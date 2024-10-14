VIP
CNN: Donald Trump Would Be the Strongest Republican With Black Voters Since 1960
Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala...
Kamala Harris at Pa. Rally Explains Why Dem Sen. Casey Didn't Attend (and...
Donald Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' Bombs Big-Time
Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's...
Bill Clinton Says ‘We’ve Gotta Have Someone Come Here’ to Grow the Economy
VIP
While NASA Whines About White Supremacy, Elon Musk Reaches for the Stars
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a...
CUE LEFTY MELTDOWNS! Las Vegas Review-Journal Endorses Trump With SCATHING Rebuke of Kamal...
Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Tries to Win Back Black Men With Last-Minute Policy Proposals
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Broke Four Years Ago Today

Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in Trump Rally Sabotage

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:15 PM on October 14, 2024
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File

The 'pro-democracy' Democrats continue to embrace the Dark Side, staging anti-democratic stunts against American citizens who don't agree with them politically.

It began when Lincoln Project cofounder, George Conway III (proving that sequels almost always go downhill), posted the signup website for Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

Yes, the same people who will tell you Trump supporters are goons who would disrupt people's right to participate in the democratic process were making a call to their goons to interfere with other citizens' ability to participate in the democratic process. At least, that's what it appears Mr. Kellyanne Conway was doing.

Yep, that was the message received by his followers, who were all too willing to engage in underhanded tactics because they're really good people or something.

The actor formerly known as Luke Skywalker, chose to allow his anger to turn to hate and follow his fictional father's path on this one.

Mark Hamill, you see, has completely bought into his side's smear campaign against American citizens, painting them as fascists who are going to recreate a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden.

The Dark Side is strong with this one.

It's no wonder Kamala Harris seems to be flagging in the polls. The biggest mouthpieces on the Left are lunatics who have lost any grasp on reality.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yep, they're everything they claim to be fighting.

That too. LOL.

We remember another Lincoln Project co-founder who tried to get young people to sign up to do things.

The best part of the whole thing is the would-be saboteurs are too stupid to realize that people who show up will get in, whether anit-democratic Democrats signed up or not. They didn't actually reserve a seat that will remain empty.

Another giant DERP in a long line of 2024 Democrat derps.

Tags: MARK HAMILL TRUMP TRUMP RALLY GEORGE CONWAY LINCOLN PROJECT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kamala Harris at Pa. Rally Explains Why Dem Sen. Casey Didn't Attend (and We Do NOT Doubt This)
Doug P.
WATCH: Iranian Activist DESTROYS Ta-Nehisi Coates and Trevor Noah Over Their Straight-Up Support of Jihad
Amy Curtis
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a Major E-mail Snafu
justmindy
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What Martha Raddatz Has to Say Now
justmindy
GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's Use of 'Wife' and 'Kids'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement