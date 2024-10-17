Jen Rubin’s Cope During the Bret Baier Interview Will Have You in Tears

Just for fun, we're going to walk you through the Bret Baier Kamala Harris interview live watch timeline of Jennifer Rubin, former Conservative Blogger, turned 'pro-democracy opinion writer', turned 'we aren't going back' full-time Democrat.

If you needed any evidence that Kamala Harris crashed and burned in the interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, this should do it.

The reason she is doing so well is that Fox is utterly predictable. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

Baier led off the interview with a question on illegal immigration, highlighting victims of violent crime. It did not go well for Harris.

Rubin soldiered on, insisting 'she is doing so well'.

“The reason she is doing so well..”



Jenny, she is NOT doing well.https://t.co/Hd1BTKE3Cm — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) October 16, 2024

Just let her go, fam. It gets better.

By interrupting @BretBaier is showing he is rightwing lap dog. Also makes her look steady. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

The 'journalist' who has 'We aren't going back' in her Twitter/X bio called Bret Baier a 'rightwing lap dog', and she was so squirreled up by Harris's disastrous performance that she tagged Baier to make sure he knew she was upset.

We are dying here, folks! LOL.

Murder … suicide … we're not sure which it was, but the Harris campaign definitely needed an ER visit after that mess.

She is a tough cookie. Baier only has made himself sound like an ass — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

The 'tough cookie' got bodied by Bret friggin' Baier. Harris is not equipped to deal with Putin or Xi Jinping.

Poor Jen.

The problem with Fox like all MAGA is they are cut off from reality and Mable to confront someone who does play inside their disinformation sandbox . It’s why she ran circles around him. Trump will be furious — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

Rubin was so beside herself she couldn't even type! 'Mable'. LOL.

If you wonder how she arrived at this place in her career, she gives it away with her last unterminated sentence. It's all about Trump to Rubin. She's suffering through final-stage TDS, and WaPo is just providing comfort care at this point.

Is Mable in the room with you now? — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) October 16, 2024

Bwahaha!

Trump is going to lose it when he realizes she did so well https://t.co/KSYHwScGsE — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 16, 2024

The Kamala HQ account clipped the 8 seconds of positive feedback Dana Perino offered, right before she said 'however … '. Rubin gulped it down. She has to know she's being a hack at this point.

I wonder if a primary would have weeded out this incompetence. — Kirby Sand (@Kirby_Sand) October 16, 2024

Ouch!

Our thoughts exactly.