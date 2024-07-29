The Revolution Will Not Only Be Televised, Watching Will Be COMPULSORY
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on July 29, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Monday morning has arrived, which means it's time to become unburdened by what has been … memed.

It was a wild week of Biden speaking to the American people to tell us absolutely nothing, Democrats canceling elections and powerful elites selecting Kamala Harris instead, weirdos calling normal people weirdos, the start of the Olympics, and so much more.

Sharing our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from across Twitter/X is the best way to cope with the crazy. Here we go again!

Democrats threw out Joe Biden faster than you trash those little plastic tables in your pizza box. LOL.

Kamala Harris jumped in to take his place almost like she's been waiting for four years for him to die …

LOLOLOL!

They changed programming immediately, hoping nobody would notice. 😂

Even totally legitimate lifelong Republicans stepped up to reveal their new support for Kamala Harris. 💀💀💀

HAHA! Yeah, not everyone was buying the spin.

We almost let out a Kamala Kackle™ on that one.

The Kamala show is going to consist of months of insisting she didn't actually do anything.

Okay, we've got all week for politics. Let's have some random fun!

Buh-bye, Josie! LOL!

Hail cotton! 😂

HAHA!

The kid was so close to pulling it off!

(Language warning)

LOL! Do NOT mess with swans. 😂

Yum!

Run, bro! 😂

We knew something just didn't seem right!

LOL! Kids …

Well played.

Bwahaha! Now that dude is funny!

That seems about right.

Sometimes a hero emerges when we least expect him.

Carry on, Pizza-Wrapped Costo Hotdog Guy. Carry on.

LOL!

We gave you 'karate cat' last week, so we couldn't pass this up 'Cougar Kai'!

This medication is vastly underprescribed. 😂😂😂

We laughed way too hard at that one! 💀

A bit of classic humor from the PGA tour back in the old days.

LOL! We've survived more winters of severe illness and death than Biden has survived presidential campaigns.

That one was a little mean.

(Yeah, we'd probably do it too, but we'd feel slightly bad about it.)

Oh! We almost forgot the internet tried to kill off Jimmy Carter this week. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Tlaib's pro-Hamas antics received a well-deserved meme roast this week. It was glorious.

He dead. 💀💀💀

Bwahaha! It's true though!

We love it! LOLOLOL!

If you young folks don't get it, ask an old person. 😂

LOL! A swarm can wipe out an entire town in a few days, leaving behind only a few casks of homemade root beer.

CANNONBALL! 😂😂😂

Let's close out with some Olympic fun.

Nailed it!

Can we bring back Dad's Olympics, please?

Ha! He's not bad.

If you old folks don't get it, ask a young person. 😂

LOL! True story.

If armchair quarterbacking becomes an Olympic sport, we're taking the gold!

For our classic comedy sketch this week, we give you the famous I Love Lucy chocolate factory scene. Still funny after all these years!

With apologies to all divers everywhere, we're going to close this out with the dive that has brought us more joy than any other dive in the history of diving.

Bwahaha! His face! We are wheezing! 💀

Go out and boldly leap into this Monday like a Filipino diver who doesn't care how he's going to land … he's already a winner for jumping.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

