He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM

From looking lost to his wife bizarrely running his cabinet meetings, Joe Biden continues to hold the highest office in the nation with zero scrutiny from the press as to what's going on.

It happened again.

🚨 What the hell just happened here? Did Joe Biden REALLY just forget he was doing a press conference with the Prime Minister of India?! 😳



Biden’s totally gone.



Remember: Kamala Harris COVERED THIS UP! pic.twitter.com/Qing1bzzLa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2024

'Totally normal', Democrats will tell you. 'He's just asking his protocol people who the next speaker is.' Their media lapdogs will dutifully lap it up.

Why did you clip the video? Play the entire thing. He was asking who was next to speak because he had just finished, and there were three other heads of state scheduled to speak, not just Modi.



Try to keep up if you can. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 22, 2024

See?

Let's cut through the lies, folks. This kind of event is so common for a president that there's no excuse for being confused as often as Biden is.

He's gone, yet he still holds office. The party that 'loves democracy' has been operating a shadow presidency ruled by unelected bureaucrats for the past four years.

Everybody and I mean, everybody knew he was like this for four years.



The coup is real. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 22, 2024

Why did Biden step out of the presidential race mere months before people started voting?

We don't really know, at least not from the Democrats' or Kamala Harris's mouths. The media are completely uninterested in this historic maneuver by a major political party.

To be fair, I forgot he was president. — Doctor Fever (@BornProblematic) September 22, 2024

Good point. He's really not at this point.

Biden's meltdown at the event with the Indian PM, https://t.co/XqeRuifsNg, is making Woodrow Wilson look like the model of cognitive functioning. This is the person recently defended as "intellectually, analytically the best Biden ever." https://t.co/uys4RUIKsM — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 22, 2024

That's the real story here. They told us he was fine. The woman they jammed, midstream, into a presidential election told us Biden was sharp.

They lied. They can't be trusted to be honest with the American people. They can't be trusted with the presidency.

The yelling part. There are going to be books written about this dudes final year in office and how "we all knew."



They just need to get through the election first. https://t.co/T6kuUs7WMw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2024

This will be one of the most frustrating periods of 'retrospective' media pieces we've ever suffered through. They will brag about how they were complicit with Democrats in hiding the president's condition and the dysfunction in the White House and expect to be praised for their 'candid' coverage of the events long after reporting on them mattered.

It will be disgusting.

'Who's next?!' Hopefully not Kamala Harris.