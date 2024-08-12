Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday … the Tim Walz of weekdays. The magic of the weekend has been snuffed out and we find ourselves at a decision point.

We can either grind through this day, or we can have some laughs and then grind through this day.

We choose funny. Let's get started with the funniest memes, clips, and jokes that crossed our feed over the past week!

Now that's how you get a Monday meme-fest going!

LOL. Men and women are just made different.

The stock market today pic.twitter.com/I2rpOqAO7v — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 5, 2024

HA! Yes, among other things, this week brought us the uncertainty of Bidenomics, or should we say Kamalanomics.

LOLOLOL! That is just uncanny!

That fairy just went to Neverland. 😂

Perfect! LOL.

It's like a live stream of the Harris-Walz campaign. 😂

If movie dialogue was more accurate pic.twitter.com/gPtZ1hDnSu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

Bwahaha! We love it!

Gandalf:

Keep it secret, keep it safe.

Frodo: pic.twitter.com/VAFjoeJXl5 — LIBRIA (@libriastore) August 9, 2024

You don't even have to be a LOTR fan to laugh at that one!

- pic.twitter.com/AEsbqfHssK — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 11, 2024

Yep, that's how it be. 💀💀💀

If you're a cat lover, you're welcome.

If you're not a cat lover, there are no refunds for that five minutes of your life. Sorry!

Cmon y’all! I’ll even buy some beer and wine! 🍻🍷 pic.twitter.com/5SQaJMEuRV — 🇺🇸👠✝️Cathy❤️Trump✝️👠🇺🇸 (@TrumpGirl1971) August 11, 2024

We're guessing she's not gonna get any takers. LOL.

(Language warning)

Happy Saturday X! Don’t forget to laugh today. pic.twitter.com/cMiTd7pwgg — ♨️ BASEDLAYER🌡️ (@basedlayer80) August 10, 2024

LOLOLOL! This is just awesome. 😂

Checks out.

LOL!

Always has been pic.twitter.com/ifQX5bO9Ue — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 10, 2024

That one caught us off guard.

These crowds at Kamala’s rally are insane pic.twitter.com/TJKnbiIJNq — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 11, 2024

Ha! The 'Kamala is really super popular' push by the media this past week is almost more than we can stomach.

Then she picked a commie weirdo to be her running mate and we can't even show you most of the memes. 😂

Best thing I've seen all day pic.twitter.com/Iqovm675cm — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 11, 2024

Nice!

If you don't want your kids to be soft, you better be prepared to take them out with a red shell at the finish line of Rainbow Road.

Bro let his intrusive thoughts win pic.twitter.com/svghZkvqz8 — Wild content (@NoCapFights) August 10, 2024

We could literally feel the internal struggle. 😂😂😂

I'm the coolest kid in school. 😎 pic.twitter.com/zdBX9rQMgL — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 11, 2024

YES!!! There was nothing like sticking it to the kid whose mom always gave him two puddings.

LOL! Sorry, little bro.

Good point 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ksyBZnPyrv — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 11, 2024

Bilingual dad joke! This is the way.

He sent her in for blinker fluid SHE’S PISSED💀 pic.twitter.com/ESIeJqDplr — Rob (@_ROB_29) August 11, 2024

Hey, at least it's a creative way to end your life. 😂

GM pic.twitter.com/Z0VMn11C4Z — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) August 10, 2024

Well done. We laughed.

Funniest thing I’ve seen this year 😭 pic.twitter.com/3bFLDsuIi9 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 11, 2024

That is disturbing. Men will do anything for a laugh.

Every … single … time. 😂

'Gray'. LOL!

Dog humor you say?

Been there. Done that.

Home school for the win!

She knows her short king 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kNmEuk3teh — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 11, 2024

HAHAHA!

Seriously?! We knew we couldn't be the only ones thinking this!

Then they became best friends... pic.twitter.com/o136gFRlj8 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) August 11, 2024

Seems perfectly normal to us.

I must know. pic.twitter.com/5k5DaGcPFN — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 11, 2024

Honestly, we've had dumber things occupy our thoughts.

Bwahaha!

LOL!

⛳️🚗 Has this ever happened to you? 😲



pic.twitter.com/RJOlfCia98 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 10, 2024

We hate it when that happens! 😂

Same, bro. Same.

Me when the bed has fresh sheets on



pic.twitter.com/nKSxmDkjw6 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 11, 2024

We could have made that jump! LOL.

For this week's throwback comedy clip, we went with an old In Living Color clip from the before times when Jim Carrey hadn't gone crazy over politics and people laughed when he played a character that now could pass as a high-ranking officer in the U.S. armed forces.

Good times!

It happens every Sunday evening. All we can do is buckle down and make it to the next weekend.

Good luck out there today. Take this Monday and smack it around harder than Democrats beating Joe Biden out of the White House.

Until we meme again …