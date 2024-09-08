Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Clearly having taken damage from recently disparaging gold star families, the Harris camp tried to reverse course by claiming it was Trump's fault they botched the Afghanistan withdrawal so colossally.

We kid you not.

The Harris campaign is blaming the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal on Donald Trump, arguing that he “left the Biden-Harris Administration with zero plans for an orderly withdrawal.”



Comes as Trump has ramped up his criticism of the administration over the withdrawal & the deadly… pic.twitter.com/C9u7sXmiJs — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 7, 2024

Really breathe that one and sit with it for a moment. Allow the absurdity to permeate your brain.

Donald Trump, the man they call a traitor, a racist, an existential threat to democracy, the man who would be a dictator on day one … the guy who is literally going to terminate the Consitution and end elections in America … that guy, didn't leave them a plan.

'If only the Orange Führer had left us a plan … We could have followed whatever he told us to do instead of crafting Operation Raining Afghans, our disastrous plan that got 13 Americans killed. Also, vote for me and Tim. We're totally ready to lead the nation! (cackling)'

My view, in Semafor fashion:



This is going to be a hard sell. There’s been lots of criticism over Trump’s deal, but there’s also been lots of reporting about how top generals warned Biden against withdrawing troops; that the agreement had an escape clause that Biden chose not to… — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 7, 2024

One thing the campaign of Kamala Harris has revealed more than anything else is the gaping black hole of nothingness in place of what should be an army of professional journalists, determined to inform the American people about the choice they face in November.

Talcott's follow-up tweet should be stamped with a giant disclaimer: 'This is going to be a hard sell, if the U.S. news media was more than an arm of the Democrat Party.'

Biden said on July 8, 2021, that it wasn’t inevitable that the Taliban would take over. Harris was proud to be the last one in the room. Later, generals testified that Biden didn’t listen to their advice. But Trump’s fault. pic.twitter.com/v3qwqc7szn — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 7, 2024

If the media has their way, Harris and Walz will 'but Trump' their way into the White House.

Kamala in 2021: I was the last person in the room to advise Biden before he made this momentous decision



Kamala in 2024: Trump made us do it.



Come on lol. https://t.co/b6BqjLSFle — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 7, 2024

Biden and Harris owned this decision at the time. They bragged about what they had done. Harris claimed to have significant influence over the operation.

Now it's Trump's fault.

... arguing that he “left the Biden-Harris Administration with zero plans for an orderly withdrawal.”



Um, make your OWN plan if you didn't think he left you with any plans for an orderly withdrawal. Couldn't someone in the admin think for themselves and come up with a new plan? — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) September 7, 2024

They're incompetent. That's the only conclusion.

LOL. So they were ill equipped to lead. Got it. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 8, 2024

They weren't equipped to lead then, and Kamala Harris certainly isn't any more prepared to lead now.

If Biden had a plan in 2007 to get out of Afghanistan then why did he fumble it so badly almost 2 decades later?pic.twitter.com/002N0I45XL — 🏴Jabroni Whisperer 🏴 (@minarchis1) September 7, 2024

Imagine what the news media would do to Trump if they had a story that could be presented with such damning clarity.

Biden told us in 2007 that he could get us out of Afghanistan and it would take a long time, he spent the next 14 years in the vegetable crisper, and then completely botched the whole thing with Kamala Harris at his side.

Here’s Joe Biden’s remarks on Aug 31, 2021 regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal: https://t.co/pBA2KG09r4 pic.twitter.com/pAEn5MXtHF — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 7, 2024

He then went on to say he and Harris did a great job and the press let him get away with it.

Biden described it as an “extraordinary success.” Now it’s a “chaotic withdrawal” and it’s Trump’s fault. Of course, it comes from the Harris campaign, so no one will get to ask her about it. https://t.co/eg2F3W17IY pic.twitter.com/7D5T639XV8 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 7, 2024

That's the unbelievable backdrop to the claim from the Harris campaign.

Harris admits they needed Trump to do the thinking for them. pic.twitter.com/irgRTU7tAg — StephX🍿🎦 (@stephdubsX) September 7, 2024

Is she going to get Trump on the phone if she becomes the Cackler-In-Chief and ask him for a plan on every crisis the president faces?

You know who doesn’t agree with Harris’ characterization of the deaths of our service members?



Their family members.



(And anyone who knows anything about what happened.)



Utterly tone deaf. https://t.co/IMIXXg9NKB — Pudge (@pudgenet) September 7, 2024

Allowing the Harris-Walz campaign to get away with this absurd game of finger-pointing because 'journalists' don't want to hurt Democrats in an election year is a disgrace.

The Harris campaign must feel pretty emboldened by a fawning press corps to claim something so patently absurd. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) September 7, 2024

The media should be ashamed of themselves. Imagine having so little self-respect that you allow Democrats to make you look every bit as incompetent as a Kamala Harris Afghanistan withdrawal plan … and they make you look that way every day.

Well, that’s weird because Kamala previously told us the withdrawal was a great success and that she was the last person in the room when the decision was made.



Maybe some intrepid reporter should run down that inconsistency. https://t.co/KLtM3qIMJC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 7, 2024

You don't hate the media enough.