Let the Hate Flow Through You: Mark Hamill Joins Lincoln Project Stooges in Trump Rally Sabotage

The 'pro-democracy' Democrats continue to embrace the Dark Side, staging anti-democratic stunts against American citizens who don't agree with them politically.

It began when Lincoln Project cofounder, George Conway III (proving that sequels almost always go downhill), posted the signup website for Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s the signup link for Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden! Enjoy!https://t.co/BT9zmR1Jh9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 14, 2024

Yes, the same people who will tell you Trump supporters are goons who would disrupt people's right to participate in the democratic process were making a call to their goons to interfere with other citizens' ability to participate in the democratic process. At least, that's what it appears Mr. Kellyanne Conway was doing.

Yep, that was the message received by his followers, who were all too willing to engage in underhanded tactics because they're really good people or something.

The actor formerly known as Luke Skywalker, chose to allow his anger to turn to hate and follow his fictional father's path on this one.

Who would sign-up, then NOT go? (except everyone who puts country over party) 🇺🇸 https://t.co/M3Joj3ReP3 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 14, 2024

Mark Hamill, you see, has completely bought into his side's smear campaign against American citizens, painting them as fascists who are going to recreate a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden.

The Dark Side is strong with this one.

It felt weird signing up for two tickets for a Nazi rally, but country over party. — CletusVanDamme (@CubbiesFan82) October 14, 2024

It's no wonder Kamala Harris seems to be flagging in the polls. The biggest mouthpieces on the Left are lunatics who have lost any grasp on reality.

So, you’re basically trying to incite people into signing up for a rally of an opposing candidate so that it looks empty? Do you think that in any way will lower his actual number of supporters? Especially since you have put this post up for everyone to see?

Is that the level… — Verseus Greekus ™ (@VerseusGreekus) October 15, 2024

Yep, they're everything they claim to be fighting.

That too. LOL.

Internet, do your thing. https://t.co/gcDhUGxpXk — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 14, 2024

We remember another Lincoln Project co-founder who tried to get young people to sign up to do things.

Wait,



You guys don't realize that the sign up doesn't reserve tickets and it's still just first come first served at political rallies? — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) October 14, 2024

The best part of the whole thing is the would-be saboteurs are too stupid to realize that people who show up will get in, whether anit-democratic Democrats signed up or not. They didn't actually reserve a seat that will remain empty.

Another giant DERP in a long line of 2024 Democrat derps.