. They're going to try to make the country miserable like we've never seen before. Normalcy will be the last thing they permit the people of America to experience.

We, of course, will be here to laugh at them.