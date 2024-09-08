Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala...
TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-P...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...
Call 9-1-1! Twitter/X Wipes the Floor With Mark Cuban for Claiming the Mainstream...
Kamala SIMP Brags About Dick Cheney Voting for Kamala, Learns the Hard Way...
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at Penzey's Spi...
Los Angeles Times: Why Isn't Anyone Blaming the GOP for California's Failed Policies?
KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innoc...

Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Clearly having taken damage from recently disparaging gold star families, the Harris camp tried to reverse course by claiming it was Trump's fault they botched the Afghanistan withdrawal so colossally.

Advertisement

We kid you not.

Really breathe that one and sit with it for a moment. Allow the absurdity to permeate your brain.

Donald Trump, the man they call a traitor, a racist, an existential threat to democracy, the man who would be a dictator on day one … the guy who is literally going to terminate the Consitution and end elections in America … that guy, didn't leave them a plan.

'If only the Orange Führer had left us a plan … We could have followed whatever he told us to do instead of crafting Operation Raining Afghans, our disastrous plan that got 13 Americans killed. Also, vote for me and Tim. We're totally ready to lead the nation! (cackling)'

One thing the campaign of Kamala Harris has revealed more than anything else is the gaping black hole of nothingness in place of what should be an army of professional journalists, determined to inform the American people about the choice they face in November.

Recommended

Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Talcott's follow-up tweet should be stamped with a giant disclaimer: 'This is going to be a hard sell, if the U.S. news media was more than an arm of the Democrat Party.'

If the media has their way, Harris and Walz will 'but Trump' their way into the White House.

Biden and Harris owned this decision at the time. They bragged about what they had done. Harris claimed to have significant influence over the operation.

Now it's Trump's fault.

They're incompetent. That's the only conclusion.

They weren't equipped to lead then, and Kamala Harris certainly isn't any more prepared to lead now.

Advertisement

Imagine what the news media would do to Trump if they had a story that could be presented with such damning clarity.

Biden told us in 2007 that he could get us out of Afghanistan and it would take a long time, he spent the next 14 years in the vegetable crisper, and then completely botched the whole thing with Kamala Harris at his side.

He then went on to say he and Harris did a great job and the press let him get away with it.

That's the unbelievable backdrop to the claim from the Harris campaign.

Is she going to get Trump on the phone if she becomes the Cackler-In-Chief and ask him for a plan on every crisis the president faces?

Advertisement

Allowing the Harris-Walz campaign to get away with this absurd game of finger-pointing because 'journalists' don't want to hurt Democrats in an election year is a disgrace.

The media should be ashamed of themselves. Imagine having so little self-respect that you allow Democrats to make you look every bit as incompetent as a Kamala Harris Afghanistan withdrawal plan … and they make you look that way every day.

You don't hate the media enough.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN BIDEN ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.
TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-Point (Watch)
Sam J.
Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Attempt
FuzzyChimp
'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala Harris Amy Curtis
Advertisement