He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:00 PM on September 22, 2024
Twitchy

From looking lost to his wife bizarrely running his cabinet meetings, Joe Biden continues to hold the highest office in the nation with zero scrutiny from the press as to what's going on.

Advertisement

It happened again.

'Totally normal', Democrats will tell you. 'He's just asking his protocol people who the next speaker is.' Their media lapdogs will dutifully lap it up.

See?

Let's cut through the lies, folks. This kind of event is so common for a president that there's no excuse for being confused as often as Biden is.

He's gone, yet he still holds office. The party that 'loves democracy' has been operating a shadow presidency ruled by unelected bureaucrats for the past four years.

Why did Biden step out of the presidential race mere months before people started voting?

We don't really know, at least not from the Democrats' or Kamala Harris's mouths. The media are completely uninterested in this historic maneuver by a major political party.

Good point. He's really not at this point.

That's the real story here. They told us he was fine. The woman they jammed, midstream, into a presidential election told us Biden was sharp.

They lied. They can't be trusted to be honest with the American people. They can't be trusted with the presidency.

This will be one of the most frustrating periods of 'retrospective' media pieces we've ever suffered through. They will brag about how they were complicit with Democrats in hiding the president's condition and the dysfunction in the White House and expect to be praised for their 'candid' coverage of the events long after reporting on them mattered.

It will be disgusting.

'Who's next?!' Hopefully not Kamala Harris.

