Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Attempt

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We don't typically cover tweets from unverified nobodies unless they say something really ridiculous and readers call them out.

Meet HeidiOCanada:

A Canadian who was never interested in US politics until Trump. Now I see it as a matter of life and liberty. No DMs. #Resister ☮️🌊 Followed by Mark Hamill 🔥

LOL. 'Followed by Mark Hamill'. We are dying.

Yes, there are still many on the Left who believe the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump was faked.

A person would have to have the intelligence of a cucumber … or a left-wing Canadian … to believe nobody actually shot at Trump. Was the dead shooter's body not actually on the roof in plain sight for hours? Was a man not actually murdered in the stands? Did Trump not get grazed in the ear? Did the hydraulic line on a nearby lift not fail as a bullet ripped through it? Was the Secret Service in on the fake event that they were widely criticized for?

Yeah … some people are taking stupidity to a new level.

That's a reasonable summary. Well done.

Hold on now. What if Canada's not real? If Canada was actually real wouldn't they have their own government and follow their politics instead of sticking their noses in ours?

Canadian liberals are weird. We need a northern border wall.

Yup.

Whoa! WHOA! WHOA!!!

Let's tone down the chimpanzee insults, folks!

In case you were wondering if the Canadian loon was all alone, she had fellow Harris-Walz #VoteBlue fans in her replies who are sold on the conspiracy theory.

Conspiracy-brained leftists are a lot like QAnon weirdos, but a lot more of them actually exist.

Do not let facts get in the way of these nutjobs.

Oh, Canada. We get it. There are a lot of you unhinged reality deniers out there. We've known that for a long time.

Tags: ASSASSINATION CANADA CONSPIRACY LEFTIST TRUMP

