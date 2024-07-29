Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday morning has arrived, which means it's time to become unburdened by what has been … memed.

It was a wild week of Biden speaking to the American people to tell us absolutely nothing, Democrats canceling elections and powerful elites selecting Kamala Harris instead, weirdos calling normal people weirdos, the start of the Olympics, and so much more.

Sharing our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from across Twitter/X is the best way to cope with the crazy. Here we go again!

Democrats threw out Joe Biden faster than you trash those little plastic tables in your pizza box. LOL.

pic.twitter.com/qkLIrW9HgR — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris jumped in to take his place almost like she's been waiting for four years for him to die …

LOLOLOL!

They changed programming immediately, hoping nobody would notice. 😂

“I’m a lifelong Republican. I voted for Reagan twice. Now I’m voting for Kamala Harris” pic.twitter.com/FzhUjIgKxN — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2024

Even totally legitimate lifelong Republicans stepped up to reveal their new support for Kamala Harris. 💀💀💀

Kamala is getting the type of hype Star Wars shows get right before the audience gives them a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes https://t.co/dVSW11pA1l — Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2024

HAHA! Yeah, not everyone was buying the spin.

I am fkn ded pic.twitter.com/owPwuCJbWz — Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝔟к (@__bee_kay__) July 22, 2024

We almost let out a Kamala Kackle™ on that one.

- pic.twitter.com/YkNvBf3d0S — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 25, 2024

The Kamala show is going to consist of months of insisting she didn't actually do anything.

Okay, we've got all week for politics. Let's have some random fun!

This is so dumb I love it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nzKCeMNgb3 — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) July 22, 2024

Buh-bye, Josie! LOL!

Hail cotton! 😂

If this guys house is ever raided I love the mental image of the cops just slowly losing their minds and getting angrier and angrier pic.twitter.com/QQb6WPWrkE — Osaka, Rabbit of Saturn (@OsakanOne) July 22, 2024

HAHA!

The kid was so close to pulling it off!

(Language warning)

I just watched this video 20 times😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JTuPHpgBuP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 24, 2024

LOL! Do NOT mess with swans. 😂

This thought will never leave my mind pic.twitter.com/QF7rVI8Oef — Xring LLC firearms ™ (@Tactical_review) July 25, 2024

Yum!

Heist of the century😁 pic.twitter.com/nmnznJPDNv — Game of X (@froggyups) July 24, 2024

Run, bro! 😂

We knew something just didn't seem right!

LOL! Kids …

Well played.

Bwahaha! Now that dude is funny!

That seems about right.

This man is my hero



He is eating a pizza wrapped Costco hotdogpic.twitter.com/qra2xGTXCT — Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) July 27, 2024

Sometimes a hero emerges when we least expect him.

Carry on, Pizza-Wrapped Costo Hotdog Guy. Carry on.

can anyone help identify this?



Looks like a water moccasin to me... pic.twitter.com/S5YqaOEpr7 — BuffaloGuyRon (@BuffaloRon) July 27, 2024

LOL!

We gave you 'karate cat' last week, so we couldn't pass this up 'Cougar Kai'!

Abrain | A Pharmaceutical Commercial Parody pic.twitter.com/sjTwTDzKil — Nick Peterson (@iamNickPeterson) July 23, 2024

This medication is vastly underprescribed. 😂😂😂

The strawberry I bought last week staring at me grabbing another can of soda from the back of the fridge pic.twitter.com/iFtIY9X5jK — ThexyBeatht_ (@ThexyBeatht_2) July 26, 2024

We laughed way too hard at that one! 💀

⛳️⚡️🔙 Epic moment between Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson from East Lake in 2002.



pic.twitter.com/ZAnPpb5REc — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 25, 2024

A bit of classic humor from the PGA tour back in the old days.

LOL! We've survived more winters of severe illness and death than Biden has survived presidential campaigns.

She will never forgive her dad for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZEwiIL3osz — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) July 26, 2024

That one was a little mean.

(Yeah, we'd probably do it too, but we'd feel slightly bad about it.)

“And Jimmy Carter, who was NOT dead…” pic.twitter.com/zmNpyEjoH9 — Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2024

Oh! We almost forgot the internet tried to kill off Jimmy Carter this week. 😂

The voice over 😭 pic.twitter.com/9ECuuesJgg — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) July 25, 2024

LOLOLOL!

tfw the ice cream machine is "broken" again pic.twitter.com/GWSTp9MMsf — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2024

Tlaib's pro-Hamas antics received a well-deserved meme roast this week. It was glorious.

A man records the final seconds of his life. R.I.P. Bro. pic.twitter.com/OOseDZYhHE — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 28, 2024

He dead. 💀💀💀

Bwahaha! It's true though!

He thought a little crocodile 🐊 bit him😂 pic.twitter.com/4EUH0QzwQd — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) July 26, 2024

We love it! LOLOLOL!

If you young folks don't get it, ask an old person. 😂

Amazing footage showing how a medium-sized colony of Amish can entirely devour a barn in less than 12 hours pic.twitter.com/0LvEFlWYb5 — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) July 28, 2024

LOL! A swarm can wipe out an entire town in a few days, leaving behind only a few casks of homemade root beer.

If everyone sprinted on the job pic.twitter.com/ebxuz6ApHU — Daniel LaBelle (@labelled4) July 25, 2024

CANNONBALL! 😂😂😂

Let's close out with some Olympic fun.

Nailed it!

Your dad’s Olympics Your Olympics pic.twitter.com/QgMqDsurm8 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 27, 2024

Can we bring back Dad's Olympics, please?

Ha! He's not bad.

it was only a matter of time before zoomer gamers realized you could bunny hop in irl combat to great effect pic.twitter.com/WkP9VEzPsv — doomer (@uncledoomer) July 28, 2024

If you old folks don't get it, ask a young person. 😂

LOL! True story.

If armchair quarterbacking becomes an Olympic sport, we're taking the gold!

For our classic comedy sketch this week, we give you the famous I Love Lucy chocolate factory scene. Still funny after all these years!

With apologies to all divers everywhere, we're going to close this out with the dive that has brought us more joy than any other dive in the history of diving.

In honor of the #OlympicGames just around the corner, I’m bringing this gem back from a 2015 qualifier in case you haven’t seen it pic.twitter.com/sPyTeZjczm — norn (@nornXP) July 23, 2024

Bwahaha! His face! We are wheezing! 💀

Go out and boldly leap into this Monday like a Filipino diver who doesn't care how he's going to land … he's already a winner for jumping.

Until we meme again …