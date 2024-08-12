The Media's Complete About Face on Taxing Tips (to Help Kamala, Naturally)
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State...
HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)
WTAF?? Like All Good Fascists, the U.K. Is Now Turning to the Kids...
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza...
FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free...
Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free...
NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs...
Sen. Steve Daines: 'Don’t Be Fooled by @KamalaHarris Saying She Now Supports No...
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why...
'The Election Is Not Rigged' Say the Pennsylvania Officials Who Will Likely Try...
Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out...
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on August 12, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Ah, Monday … the Tim Walz of weekdays. The magic of the weekend has been snuffed out and we find ourselves at a decision point.

We can either grind through this day, or we can have some laughs and then grind through this day.

Advertisement

We choose funny. Let's get started with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our feed over the past week!

Now that's how you get a Monday meme-fest going!

LOL. Men and women are just made different.

HA! Yes, among other things, this week brought us the uncertainty of Bidenomics, or should we say Kamalanomics.

LOLOLOL! That is just uncanny!

That fairy just went to Neverland. 😂

Perfect! LOL.

It's like a live stream of the Harris-Walz campaign. 😂

Bwahaha! We love it!

You don't even have to be a LOTR fan to laugh at that one!

Recommended

MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep, that's how it be. 💀💀💀

If you're a cat lover, you're welcome.

If you're not a cat lover, there are no refunds for that five minutes of your life. Sorry!

We're guessing she's not gonna get any takers. LOL.

(Language warning)

LOLOLOL! This is just awesome. 😂

Checks out.

LOL!

That one caught us off guard.

Ha! The 'Kamala is really super popular' push by the media this past week is almost more than we can stomach.

Advertisement

Then she picked a commie weirdo to be her running mate and we can't even show you most of the memes. 😂

Nice!

If you don't want your kids to be soft, you better be prepared to take them out with a red shell at the finish line of Rainbow Road.

We could literally feel the internal struggle. 😂😂😂

YES!!! There was nothing like sticking it to the kid whose mom always gave him two puddings.

LOL! Sorry, little bro.

Bilingual dad joke! This is the way.

Hey, at least it's a creative way to end your life. 😂

Well done. We laughed.

Advertisement

That is disturbing. Men will do anything for a laugh.

Every … single … time. 😂

'Gray'. LOL!

Dog humor you say?

Been there. Done that.

Home school for the win!

HAHAHA!

Seriously?! We knew we couldn't be the only ones thinking this!

Seems perfectly normal to us.

Honestly, we've had dumber things occupy our thoughts.

Bwahaha!

LOL!

We hate it when that happens! 😂

Advertisement

Same, bro. Same.

We could have made that jump! LOL.

For this week's throwback comedy clip, we went with an old In Living Color clip from the before times when Jim Carrey hadn't gone crazy over politics and people laughed when he played a character that now could pass as a high-ranking officer in the U.S. armed forces.

Good times!

It happens every Sunday evening. All we can do is buckle down and make it to the next weekend.

Good luck out there today. Take this Monday and smack it around harder than Democrats beating Joe Biden out of the White House.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action
Amy Curtis
CLUELESS Florida Journo Can't Understand Why Property Insurance Is Higher in a State Hit by Hurricanes
Amy Curtis
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
HE JUST MISSPOKE: Tim Walz X Bio Still Says 'Command Sgt. Major' (Screenshot)
Amy Curtis
FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free Speech
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why Students Are Failing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MAKE MY DAY: Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet As Scottish Leader Humza Yousaf Threatens Legal Action Amy Curtis
Advertisement