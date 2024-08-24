Trump and RFK Jr. and Nazis, Oh My! Let's Take a Stroll Through History With Bill Kristol

Survey Says HILARIOUS! X Users Crack Up Over Projection of Steve Harvey in...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:45 PM on August 24, 2024
Townhall Media

Have you noticed how some people make everything about Donald Trump these days? Yeah, we know you noticed.

The same people who fear the 'chaotic return of a Trump presidency' are the very people who sowed mass chaos for the four years Trump was in office and whined about how chaotic things were.

Enter Bill Kristol.

The dude now views every aspect of life through orange-colored glasses. He just can't help himself. So what did he do when RFK Jr. endorsed Trump for president?

That's right, he tried to somehow link the RFK Jr. announcement to a non-aggression treaty between Nazis and the Soviets in 1939.

A perfectly sane thing to do, right? Umm … no.

Anyway, we thought it might be fun to let you see how the people of Twitter/X responded to Kristol's codswallop while also revisiting historical events that occurred on December 23 - Bill Kristol's birthday. If something terrible happened on Kristol's birthday, you see, that is somehow relevant to Bill Kristol himself. It's science.

Bill Kristol was born on the 990th anniversary of the Sack of Aleppo. The Alleppans are still displeased with you, Bill.

No sane person could see any similarity here. In fact, trying to find parallels between modern-day events and historical events is generally the trade of disingenuous actors with an axe to grind and requires the reader to stretch their imagination beyond all … hold up … wait a minute …

Bill Kristol was born on the 264th anniversary of King James II fleeing from England to Paris after being deposed in favor of his son-in-law and nephew William of Orange.

A once powerful political figure being forced into obscurity by a man of Orange? Okay, there are some striking parallels there.

Good point.

Bill Kristol was born on the 47th anniversary of the Tampere conference where the first meeting of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin occurred.

You know what that means, Bill? Yep, You're a Commie.

Boom!

To be fair, we value Kristol's opinion because it makes for perfect Twitchy posts.

Bill Kristol was born on the 39th anniversary of Woodrow Wilson signing The Federal Reserve Act into law.

You're a monster, Bill Kristol!

Late-stage TDS is hard to watch.

Bill Kristol was born on the 11th anniversary of the Imperial Japanese Army occupying Wake Island.

Nice work, Bill.

We do appreciate his efforts.

Bill Kristol was born on the 64th anniversary of Vincent van Gogh cutting off his own ear.

If Vincent van Gogh had to listen to Bill Kristol this would make perfect sense.

See, Bill! We can do it too!

Bill Kristol was born on the 1,369th anniversary of Mayan queen Yohl Ik'nal being crowned ruler of Palenque.

The event was similar to the coronation of Queen Kama'la who was crowned ruler of the Democrats following a successful coup against Jobi'den by King Bar Ak'obama.

Bill is not well, folks.

But, hey, today is the 39th anniversary of Mikhail Gorbachev resigning as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, so take heart! We can beat Bill's new friends.

