Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday … the Tim Walz of weekdays. The magic of the weekend has been snuffed out and we find ourselves at a decision point.
We can either grind through this day, or we can have some laughs and then grind through this day.
We choose funny. Let's get started with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our feed over the past week!
August 11, 2024
Now that's how you get a Monday meme-fest going!
I AM HOWLING pic.twitter.com/ySnyBkcl7y— Kimberly (@antisocialkim) August 5, 2024
LOL. Men and women are just made different.
The stock market today pic.twitter.com/I2rpOqAO7v— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 5, 2024
HA! Yes, among other things, this week brought us the uncertainty of Bidenomics, or should we say Kamalanomics.
August 5, 2024
LOLOLOL! That is just uncanny!
August 5, 2024
That fairy just went to Neverland. 😂
August 11, 2024
Perfect! LOL.
Kamala’s accomplishments: https://t.co/GZfvrJt8hR pic.twitter.com/4QxbTSNr2D— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 5, 2024
It's like a live stream of the Harris-Walz campaign. 😂
If movie dialogue was more accurate pic.twitter.com/gPtZ1hDnSu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024
Bwahaha! We love it!
Gandalf:— LIBRIA (@libriastore) August 9, 2024
Keep it secret, keep it safe.
Frodo: pic.twitter.com/VAFjoeJXl5
You don't even have to be a LOTR fan to laugh at that one!
Recommended
August 11, 2024
Yep, that's how it be. 💀💀💀
Lastly😽— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) August 10, 2024
Bohemian Catsody
😺 pic.twitter.com/RHJ9E0iJus
If you're a cat lover, you're welcome.
If you're not a cat lover, there are no refunds for that five minutes of your life. Sorry!
Cmon y’all! I’ll even buy some beer and wine! 🍻🍷 pic.twitter.com/5SQaJMEuRV— 🇺🇸👠✝️Cathy❤️Trump✝️👠🇺🇸 (@TrumpGirl1971) August 11, 2024
We're guessing she's not gonna get any takers. LOL.
(Language warning)
Happy Saturday X! Don’t forget to laugh today. pic.twitter.com/cMiTd7pwgg— ♨️ BASEDLAYER🌡️ (@basedlayer80) August 10, 2024
LOLOLOL! This is just awesome. 😂
August 11, 2024
Checks out.
August 6, 2023
LOL!
Always has been pic.twitter.com/ifQX5bO9Ue— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 10, 2024
That one caught us off guard.
These crowds at Kamala’s rally are insane pic.twitter.com/TJKnbiIJNq— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 11, 2024
Ha! The 'Kamala is really super popular' push by the media this past week is almost more than we can stomach.
#TamponTim pic.twitter.com/WQDPLI30cC— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 12, 2024
Then she picked a commie weirdo to be her running mate and we can't even show you most of the memes. 😂
Best thing I've seen all day pic.twitter.com/Iqovm675cm— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 11, 2024
Nice!
August 10, 2024
If you don't want your kids to be soft, you better be prepared to take them out with a red shell at the finish line of Rainbow Road.
Bro let his intrusive thoughts win pic.twitter.com/svghZkvqz8— Wild content (@NoCapFights) August 10, 2024
We could literally feel the internal struggle. 😂😂😂
I'm the coolest kid in school. 😎 pic.twitter.com/zdBX9rQMgL— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 11, 2024
YES!!! There was nothing like sticking it to the kid whose mom always gave him two puddings.
August 11, 2024
LOL! Sorry, little bro.
Good point 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ksyBZnPyrv— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 11, 2024
Bilingual dad joke! This is the way.
He sent her in for blinker fluid SHE’S PISSED💀 pic.twitter.com/ESIeJqDplr— Rob (@_ROB_29) August 11, 2024
Hey, at least it's a creative way to end your life. 😂
August 10, 2024
Well done. We laughed.
Funniest thing I’ve seen this year 😭 pic.twitter.com/3bFLDsuIi9— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 11, 2024
That is disturbing. Men will do anything for a laugh.
August 11, 2024
Every … single … time. 😂
August 11, 2024
'Gray'. LOL!
Dog humor you say?
Wait for it!!!😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UqJ1gORam9— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) August 11, 2024
Been there. Done that.
August 11, 2024
Home school for the win!
She knows her short king 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kNmEuk3teh— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 11, 2024
HAHAHA!
August 10, 2024
Seriously?! We knew we couldn't be the only ones thinking this!
Then they became best friends... pic.twitter.com/o136gFRlj8— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 11, 2024
Seems perfectly normal to us.
I must know. pic.twitter.com/5k5DaGcPFN— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 11, 2024
Honestly, we've had dumber things occupy our thoughts.
August 8, 2024
Bwahaha!
August 11, 2024
LOL!
⛳️🚗 Has this ever happened to you? 😲— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 10, 2024
pic.twitter.com/RJOlfCia98
We hate it when that happens! 😂
August 9, 2024
Same, bro. Same.
Me when the bed has fresh sheets on— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/nKSxmDkjw6
We could have made that jump! LOL.
For this week's throwback comedy clip, we went with an old In Living Color clip from the before times when Jim Carrey hadn't gone crazy over politics and people laughed when he played a character that now could pass as a high-ranking officer in the U.S. armed forces.
Good times!
August 8, 2024
It happens every Sunday evening. All we can do is buckle down and make it to the next weekend.
Good luck out there today. Take this Monday and smack it around harder than Democrats beating Joe Biden out of the White House.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member