Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Attempt

We don't typically cover tweets from unverified nobodies unless they say something really ridiculous and readers call them out.

Meet HeidiOCanada:

A Canadian who was never interested in US politics until Trump. Now I see it as a matter of life and liberty. No DMs. #Resister ☮️🌊 Followed by Mark Hamill 🔥

LOL. 'Followed by Mark Hamill'. We are dying.

If someone had actually shot at Trump:

1. He would sue that family.

2. He would sue the Secret Service.

3. He would tweet about it every day.

4. It would be in his stump speech.

5. He would blame Biden.

6. He would blame Hunter Biden and Hillary.

7. …



You get my drift. — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) September 7, 2024

Yes, there are still many on the Left who believe the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump was faked.

A person would have to have the intelligence of a cucumber … or a left-wing Canadian … to believe nobody actually shot at Trump. Was the dead shooter's body not actually on the roof in plain sight for hours? Was a man not actually murdered in the stands? Did Trump not get grazed in the ear? Did the hydraulic line on a nearby lift not fail as a bullet ripped through it? Was the Secret Service in on the fake event that they were widely criticized for?

Yeah … some people are taking stupidity to a new level.

People are dead, and you’re stupid.



End of story. — CaliforniaDreaming 🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🇺🇸 (@LivingInCA) September 7, 2024

That's a reasonable summary. Well done.

Oh, you're in Canada. Opinion disregarded. STFU. — Lexi (@penngirl72) September 7, 2024

Hold on now. What if Canada's not real? If Canada was actually real wouldn't they have their own government and follow their politics instead of sticking their noses in ours?

Canadian liberals are weird. We need a northern border wall.

1. We literally watched it live

2. People are really dead.

3. TDS

4. You’re an idiot

5. You’re an idiot

6. You’re an idiot

7. …



You got my drift. — Johnny Allwine (@AllwineJohn) September 7, 2024

Yup.

If you believe the assassination attempt was "staged", you are either seriously mentally ill, or have an IQ in the range of the average chimpanzee. Or both. — Hitesh Ceon (@hiteshceon) September 7, 2024

Whoa! WHOA! WHOA!!!

Let's tone down the chimpanzee insults, folks!

It was a #StagedAssassinationAttempt set up by Trump himself. If he really got shot in the ear by that distance by an AR type of weapon, according to some doctors I have spoken to they said his ear would’ve been mangled.

He lied because he’s soooooo desperate to win this… pic.twitter.com/QJSt47xh6L — DulceBiatch (@BiatchDulce) September 7, 2024

In case you were wondering if the Canadian loon was all alone, she had fellow Harris-Walz #VoteBlue fans in her replies who are sold on the conspiracy theory.

Conspiracy-brained leftists are a lot like QAnon weirdos, but a lot more of them actually exist.

It’s on video and there are thousands of witnesses including police and the secret service — steve anderson (@blitziod) September 7, 2024

Do not let facts get in the way of these nutjobs.

Oh, Canada. We get it. There are a lot of you unhinged reality deniers out there. We've known that for a long time.