Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday morning has arrived, which means it's time to become unburdened by what has been … memed.
It was a wild week of Biden speaking to the American people to tell us absolutely nothing, Democrats canceling elections and powerful elites selecting Kamala Harris instead, weirdos calling normal people weirdos, the start of the Olympics, and so much more.
Sharing our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from across Twitter/X is the best way to cope with the crazy. Here we go again!
July 22, 2024
Democrats threw out Joe Biden faster than you trash those little plastic tables in your pizza box. LOL.
July 22, 2024
Kamala Harris jumped in to take his place almost like she's been waiting for four years for him to die …
July 23, 2024
LOLOLOL!
July 27, 2024
They changed programming immediately, hoping nobody would notice. 😂
“I’m a lifelong Republican. I voted for Reagan twice. Now I’m voting for Kamala Harris” pic.twitter.com/FzhUjIgKxN— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2024
Even totally legitimate lifelong Republicans stepped up to reveal their new support for Kamala Harris. 💀💀💀
Kamala is getting the type of hype Star Wars shows get right before the audience gives them a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes https://t.co/dVSW11pA1l— Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2024
HAHA! Yeah, not everyone was buying the spin.
I am fkn ded pic.twitter.com/owPwuCJbWz— Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝔟к (@__bee_kay__) July 22, 2024
We almost let out a Kamala Kackle™ on that one.
July 25, 2024
The Kamala show is going to consist of months of insisting she didn't actually do anything.
Okay, we've got all week for politics. Let's have some random fun!
This is so dumb I love it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nzKCeMNgb3— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) July 22, 2024
Buh-bye, Josie! LOL!
Behold the satiny goodness! pic.twitter.com/ym9QVSaP6r— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) July 23, 2024
Hail cotton! 😂
If this guys house is ever raided I love the mental image of the cops just slowly losing their minds and getting angrier and angrier pic.twitter.com/QQb6WPWrkE— Osaka, Rabbit of Saturn (@OsakanOne) July 22, 2024
HAHA!
July 23, 2024
The kid was so close to pulling it off!
(Language warning)
I just watched this video 20 times😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JTuPHpgBuP— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 24, 2024
LOL! Do NOT mess with swans. 😂
This thought will never leave my mind pic.twitter.com/QF7rVI8Oef— Xring LLC firearms ™ (@Tactical_review) July 25, 2024
Yum!
Heist of the century😁 pic.twitter.com/nmnznJPDNv— Game of X (@froggyups) July 24, 2024
Run, bro! 😂
July 25, 2024
We knew something just didn't seem right!
T-ball is the best 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5BTfJ7QA1u— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) July 25, 2024
LOL! Kids …
Yes. 💩 pic.twitter.com/DVXzpVPu9z— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 25, 2024
Well played.
Caropractor 😅 pic.twitter.com/aFU2btBsvw— Viral Content (@_viral_content) December 4, 2023
Bwahaha! Now that dude is funny!
July 25, 2024
That seems about right.
This man is my hero— Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) July 27, 2024
He is eating a pizza wrapped Costco hotdogpic.twitter.com/qra2xGTXCT
Sometimes a hero emerges when we least expect him.
Carry on, Pizza-Wrapped Costo Hotdog Guy. Carry on.
can anyone help identify this?— BuffaloGuyRon (@BuffaloRon) July 27, 2024
Looks like a water moccasin to me... pic.twitter.com/S5YqaOEpr7
LOL!
Cougar Kai pic.twitter.com/jbapH6H73w— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 28, 2024
We gave you 'karate cat' last week, so we couldn't pass this up 'Cougar Kai'!
Abrain | A Pharmaceutical Commercial Parody pic.twitter.com/sjTwTDzKil— Nick Peterson (@iamNickPeterson) July 23, 2024
This medication is vastly underprescribed. 😂😂😂
The strawberry I bought last week staring at me grabbing another can of soda from the back of the fridge pic.twitter.com/iFtIY9X5jK— ThexyBeatht_ (@ThexyBeatht_2) July 26, 2024
We laughed way too hard at that one! 💀
⛳️⚡️🔙 Epic moment between Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson from East Lake in 2002.— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 25, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ZAnPpb5REc
A bit of classic humor from the PGA tour back in the old days.
July 28, 2024
LOL! We've survived more winters of severe illness and death than Biden has survived presidential campaigns.
She will never forgive her dad for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZEwiIL3osz— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) July 26, 2024
That one was a little mean.
(Yeah, we'd probably do it too, but we'd feel slightly bad about it.)
“And Jimmy Carter, who was NOT dead…” pic.twitter.com/zmNpyEjoH9— Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2024
Oh! We almost forgot the internet tried to kill off Jimmy Carter this week. 😂
The voice over 😭 pic.twitter.com/9ECuuesJgg— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) July 25, 2024
LOLOLOL!
tfw the ice cream machine is "broken" again pic.twitter.com/GWSTp9MMsf— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2024
Tlaib's pro-Hamas antics received a well-deserved meme roast this week. It was glorious.
A man records the final seconds of his life. R.I.P. Bro. pic.twitter.com/OOseDZYhHE— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 28, 2024
He dead. 💀💀💀
😂😂😂😂😂😔😔😔😔🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rNvpprdnTg— Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) July 28, 2024
Bwahaha! It's true though!
He thought a little crocodile 🐊 bit him😂 pic.twitter.com/4EUH0QzwQd— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) July 26, 2024
We love it! LOLOLOL!
Oh no. 👻 pic.twitter.com/OFaVNBtsp9— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) July 28, 2024
If you young folks don't get it, ask an old person. 😂
Amazing footage showing how a medium-sized colony of Amish can entirely devour a barn in less than 12 hours pic.twitter.com/0LvEFlWYb5— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) July 28, 2024
LOL! A swarm can wipe out an entire town in a few days, leaving behind only a few casks of homemade root beer.
If everyone sprinted on the job pic.twitter.com/ebxuz6ApHU— Daniel LaBelle (@labelled4) July 25, 2024
CANNONBALL! 😂😂😂
Let's close out with some Olympic fun.
July 27, 2024
Nailed it!
Your dad’s Olympics Your Olympics pic.twitter.com/QgMqDsurm8— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 27, 2024
Can we bring back Dad's Olympics, please?
Here, watch this, this is better anyways... 😂 pic.twitter.com/YmDqkcGC7P— D-Bark (@DBark012) July 28, 2024
Ha! He's not bad.
it was only a matter of time before zoomer gamers realized you could bunny hop in irl combat to great effect pic.twitter.com/WkP9VEzPsv— doomer (@uncledoomer) July 28, 2024
If you old folks don't get it, ask a young person. 😂
July 28, 2024
LOL! True story.
If armchair quarterbacking becomes an Olympic sport, we're taking the gold!
For our classic comedy sketch this week, we give you the famous I Love Lucy chocolate factory scene. Still funny after all these years!
With apologies to all divers everywhere, we're going to close this out with the dive that has brought us more joy than any other dive in the history of diving.
In honor of the #OlympicGames just around the corner, I’m bringing this gem back from a 2015 qualifier in case you haven’t seen it pic.twitter.com/sPyTeZjczm— norn (@nornXP) July 23, 2024
Bwahaha! His face! We are wheezing! 💀
Go out and boldly leap into this Monday like a Filipino diver who doesn't care how he's going to land … he's already a winner for jumping.
Until we meme again …
