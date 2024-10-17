VIP
Vindicated! Bret Baier Did His Job and He Did It Well
Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the...
Bret Baier Explains Desperate Measures Harris' Staff Took to Shorten the Interview BEFORE...
Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers
Tim Walz Warns Federal Government Employees That Trump's Plans for Them Are 'Terrifying'
The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ......
Harris Camp: Prisons Provided Gender-Affirming Care Under Trump
Twitter Imagines Questions Joe Rogan Might Ask Kamala After Her Cringe Worthy Performance...
J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
VIP
Kamala HQ: Trump Using the Military Against ‘the Enemy From Within’ Is Project...
The Associated Press Called Out for Differences in Coverage of Trump and Biden's...
VIP
How Do You Know Dems Are Lying When They Scream 'Voter Suppression'? Their...
Sunny Hostin is BIG Mad at Pundits Accurately Claiming Kamala Looked Angry During...
New Horror Movie Plot Just Dropped! Watch Ohio Cops Battle Giant, Runaway Inflatable...

Jen Rubin’s Cope During the Bret Baier Interview Will Have You in Tears

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on October 17, 2024
Townhall Media

Just for fun, we're going to walk you through the Bret Baier Kamala Harris interview live watch timeline of Jennifer Rubin, former Conservative Blogger, turned 'pro-democracy opinion writer', turned 'we aren't going back' full-time Democrat.

Advertisement

If you needed any evidence that Kamala Harris crashed and burned in the interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, this should do it.

Baier led off the interview with a question on illegal immigration, highlighting victims of violent crime. It did not go well for Harris.

Rubin soldiered on, insisting 'she is doing so well'.

Just let her go, fam. It gets better.

The 'journalist' who has 'We aren't going back' in her Twitter/X bio called Bret Baier a 'rightwing lap dog', and she was so squirreled up by Harris's disastrous performance that she tagged Baier to make sure he knew she was upset.

We are dying here, folks! LOL.

Murder … suicide … we're not sure which it was, but the Harris campaign definitely needed an ER visit after that mess.

The 'tough cookie' got bodied by Bret friggin' Baier. Harris is not equipped to deal with Putin or Xi Jinping.

Recommended

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Poor Jen.

Rubin was so beside herself she couldn't even type! 'Mable'. LOL.

If you wonder how she arrived at this place in her career, she gives it away with her last unterminated sentence. It's all about Trump to Rubin. She's suffering through final-stage TDS, and WaPo is just providing comfort care at this point.

Bwahaha!

The Kamala HQ account clipped the 8 seconds of positive feedback Dana Perino offered, right before she said 'however … '. Rubin gulped it down. She has to know she's being a hack at this point.

Ouch!

Our thoughts exactly.

Tags: BRET BAIER FOX NEWS INTERVIEW JENNIFER RUBIN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview
Grateful Calvin
HA! What Bret Baier Said About Kamala's Staff Trying to SHUT the Interview Down Makes It Even MORE Delish
Sam J.
The Trump War Room Tweets the ENTIRE Kamala and Bret Baier Interview ... It Was That Bad
justmindy
Bret Baier Explains Desperate Measures Harris' Staff Took to Shorten the Interview BEFORE It Even Started
Doug P.
Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the Internet
Warren Squire
'I'm Speaking': Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.D. Vance Offers HILARIOUS Advice for Democrats After Kamala's Train Wreck FNC Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement