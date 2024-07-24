Is Trump's Golf Game Really Any Good? Now We Know - Trump and Bryson DeChambeau Try to Break 50

We know it seems like a lifetime ago now, but one of the more memorable moments of the presidential debate was Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchanging barbs over their golf games.

Advertisement

Trump touted his recent club championships and Biden claimed he was a six handicap when he was VP.

🚨🇺🇸6️⃣#WATCH: The Presidential candidates discuss their handicaps during the debate, with Joe Biden claiming to being a 6 pic.twitter.com/vaQsFXtqp3 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 28, 2024

Joe Biden talked a tough debate game heading into the matchup with Trump and then duck-hooked his debate performance into the trees. We're reasonably certain we can't trust his claims about his golf game either.

Let’s settle this whole handicap debate, I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) June 28, 2024

Professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, even offered to host the golf match on his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau is not just any pro golfer, by the way, he's known for bombing long drives, scoring a record-tying low score of 58 in a professional tournament, and winning the U.S. Open major championship twice, including this year.

He's at the top of his game.

🚨🇺🇸🏌️‍♂️ #PREVIEW — Former President Donald Trump & Bryson DeChambeau warm up on the range before filming “Break 50” for YouTube, which premiers on July 23rd.



(Via: brysondclips/TT)



pic.twitter.com/FLYWAv8hTb — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 23, 2024

What about Trump? Is winning a club championship at a club you own pretty much a gimme, or is the former president actually a decent golfer?

We have a golden opportunity to answer that question once and for all.

Break 50 with @realDonaldTrump dropping tomorrow on my YouTube channel! On this special episode, we will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par. Stay tuned 👀 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 22, 2024

To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation's veterans, not politics. A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties’ presidential campaigns and @realDonaldTrump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any… — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 22, 2024

*******************************************************

!!! SPOILER ALERT !!!

We're going to discuss the outcome of the golf challenge in which Trump was a participant in the coming paragraphs. Do not read further if you'd rather watch the video first.

*******************************************************

Can I Break 50 With President Donald Trump?

📺: https://t.co/hJArEE3HIP pic.twitter.com/go9GfCuiR0 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 23, 2024

DeChambeau has a running series on YouTube where he and another golfer attempt to break 50 by playing a scramble over 18 holes from the short tees.

If you don't happen to be a golfer, that's a ridiculously difficult challenge that requires nearly perfect play … or a bit of luck.

In order to 'break 50' (score a 49 or lower), the players could accomplish the task by scoring, for example, 13 birdies and 5 eagles.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's insane.

Earlier this month, former President Trump joined Bryson at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Nice interruption from all the chaos. 🤩🇺🇸 — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) July 23, 2024

Following the debate, but before the assassination attempt and Biden dropping out, the event was filmed in the first week of July.

Trump's claims about his golf game have long been met with speculation and flat-out derision from the Left.

What's the truth about Trump's golf game? Read on for our analysis of the president's game.

Trump just played a round of golf with Bryson Dechambeau, and the 22-time Club Champion put on a putting clinic on the greens! pic.twitter.com/Mm93ll85iN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 23, 2024

Our biggest criticism of Trump's golf game is his somewhat unorthodox putting stroke. He draws the club back about the same distance, regardless of the length of the putt, and slaps at the ball in his forward stroke, using heavy wrist action to control the shot.

As you might guess, Ron Filipkowski's compilation of Trump's game was edited to display the former president's worst putts. Trump generally made the sacrificial first putt in scramble play with DeChambeau, allowing the pro to read the line and have the best shot at holing the shot.

What Filipkowski didn't show you was Trump using his unique putting stroke to hole out several times, including a bomb on the last hole to close out the round.

Advertisement

Trump to LIV's Bryson DeChambeau:



"You think Biden can do that? We had an argument about golf can you believe it?"



Bryson: "I don't think I can do that." pic.twitter.com/XYH7b8bAEF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2024

Trump's full swing is solid. Sure, his 78 years show a bit in his form, but he rarely missed in 18 holes and has great distance for a player of his age.

Let's put it this way, if his play with DeChambeau is his normal game, Trump would wipe the floor with most of us weekend hackers at the local course.

DeChambeau was clearly surprised at how well Trump performed in the match.

President Trump made a SOLO EAGLE on an into the wind 210 yard par 4 while playing with Bryson DeChambeau. He hit his drive to 4 feet then drained the putt 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/43rwTHsFfc — AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) July 24, 2024

Trump hit inside the pro multiple times heading into the green, and the Golfer-In-Chief even scored a birdie and an eagle without using DeChambeau's shot at all.

Bryson said it was the first time since beginning this challenge series that an eagle was scored without using one of his shots. He's attempted the challenge 7 times before pairing with Trump.

In fact, of all attempts to break 50, the closest DeChambeau has come was scoring an even 50 with partner Garrett Clark of GM Golf (formerly of Good Good Golf fame).

The pair was left with a six-footer to score 50, just falling short of completing the challenge.

Advertisement

So how did DeChambeau and a nearly 80-year-old Donald Trump fare in their attempt to claim victory in the challenge?

🚨🫨⛳️ #VIDEO: Former President Trump drains a putt on 18 to shoot -22 par with Bryson DeChambeau at Bedminster. The pair played from the red tees to ‘Break 50’ pic.twitter.com/jcQUvjO1sJ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 23, 2024

Trump's long putt on 18 secured a score of 50, tying the best attempt so far in the 'Break 50' challenge.

The pair finished with 1 par, 12 birdies, and 5 eagles … American eagles.

Our final assessment: Aside from his unique putting stroke, which Trump manages to make work, the former president's game is strong. Far more than talk, Trump is not just an average golfer - he's a good golfer. His game is much sharper than what we've seen from other modern presidents, and now we have proof.

Maybe Trump will get a chance to break 50 again, but for now, he's focused on getting 47.